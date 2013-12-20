Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy XV - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437726893, 9781455745210

Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy XV

1st Edition

Authors: John Bonagura David Twedt
eBook ISBN: 9781455745210
eBook ISBN: 9780323227629
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437726893
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th December 2013
Page Count: 1456
Description

Written by todays leading experts, Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy, Volume XV keeps you completely current with the latest in disease management for dogs and cats. It uses a clear and practical approach to medical disorders; the typical chapter includes both a brief guide to diagnosis and a detailed discussion of therapy. Youll gain quick access to information such as critical care; infectious, toxicologic, and dermatologic disorders; and diseases of the gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory, urinary, reproductive, neurologic,and ophthalmologic systems. From editors John Bonagura and David Twedt plus hundreds of expert contributors, Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy enhances your skills in evidence-based treatment planning.

"For the practitioner who wants to keep abreast of current therapies for a wide range of topics, … CVT is the perfect reference ." Reviewed by: Ryan Ong, WAVES Veterinary Hospital on behalf of Australian Veterinary Hospital, March 2015

Key Features

  • Authoritative, easy-to-read coverage includes a brief approach to diagnosis with detailed discussions of the latest therapies.
  • An organ-system organization and a convenient index make it easy to find solutions for specific disorders.
  • Treatment algorithms help you manage patients with difficult medical problems.
  • A handy Table of Common Drugs, updated by Dr. Mark Papich, offers a quick reference to dosage information.
  • 365 illustrations depict the pathophysiologic basis for therapy or show the management of a defined condition.
  • A companion website includes valuable information still relevant from CVT XIV, an index, and drug formulary, all fully searchable; a collection of 300 images; references that link to PubMed; and clinical references on laboratory test procedures and interpretation, normal reference ranges, conversion tables, and more.
  • Concise chapters are only 2-5 pages in length, saving you time in finding essential information.
  • Expert contributors and editors provide scientific, up-to-date coverage of clinically useful topics, including broad, traditional, and controversial subjects.
  • References indicate related material from earlier volumes of Kirk’s Current Veterinary Therapy.

Table of Contents

Section I: Critical Care

1. Crystalloid Fluid Therapy

2. Colloid Fluid Therapy

3. Catecholamines in the Critical Care Patient

4. Shock

5. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

6. Drug Incompatibilities and Drug-Drug Interactions in the ICU Patient

7. Nutrition in Critical Care

8. Stabilization of the Patient with Respiratory Distress

9. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

10. Oxygen Therapy

11. Ventilator Therapy for the Critical Patient

12. Analgesia of the Critical Patient

13. Anesthesia for the Critical Care Patient

14. Hyperthermia and Heat-Induced Illness

15. Thromboelastography

16. Critical Illness-Related Corticosteroid Insufficiency

17. Evaluation of Canine Orthopedic Trauma

18. Emergency Management of Open Fractures

19. Emergency Wound Management and Vacuum Assisted Wound Closure

Web Chapter 1. Acid-Base Disorders

Web Chapter 2. Drainage Techniques for the Septic Abdomen

Web Chapter 3. Gastric Dilation-Volvulus

Web Chapter 4. Pacing in the ICU Setting

Section II: Toxicologic Diseases

20. ASPCA Animal Poison Center Toxin Exposures for Pets

21. Toxin Exposures in Small Animals

22. Urban Legends of Toxicology: Fact and Fiction

23. Drugs Used to Treat Toxicoses

24. Intravenous Lipid Emulsion Therapy

25. Human Drugs of Abuse and CNS Stimulants

26. Antidepressants and anxiolytics

27. Over-the-Counter Drug Toxicosis

28. Top 10 Toxic and Non-Toxic Household Plants

29. Herbal Hazards

30. Lawn and Garden Product Safety

31. Rodenticide Toxicoses

32. Insecticide Toxicoses

33. Pesticides: New Vertebrate Toxic Agents for Pest Species

34. Parasiticide Toxicoses: Avermectins

35. Human Foods with Pet Toxicoses: Alcohol to Xylitol

36. Automotive Toxins

37. Lead Toxicoses in Small Animals

38. Aflatoxicosis in Dogs

Web Chapter 5. Nephrotoxicants

Web Chapter 6. Reporting Adverse Events to the Food and Drug Administration – Center for Veterinary Medicine

Web Chapter 7. Respiratory Toxicants of Interest to Pet Owners

Web Chapter 8. Small Animal Poisoning: Additional Considerations Related to Legal Claims

Web Chapter 9. Sources of Help for Toxicoses

Web Chapter 10. Treatment of Animal Toxicoses: Regulatory Points to Consider

Section III: Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases

39. Bilaterally Symmetrical Alopecia in Dogs

40. Imaging in Diagnosis of Endocrine Disorders

41. CIRCI: Evidence For and Against

42. Canine Hypothyroidism

43. Feline Hyperthyroidism and Renal Function

44. Canine Diabetes Mellitus

45. Diabetic Monitoring

46. Diet and Diabetes

47. Insulin Resistance

48. Feline Diabetes Mellitus

49. Feline Hypersomatotropism and Acromegaly

50. Occult Hyperadrenocorticism: Is It Real?

51. Canine Hyperadrenocorticism Therapy

52. Ectopic Acth Syndrome and Food-Dependent Hypercortisolism In Dogs

53. Canine Hypoadrenocorticism

54. Feline Hyperaldosteronism

55. Idiopathic Feline Hypercalcemia

56. Approach to Hypomagnesemia and Hypokalemia

57. Obesity

58. Approach to Hyperlipidemia

Web Chapter 11. Canine Hypercalcemia and Primary Hyperparathyroidism

Web Chapter 12. Clinical Use of the Vasopressin Analogue Desmopressin for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Diabetes Insipidus

Web Chapter 13. Complicated Diabetes Mellitus

Web Chapter 14. Complications and Concurrent Conditions Associated with Hypothyroidism in Dogs

Web Chapter 15. Diagnosis and Management of Large Pituitary Tumors in Dogs with Pituitary-Dependent Hyperadrenocorticism

Web Chapter 16. Differential Diagnosis of Hyperkalemia and Hyponatremia in Dogs and Cats

Web Chapter 17. Hyperadrenocorticism in Ferrets

Web Chapter 18. Interpretation of Endocrine Diagnostic Tests

Web Chapter 19. Medical Treatment of Feline Hyperthyroidism

Web Chapter 20. Nutritional Management of Feline Hyperthyroidism

Web Chapter 21. Radioiodine for Feline Hyperthyroidism

Web Chapter 22. Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism

Web Chapter 23. Treatment of Insulinoma in the Dog, Cat and Ferret

Web Chapter 24. Treatment of Non-Insulin Dependent Diabetes Mellitus in Cats Using Oral Hypoglycemic Agents

Section IV: Oncology and Hematology

59. Immunosuppressive Agents

60. Management of Immune Mediated Hemolytic Anemia in Dogs

61. Thrombocytopenia

62. von Willebrand's Disease and Other Hereditary Coagulopathies

63. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation: Diagnosis and Management

64. Hypercoagulable States

65. Lymphocytosis

66. Quality Control for the In-Clinic Laboratory

67. Transfusion Medicine: Best Practices

68. Bone Marrow Dyscrasias

69. Anticancer Drugs: New Drugs

70. Tumor Biopsy and Specimen Submission

71. Chemotherapy Handling and Safety

72. Treatment of Adverse Effects from Cancer Therapy

73. Cancer Immunotherapy

74. Advances in Radiation Therapy for Nasal Tumors

75. Malignant Effusions

76. Interventional Oncology

77. Nutritional Support of the Cancer Patient

78. Metronomic Chemotherapy

79. Drug Update: Toceranib

80. Drug Update: Masitinib

81. Oral Tumors

82. Perineal Tumors

83. Urinary Bladder Cancer

84. Mammary Cancer

85. Rescue Therapy for Canine Lymphoma

86. Plasma Cell Neoplasms

87. Osteosarcoma

88. Hemangiosarcoma

89. Thyroid Tumors

Web Chapter 25. Anticancer Drugs: New Drugs

Web Chapter 26. Blood Typing and Crossmatching

Web Chapter 27. Canine Soft-Tissue Sarcomas

Web Chapter 28. Collection of Specimens for Cytology

Web Chapter 29. Nasal Tumors

Web Chapter 30. Nonregenerative Anemias

Web Chapter 31. Pulmonary Neoplasia

Web Chapter 32. Surgical Oncology Principles

Section V: Dermatologic Diseases

90. Diagnostic Criteria for Canine Atopic Dermatitis

91. Treatment Guidelines for Canine Atopic Dermatitis

92. Cyclosporine Use in Dermatology

93. Allergen-Specific Immunotherapy

94. Systemic Glucocorticoids in Dermatology

95. Topical Therapy for Pruritus

96. Hypoallergenic Diets: Principles in Therapy

97. Flea Control in Flea Allergy Dermatitis

98. Treatment of Ectoparasitoses

99. Canine Demodicosis

100. Staphylococci Causing Pyoderma

101. Treatment of Superficial Pyoderma

102. Topical Therapy for Infectious Diseases

103. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcal Infections

104. Canine Leproid Granulma Syndrome and Feline Leprosy

105. Dermatophytosis

106. Dermatophytosis in Catteries and Shelters

107. Hospital Disinfection for Infectious Skin Diseases

108. Principles of Therapy for Otitis

109. Topical and Systemic Glucocorticoids for Otitis

110. Topical Antimicrobials for Otitis

111. Systemic Antimicrobials for Otitis

112. Ototoxicity

113. Ear Flushing Techniques

114. Primary Cornification Disorders In Dogs

115. Alopecia X

116. Actinic Dermatoses and Sun Protection

117. Drugs for Behavior-Related Dermatoses

118. Superficial Necrolytic Dermatitis

119. Cutaneous Adverse Drug Reactions (CADR)

Web Chapter 33. Acral Lick Dermatitis

Web Chapter 34. Avermectins in Dermatology

Web Chapter 35. Canine Papilloma Viruses

Web Chapter 36. Diseases of the Anal Sac

Web Chapter 37. Feline Demodicosis

Web Chapter 38. Feline Viral Skin Diseases

Web Chapter 39. House Dust Mites and Their Control

Web Chapter 40. Interferons

Web Chapter 41. Pentoxifylline

Web Chapter 42. Pyotraumatic Dermatitis

Web Chapter 43. Sebaceous Adenitis

Web Chapter 44. Therapy of Malassezia Infections

Web Chapter 45. Topical Immunomodulators

Section VI: Gastrointestinal Diseases

120. Feline Caudal Stomatitis

121. Oropharyngeal Dysphagia

122. Gastroesophageal Reflux

123. Antacid Therapy

124. Gastric Helicobacter

125. Diagnosis and Treatment of Motility Disorders

126. Antibiotic Responsive Enteropathy

127. Cobalamin Deficiency in Cats

128. Probiotic Therapy

129. Protozoal Diarrhea

130. Diagnosis and Treatment of Canine Parvoviral Enteritis

131. Inflammatory Bowel Disease

132. Protein Losing Enteropathy

133. Feline Gastrointestinal Lymphoma

134. Management of Canine Colitis

135. Laboratory Testing for the Exocrine Pancreas

136. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency in Dogs

137. Treatment of Canine Pancreatitis

138. Feline Exocrine Pancreatic Disorders

139. Diagnostic Approach to Hepatobiliary Disease

140. Drug Associated Liver Disease

141. Acute Liver Failure Therapy

142. Chronic Hepatitis Therapy

143. Copper Chelator Therapy

144. Ascites and Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapy for Liver Disease

145. Portosystemic Shunts

146. Portal Vein Hypoplasia (Microvascular Dysplasia)

147. Management of Extrahepatic Biliary Tract Disease

148. Idiopathic Vacuolar Hepatopathy

149. Feline Hepatic Lipidosis Therapy

150. Feline Inflammatory Liver Disease

Web Chapter 46. Canine Biliary Mucocele

Web Chapter 47. Canine Megaesophagus

Web Chapter 48. Copper Associated Chronic Hepatitis

Web Chapter 49. Esophagitis

Web Chapter 50. Evaluation of Elevated Serum Alkaline Phosphatase in Dogs

Web Chapter 51. Flatulence

Web Chapter 52. Gastric Ulceration

Web Chapter 53. Hepatic Support Therapy

Web Chapter 54. Oral Pharyngeal Dysphagia

Web Chapter 55. Tylosin Responsive Diarrhea

Section VII: Respiratory Diseases

151. Respiratory Drug Therapy

152. Feline Upper Respiratory Tract Infection

153. Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex

154. Rhinitis in the Dog

155. Rhinitis in the Cat

156. Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome

157. Nasopharyngeal Disorders

158. Laryngeal Diseases

159. Tracheal Collapse

160. Chronic Bronchial Disorders in the Dog

161. Chronic Bronchitis and Asthma in Cats

162. Pneumonia

163. Eosinophilic Pulmonary Diseases

164. Pleural Effusion

165. Pneumothorax

166. Pulmonary Thromboembolism

167. Pulmonary Hypertension

Web Chapter 56. Interstitial Lung Diseases

Web Chapter 57. Respiratory Parasites

Section VIII: Cardiovascular Diseases

168. Nutritional Management of Heart Disease

169. Systemic Hypertension

170. Bradyarrhythmias

171. Supraventricular Tachyarrhythmias in Dogs

172. Ventricular Arrhythmias in Dogs

173. Feline Cardiac Arrhythmias

174. Congenital Heart Disease

175. Drugs for Treatment of Heart Failure

176. Management of Heart Failure in Dogs

177. Chronic Valvular Heart Disease in Dogs

178. Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Dogs

179. Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy

180. Feline Myocardial Diseases

181. Arterial Thromboembolism

182. Pericardial Effusion

183. Feline Heartworm Disease

184. Canine Heartworm Disease

Web Chapter 58. Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy in the Cat

Web Chapter 59. Bradyarrhythmias and Cardiac Pacing

Web Chapter 60. Cardioversion

Web Chapter 61. Infective Endocarditis

Web Chapter 62. Mitral Valve Dysplasia

Web Chapter 63. Myocarditis

Web Chapter 64. Patent Ductus Arteriosus

Web Chapter 65. Pulmonic Stenosis

Web Chapter 66. Subaortic Stenosis

Web Chapter 67. Syncope

Web Chapter 68. Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia

Web Chapter 69. Ventricular Septal Defect

Section IX: Urinary Diseases

185. Applicatioins of Ultrasound in Diagnosis and Management of Urinary Disease

186. Prevention and Management of AKI/ARF in the Hospital

187. Proteinuria

188. Glomerular Disease and Nephrotic Syndrome

189. Chronic Kidney Disease in Dogs and Cats

190. Using NSAIDS in Kidney Disease

191. Medical Management of Acute Kidney Injury/ARF

192. CRRT

193. Surveillance for Asymptomatic and Hospital Acquired UTI

194. Persistent E. coli UTI

195. Interventional Strategies for Urinary Disease

196. Medical Management for Nephroliths and Ureteroliths

197. Management of Calcium Oxalate Uroliths

198. Management of Urate Urolithiasis

199. Mini-Laparotomy Assisted Cystoscopy for Cystouroliths

200. Multimodal Environmental Enrichment for FIC

201. Urinary Incontinence – Medical Management

202. Mechanical Occluder Devices for Urinary Incontinence

203. Top Ten Urology Consult Questions

Web Chapter 70. Laser Lithotripsy

Web Chapter 71. Urinary Incontinence – Bulking Agents

Section X: Reproductive Diseases

204. Breeding Management of the Bitch

205. Diagnosis of Female ReproductiveTract Disease

206. Endoscopic Transcervical Insemination

207. Pregnancy Diagnosis

208. Dystocia Management

209. Canine Postpartum Disorders

210. Nutrition in the Bitch During Pregnancy and Lactation

211. Pyometra

212. Vaginitis

213. Surgical Repair of Vaginal Anomalies in the Bitch

214. Early Age Neutering in the Dog and Cat

215. Estrus Suppression

216. Pregnancy Termination

217. Inherited Disorders of the Reproductive Tract in Dogs and Cats

218. Ovarian Remnant Syndrome

219. Pregnancy Loss in the Bitch and Queen

220. Medical Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy and Prostatitis in Dogs

221. Methods and Availability of Tests for Hereditary Disorders of Dogs

222. Reproductive Oncology

223. Reproductive Toxicology/Teratogens

224. Penile, Preputial, Testicular or Scrotal Diseases/Problems

Web Chapter 72. Aspermia/Oligozoospermia Caused by Retrograde Ejaculation in the Dog

Web Chapter 73. Priapism in Dogs

Section XI: Neurologic and Musculoskeletal Diseases

225. Congenital Hydrocelphalus

226. Intracranial Arachnoid Cysts

227. Treatment of Intracranial Tumors

228. Metabolic Brain Disorders

229. New Maintenance Anticonvulsant Therapy for Dogs and Cats

230. Treatment of Cluster Seizures and Status Epilepticus

231. Non-Infectious/Inflammatory Diseases of the Central Nervous System

232. Peripheral and Central Vestibular Disorders of Dogs and Cats

233. Diagnosis and Treatment Degenerative Intervertebral Disk Disease

234. Degenerative Myelopathy in Dogs

235. Diagnosis and Treatment of Atlantoaxial Subluxation

236. Diagnosis and Treatment of Cervical Spondylomyelopathy

237. Craniocervical Junction Abnormalities in Dogs

238. Diagnosis and Treatment of Degenerative Lumbosacral Stenosis

239. Acquired Myasthenia Gravis in Dogs and Cats

240. Peripheral Nervous System Disorders in Dogs and Cats: Selected Myopathies in Neuropathies

241. Vascular Disease of the Central Nervous System

Web Chapter 74. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation of Neurologic Patients

Section XII: Ophthalmologic Diseases

242. Pearls of the Ophthalmic Examination

243. Evaluation of Blindness

244. Canine Conjunctivitis

245. Tear Film Disorders of Dogs

246. Corneal Ulcers

247. Canine Non-Ulcerative Corneal Disease

248. Feline Corneal Disease

249. Canine Uveitis

250. Feline Uveitis

251. Canine Glaucoma

252. Feline Glaucoma

253. Disorders of the Lens

254. Canine Retinopathies

255. Feline Retinopathies

256. Orbital Disease

257. Canine Ocular Neoplasia

258. Feline Ocular Neoplasia

Web Chapter 75. Diseases of the Eyelids and Periocular Skin

Web Chapter 76. Canine Retinal Detachment

Web Chapter 77. Epiphora

Web Chapter 78. Ocular Emergencies

Web Chapter 79. Tear Film Disorders of Cats

Web Chapter 80. Anisocoria and Abnormalties of the Pupillary Light Reflex: The Neuro-Ophthalmic Examination

Section XIII: Infectious Diseases

259. Common Infectious Disease Differentials for Medical Problems

260. Empiric Antimicrobial Therapy

261. Infectious and Immune Polyarthritis

262. Use of Immunomodulators in the Treatment of Infectious Diseases

263. Use of Antifungal Drugs

264. Infectious Diseases Associated with Raw Meat Diets

265. Pet Associated Illness

266. Vaccine Associated Side-Effects in Dogs

267. Vaccine Associated Side-Effects in Cats

268. Babesiosis in North America

269. Bartonellosis, Canine

270. Bartonellosis, Feline

271. Borreliosis

272. Feline Leukemia Virus/FIV

273. Hepatozoon Americanum Infections

274. Leptospirosis

275. Neospora Caninum

276. Rickettsia Infections in Dogs and Cats (Anaplasma, Ehrlichia and Rickettsia)

277. Toxoplasmosis

278. Use of Glucocorticoids in Infectious Diseases

279. Feline Infectious Peritonitis

Web Chapter 80. American Leishmaniasis

Web Chapter 81. Canine and Feline Hemotropic Mycoplasmas

Web Chapter 82. Canine Brucellosis

Web Chapter 83. Cytauxzoonosis

Web Chapter 84. Pneumocytosis

Web Chapter 85. Pythiosis and Lagenidiosis

About the Author

John Bonagura

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

David Twedt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Small Animal Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University, USA

