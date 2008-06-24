Kismet Hacking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597491174, 9780080558707

Kismet Hacking

1st Edition

Authors: Frank Thornton Michael Schearer Brad Haines
eBook ISBN: 9780080558707
Paperback ISBN: 9781597491174
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 24th June 2008
Page Count: 272
Description

Kismet is the industry standard for examining wireless network traffic, and is used by over 250,000 security professionals, wireless networking enthusiasts, and WarDriving hobbyists.

Unlike other wireless networking books that have been published in recent years that geared towards Windows users, Kismet Hacking is geared to those individuals that use the Linux operating system. People who use Linux and want to use wireless tools need to use Kismet. Now with the introduction of Kismet NewCore, they have a book that will answer all their questions about using this great tool. This book continues in the successful vein of books for wireless users such as WarDriving: Drive, Detect Defend.

Key Features

*Wardrive Running Kismet from the BackTrack Live CD

*Build and Integrate Drones with your Kismet Server

*Map Your Data with GPSMap, KisMap, WiGLE and GpsDrive

Readership

New and experienced information security professionals; advanced computer users who are interesting in using Kismet

Table of Contents

    List of Figures

    List of Tables

    Contributing Authors

    Chapter 1. Introduction to Wireless Networking, Wardriving, and Kismet

        Exploring Past Discoveries That Led to Wireless

            Discovering Electromagnetism

            Exploring Conduction

            Inventing the Radio

            Mounting Radio-Telephones in Cars

            Inventing Computers and Networks

            Inventing Cell Phones

        Exploring Present Applications for Wireless

            Applying Wireless Technology to Vertical Markets

            Applying Wireless Technology to Horizontal Applications

        Introduction to Wardriving

            The Origins of Wardriving

            Definition

            Wardriving Misconceptions

            The Truth about Wardriving

        Introduction to Wardriving with Linux

            Preparing Your System to Wardrive

            Preparing the Kernel

            Installing the Proper Tools

            Configuring Your System to Wardrive

        Wardriving with Linux and Kismet

            Starting Kismet

            Using the Kismet Interface

        Summary

    Chapter 2. Basic Installation

        Introduction

        Kismet Prerequisites

    Chapter 3. Operating Kismet

        Introduction

            The Kismet User Interface

            Additional RF Equipment: Antennas and Cables

            Pigtails

        Using a GPS Receiver with Kismet

            Typical GPS Problems

        Putting It All together: The Complete Kismet Setup

        Summary

    Chapter 4. Kismet Menus

        Introduction

        Main Display

            Network List Panel

            Information Panel

            Status Panel

        Pop-up Windows

            Network Details

            Client List

            Client Details

            Packet rate

            Packet Types

            Statistics

            Wireless Card Power

            Network Location

        Customizing the Panels Interface

            Customizing the Network List Window

            Customizing the Client List Window

            Customizing Colors

        Third Party Front-ends

            gkismet

            KisWin

            dumb kismet client

            Further information

        Summary

        Solutions Fast Track

            Main Display

            Popup Windows

            Customizing the Panels Interface

            Third-Party Front-ends

    Chapter 5. Configuring the Kismet Server

        Introduction

        The Kismet Config File

            Kismet Parameters

        Kismet.conf

        Notes from the Underground

            Kismet Server Command Line

        Summary

    Chapter 6. Kismet Client Configuration File

        Introduction

        The Kismet Client Config File

            Kismet Parameters

        Command-Line Switches

        Summary

    Chapter 7. Server.conf File Advanced Configuration

        Introduction

        Asus eeePC Installation

            Installation and Updating

            Install Development Tools

        Kismet on Windows

        Wardriving in a Box

        Monitor Installation

        Summary

    Chapter 8. Kismet Drones

        Introduction

        Drone Installation

            Linksys WRT54G

            Whiterussian

            Server Configuration

            Kamikaze

            Server Configuration

            Cross Compiling with OpenWRT-Buildroot

            Buildroot Installation

        PC Drone Setup

            Kismet Drone Configuration File

            Summary

    Chapter 9. Kismet and Mapping

        Introduction

        GPSMap/KisMap

            Patching GPSMap

            KisMap

        WiGLE

        WiGLE Google Map

        IGiGLE

        GpsDrive

            Installation

            MySQL

            Kismet + GpsDrive + MySQL

        Alternatives

        Summary

        Solutions Fast Track

            GPSMap / KisMap

            WiGLE

            WiGLE Google Map

            IGiGLE

            GpsDrive

            Alternatives

    Chapter 10. Wardriving with Kismet and BackTrack

        Introduction

        Obtaining BackTrack

            Downloading BackTrack

            Burning BackTrack to CD

        Configuring Kismet

            Booting into BackTrack

            Wireless Card Configuration

            Log File Configuration

            Other Configuration Issues

        Wardriving with Kismet

            Wardriving

        Managing Your Results

            WiGLE

            Obtaining BackTrack

            Configuring Kismet

            Wardriving with Kismet

About the Author

Frank Thornton

Frank Thornton runs his own technology consulting firm, Blackthorn Systems, which specializes in information security and wireless networks. His specialties include wireless network architecture, design, and implementation, as well as network troubleshooting and optimization. An interest in amateur radio helped him bridge the gap between computers and wireless networks. Having learned at a young age which end of the soldering iron was hot, he has even been known to repair hardware on occasion.

In addition to his computer and wireless interests, Frank was a law enforcement officer for many years. As a detective and forensics expert he has investigated approximately one hundred homicides and thousands of other crime scenes. Combining both professional interests, he was a member of the workgroup that established ANSI Standard "ANSI/NIST-CSL 1-1993 Data Format for the Interchange of Fingerprint Information."

Affiliations and Expertise

Owner, Blackthorn Systems, New Hampshire, USA

Michael Schearer

Brad Haines

Brad "RenderMan" Haines, Contributing Author to RFID Security (ISBN: 978-1-59749-047-4, Syngress) and Kismet Hacking (ISBN: 978-1-59749-117-4, Syngress), is chief researcher of Renderlab.net and co-refounder of "The Church of WiFi" wireless think tank. He currently operates his own consulting company in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, providing wireless performance and security assessment services for a variety of clients both large and small.

A noted expert in the hacker community in the field of wireless security, he has spoken at many international conferences such as Black Hat and DEFCON and taught several classes on free wireless assessment tools. He has also contributed over time to many wireless security tools such as the Kismet wirelss sniffer and coWPAtty.

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief researcher of Renderlab.net

