Kismet Hacking
1st Edition
Description
Kismet is the industry standard for examining wireless network traffic, and is used by over 250,000 security professionals, wireless networking enthusiasts, and WarDriving hobbyists.
Unlike other wireless networking books that have been published in recent years that geared towards Windows users, Kismet Hacking is geared to those individuals that use the Linux operating system. People who use Linux and want to use wireless tools need to use Kismet. Now with the introduction of Kismet NewCore, they have a book that will answer all their questions about using this great tool. This book continues in the successful vein of books for wireless users such as WarDriving: Drive, Detect Defend.
Key Features
*Wardrive Running Kismet from the BackTrack Live CD
*Build and Integrate Drones with your Kismet Server
*Map Your Data with GPSMap, KisMap, WiGLE and GpsDrive
Readership
New and experienced information security professionals; advanced computer users who are interesting in using Kismet
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction to Wireless Networking, Wardriving, and Kismet
Exploring Past Discoveries That Led to Wireless
Discovering Electromagnetism
Exploring Conduction
Inventing the Radio
Mounting Radio-Telephones in Cars
Inventing Computers and Networks
Inventing Cell Phones
Exploring Present Applications for Wireless
Applying Wireless Technology to Vertical Markets
Applying Wireless Technology to Horizontal Applications
Introduction to Wardriving
The Origins of Wardriving
Definition
Wardriving Misconceptions
The Truth about Wardriving
Introduction to Wardriving with Linux
Preparing Your System to Wardrive
Preparing the Kernel
Installing the Proper Tools
Configuring Your System to Wardrive
Wardriving with Linux and Kismet
Starting Kismet
Using the Kismet Interface
Summary
Chapter 2. Basic Installation
Introduction
Kismet Prerequisites
Chapter 3. Operating Kismet
Introduction
The Kismet User Interface
Additional RF Equipment: Antennas and Cables
Pigtails
Using a GPS Receiver with Kismet
Typical GPS Problems
Putting It All together: The Complete Kismet Setup
Summary
Chapter 4. Kismet Menus
Introduction
Main Display
Network List Panel
Information Panel
Status Panel
Pop-up Windows
Network Details
Client List
Client Details
Packet rate
Packet Types
Statistics
Wireless Card Power
Network Location
Customizing the Panels Interface
Customizing the Network List Window
Customizing the Client List Window
Customizing Colors
Third Party Front-ends
gkismet
KisWin
dumb kismet client
Further information
Summary
Chapter 5. Configuring the Kismet Server
Introduction
The Kismet Config File
Kismet Parameters
Kismet.conf
Notes from the Underground
Kismet Server Command Line
Summary
Chapter 6. Kismet Client Configuration File
Introduction
The Kismet Client Config File
Kismet Parameters
Command-Line Switches
Summary
Chapter 7. Server.conf File Advanced Configuration
Introduction
Asus eeePC Installation
Installation and Updating
Install Development Tools
Kismet on Windows
Wardriving in a Box
Monitor Installation
Summary
Chapter 8. Kismet Drones
Introduction
Drone Installation
Linksys WRT54G
Whiterussian
Server Configuration
Kamikaze
Server Configuration
Cross Compiling with OpenWRT-Buildroot
Buildroot Installation
PC Drone Setup
Kismet Drone Configuration File
Summary
Chapter 9. Kismet and Mapping
Introduction
GPSMap/KisMap
Patching GPSMap
KisMap
WiGLE
WiGLE Google Map
IGiGLE
GpsDrive
Installation
MySQL
Kismet + GpsDrive + MySQL
Alternatives
Summary
Chapter 10. Wardriving with Kismet and BackTrack
Introduction
Obtaining BackTrack
Downloading BackTrack
Burning BackTrack to CD
Configuring Kismet
Booting into BackTrack
Wireless Card Configuration
Log File Configuration
Other Configuration Issues
Wardriving with Kismet
Wardriving
Managing Your Results
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 24th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558707
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597491174
About the Author
Frank Thornton
Frank Thornton runs his own technology consulting firm, Blackthorn Systems, which specializes in information security and wireless networks. His specialties include wireless network architecture, design, and implementation, as well as network troubleshooting and optimization. An interest in amateur radio helped him bridge the gap between computers and wireless networks. Having learned at a young age which end of the soldering iron was hot, he has even been known to repair hardware on occasion.
In addition to his computer and wireless interests, Frank was a law enforcement officer for many years. As a detective and forensics expert he has investigated approximately one hundred homicides and thousands of other crime scenes. Combining both professional interests, he was a member of the workgroup that established ANSI Standard "ANSI/NIST-CSL 1-1993 Data Format for the Interchange of Fingerprint Information."
Affiliations and Expertise
Owner, Blackthorn Systems, New Hampshire, USA
Michael Schearer
Brad Haines
Brad "RenderMan" Haines, Contributing Author to RFID Security (ISBN: 978-1-59749-047-4, Syngress) and Kismet Hacking (ISBN: 978-1-59749-117-4, Syngress), is chief researcher of Renderlab.net and co-refounder of "The Church of WiFi" wireless think tank. He currently operates his own consulting company in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, providing wireless performance and security assessment services for a variety of clients both large and small.
A noted expert in the hacker community in the field of wireless security, he has spoken at many international conferences such as Black Hat and DEFCON and taught several classes on free wireless assessment tools. He has also contributed over time to many wireless security tools such as the Kismet wirelss sniffer and coWPAtty.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief researcher of Renderlab.net