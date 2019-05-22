Knowledge and Vision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128168684, 9780128168691

Knowledge and Vision, Volume 70

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Kara D. Federmeier
Serial Volume Editors: Diane M. Beck
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128168684
eBook ISBN: 9780128168691
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd May 2019
Page Count: 266
Table of Contents

1. Memorability: How what we see influences what we remember
Wilma A. Bainbridge
2. Scaling up visual attention and visual working memory to the real world
Timothy F. Brady, Viola S. Störmer, Anna Shafer-Skelton, Jamal R. Williams, Angus F. Chapman and Hayden Schill
3. Neural dynamics of visual and semantic object processing
Alex Clarke
4. Visual narratives and the mind: Comprehension, cognition, and learning
Neil Cohn
5. How does learning and memory shape perceptual development in infancy?
Lauren L. Emberson
6. The information content of scene categories
Michelle R. Greene
7. What do neurons really want? The role of semantics in cortical representations
Gabriel Kreiman
8. Past experience and meaning affect object detection: A hierarchical Bayesian approach
Mary A. Peterson

Description

Knowledge and Vision, Volume 70, the latest release in the Psychology of Learning and Motivation, features empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning, to complex learning and problem-solving. Topics in this new release include Memorability: How what we see influences what we remember, The impact of prior knowledge on visual memory, Neural dynamics of visual and semantic object processing, Comprehending and developing the meaning of visual narratives, Attention and vision, The role of learning and memory in early visual development, The Information Content of Visual Categories, What do neurons really want?, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains coverage of an unusually broad set of emerging topics in language, spanning comprehension and production and both speech and reading

Readership

 

The audience is broad, including scholars who do research on vision, those focusing on knowledge representation and processing, and, especially, those interested in the intersection of perceptual and conceptual processing

Details

No. of pages:
266
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128168684
eBook ISBN:
9780128168691

About the Series Volume Editors

Kara D. Federmeier Series Volume Editor

Kara D. Federmeier received her Ph.D. in Cognitive Science from the University of California, San Diego. She is a Professor in the Department of Psychology and the Neuroscience Program at the University of Illinois and a full-time faculty member at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, where she leads the Illinois Language and Literacy Initiative and heads the Cognition and Brain Lab. She is also a Past President of the Society for Psychophysiological Research. Her research examines meaning comprehension and memory using human electrophysiological techniques, in combination with behavioral, eyetracking, and other functional imaging and psychophysiological methods. She has been funded by the National Institute on Aging, the Institute of Education Sciences, and the James S. McDonnell Foundation.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, IL, USA

About the Serial Volume Editors

Diane M. Beck Serial Volume Editor

Diane M. Beck is at University of Illinois, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois, USA

