Knowledge-Based Process Planning for Construction and Manufacturing describes a knowledge-based system architecture that is used to develop process planning systems called PLANEX.

This book explains that PLANEX is a domain-independent, knowledge-based process planning system architecture. Starting from a description of the physical artifact to be constructed or manufactured, PLANEX generates the set of activities used to create the artifact. These activities, with their required resources, are linked into a process planning network which can be used in project scheduling or management. This text also reviews the concepts, requirements, and resulting architecture of PLANEX, including detailed descriptions of applications of the system in construction and manufacturing.

This publication is recommended to engineers, architects, and specialists interested in construction and manufacturing process planning.