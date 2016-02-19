Knowledge-Based Process Planning for Construction and Manufacturing
1st Edition
Description
Knowledge-Based Process Planning for Construction and Manufacturing describes a knowledge-based system architecture that is used to develop process planning systems called PLANEX.
This book explains that PLANEX is a domain-independent, knowledge-based process planning system architecture. Starting from a description of the physical artifact to be constructed or manufactured, PLANEX generates the set of activities used to create the artifact. These activities, with their required resources, are linked into a process planning network which can be used in project scheduling or management. This text also reviews the concepts, requirements, and resulting architecture of PLANEX, including detailed descriptions of applications of the system in construction and manufacturing.
This publication is recommended to engineers, architects, and specialists interested in construction and manufacturing process planning.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
1.1 Approaches to Process Planning
1.2 Motivation for Automated Process Planning
1.3 Knowledge-Based Methodology
1.4 PLANEX: A Knowledge-Based System for Process Planning
1.5 Development and Use of PLANEX
2 Process Planning and Scheduling
2.1 Plan Formulation with AI Planners
2.2 Project Scheduling with Optimization Methods
2.3 Construction and Manufacturing Planning
2.4 Conclusions
3 Modeling Process Planning Problems
3.1 A Conceptual Model for Process Planning
3.2 Two Illustrative Models for Process Planning Operators
3.3 Requirements for a Process Planning Architecture
3.4 Conclusions
4 A Knowledge-Based Architecture for Process Planning
4.1 Overview of PLANEX
4.2 Knowledge Representation
4.3 Problem Solving and Control
4.4 User Interaction
4.5 Conclusions
5 Developing Process Planning Systems
5.1 Capabilities of the PLANEX Architecture
5.2 Development of Process Planning Systems Using PLANEX
5.3 Example PLANEX Applications
5.4 Evaluation of the PLANEX Architecture
6 Cosntruction PLANEX: An Expert System for Construction Project Planning
6.1 Models for Construction Planning Used in the System
6.2 System Architecture
6.3 Use of Construction PLANEX
6.4 Example Problem
6.5 Conclusions
7 Harness PLANEX: An Expert System for Electrical Wire Harness Process Planning
7.1 Models for the Harness Manufacturing Planning Process
7.2 System Architecture
7.3 Example Problem
7.4 Conclusions
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th May 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323156080