Kirk's General Surgical Operations
6th Edition
Description
2014 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Surgery category!
General Surgical Operations is a highly-praised and comprehensive textbook of operative surgery. It is a practical manual aimed at the surgeon who is about to carry out an operation, rather than just a description of the principles suitable for an examiner.
Kirk’s General Surgical Operations continues to be aimed at a broad readership: the candidate preparing for the Intercollegiate FRCS in General Surgery or international equivalents; the trained surgeon faced, through necessity, with undertaking an infrequently performed procedure; and the many surgeons working in hospitals throughout the world without access to specialist services. It remains above all a practical text which will guide the surgeon in training, or one unfamiliar with a procedure, on how to perform it, but more importantly on how to manage the uncertainties which so often arise
This is a ‘What to do’ book. Using it the reader can aspire to gain diagnostic, decision making and operative surgical competence with confidence.
Key Features
- The book is written in a clear and direct style and providing explicit instructions using descriptive headings for easy reference.
- The contents covers standard routine operations in full; non-routine and rarely performed operations are included only where appropriate and in lesser detail
- The text includes advice on topics such as patient selection; preparation and access to the site of operation; how to accomplish the procedure; closing and aftercare
- Difficulties are highlighted and advice given on how to respond to unexpected findings
- Each procedure is fully described thus avoiding repetitions and cutting cross-references to a minimum
- Regular summaries of key points in the decision making process are included.
Table of Contents
- Choose well, cut well, get well
- Anaesthesia-related techniques
- The severely injured patient
- Laparotomy: elective and emergency
- Principles of minimal access surgery
- Abdominal wall and hernias
- Appendix and abdominal abscess
- Oesophagus
- Oesophageal cancer
- Stomach and duodenum
- Small bowel and operations for obesity
- Colonoscopy
- Colon
- Anorectum
- Biliary tract
- Pancreas
- Liver and portal venous system
- Spleen
- Breast
- Thyroid
- Parathyroidectomy
- Adrenal
- Arteries
- Veins and lymphatics
- Sympathectomy and the management of hyperhidrosis
- Transplantation
- Thorax
- Head and neck
- Orthopaedics and trauma: amputations
- Orthopaedics and trauma: general principles
- Orthopaedics and trauma: upper limb
- Orthopaedics and trauma: lower limb
- Plastic surgery
- Paediatric surgery
- Neurosurgery
- Upper urinary tract
- Lower urinary tract
- Male genitalia
- Gynaecological surgery
- Ear, nose and throat
- Oral and maxillofacial surgery
- Ophthalmology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 680
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 17th May 2013
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780702044816
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056765
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702051234
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702044823
About the Editor
Richard Novell
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant General and Colorectal Surgeon, The Royal Free Hospital, London, UK
Daryll Baker
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant General and Vascular Surgeon, Department of Surgery, Royal Free Hospital, London, UK
Nicholas Goddard
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Orthopedic Surgeon, Royal Free Hospital, London, UK
Reviews
"The 6th edition of Kirk's General Surgical Operations gives clear, concise guidance of acquiring comprehensive surgical skills to ensure operative success, encouraging and empowering the reader from the very beginning. In this new edition all chapters were thoroughly updated and revised. The content was expanded from 33 to 42 chapters, offering an excellent key resource for both junior surgical trainees and undergraduate medical students... including the most recent surgical advances such as modern laparoscopic procedures and bariatric surgery, the authors bring together up-to-date content, making it an important source for any aspiring surgeon."
British Journal of Surgery, April 2014