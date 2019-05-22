Knowledge and Vision, Volume 70
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Memorability: How what we see influences what we remember
Wilma A. Bainbridge
2. Scaling up visual attention and visual working memory to the real world
Timothy F. Brady, Viola S. Störmer, Anna Shafer-Skelton, Jamal R. Williams, Angus F. Chapman and Hayden Schill
3. Neural dynamics of visual and semantic object processing
Alex Clarke
4. Visual narratives and the mind: Comprehension, cognition, and learning
Neil Cohn
5. How does learning and memory shape perceptual development in infancy?
Lauren L. Emberson
6. The information content of scene categories
Michelle R. Greene
7. What do neurons really want? The role of semantics in cortical representations
Gabriel Kreiman
8. Past experience and meaning affect object detection: A hierarchical Bayesian approach
Mary A. Peterson
Description
Knowledge and Vision, Volume 70, the latest release in the Psychology of Learning and Motivation, features empirical and theoretical contributions in cognitive and experimental psychology, ranging from classical and instrumental conditioning, to complex learning and problem-solving. Topics in this new release include Memorability: How what we see influences what we remember, The impact of prior knowledge on visual memory, Neural dynamics of visual and semantic object processing, Comprehending and developing the meaning of visual narratives, Attention and vision, The role of learning and memory in early visual development, The Information Content of Visual Categories, What do neurons really want?, and more.
Key Features
- Contains coverage of an unusually broad set of emerging topics in language, spanning comprehension and production and both speech and reading
Readership
The audience is broad, including scholars who do research on vision, those focusing on knowledge representation and processing, and, especially, those interested in the intersection of perceptual and conceptual processing
About the Serial Volume Editors
Diane M. Beck Serial Volume Editor
Diane M. Beck is at University of Illinois, USA
About the Series Volume Editors
Kara D. Federmeier Series Volume Editor
Kara D. Federmeier received her Ph.D. in Cognitive Science from the University of California, San Diego. She is a Professor in the Department of Psychology and the Neuroscience Program at the University of Illinois and a full-time faculty member at the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, where she leads the Illinois Language and Literacy Initiative and heads the Cognition and Brain Lab. She is also a Past President of the Society for Psychophysiological Research. Her research examines meaning comprehension and memory using human electrophysiological techniques, in combination with behavioral, eyetracking, and other functional imaging and psychophysiological methods. She has been funded by the National Institute on Aging, the Institute of Education Sciences, and the James S. McDonnell Foundation.
