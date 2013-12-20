Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy XV
1st Edition
Description
Written by todays leading experts, Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy, Volume XV keeps you completely current with the latest in disease management for dogs and cats. It uses a clear and practical approach to medical disorders; the typical chapter includes both a brief guide to diagnosis and a detailed discussion of therapy. Youll gain quick access to information such as critical care; infectious, toxicologic, and dermatologic disorders; and diseases of the gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory, urinary, reproductive, neurologic,and ophthalmologic systems. From editors John Bonagura and David Twedt plus hundreds of expert contributors, Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy enhances your skills in evidence-based treatment planning.
"For the practitioner who wants to keep abreast of current therapies for a wide range of topics, … CVT is the perfect reference ." Reviewed by: Ryan Ong, WAVES Veterinary Hospital on behalf of Australian Veterinary Hospital, March 2015
Key Features
- Authoritative, easy-to-read coverage includes a brief approach to diagnosis with detailed discussions of the latest therapies.
- An organ-system organization and a convenient index make it easy to find solutions for specific disorders.
- Treatment algorithms help you manage patients with difficult medical problems.
- A handy Table of Common Drugs, updated by Dr. Mark Papich, offers a quick reference to dosage information.
- 365 illustrations depict the pathophysiologic basis for therapy or show the management of a defined condition.
- A companion website includes valuable information still relevant from CVT XIV, an index, and drug formulary, all fully searchable; a collection of 300 images; references that link to PubMed; and clinical references on laboratory test procedures and interpretation, normal reference ranges, conversion tables, and more.
- Concise chapters are only 2-5 pages in length, saving you time in finding essential information.
- Expert contributors and editors provide scientific, up-to-date coverage of clinically useful topics, including broad, traditional, and controversial subjects.
- References indicate related material from earlier volumes of Kirk’s Current Veterinary Therapy.
Table of Contents
Section I: Critical Care
1. Crystalloid Fluid Therapy
2. Colloid Fluid Therapy
3. Catecholamines in the Critical Care Patient
4. Shock
5. Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation
6. Drug Incompatibilities and Drug-Drug Interactions in the ICU Patient
7. Nutrition in Critical Care
8. Stabilization of the Patient with Respiratory Distress
9. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
10. Oxygen Therapy
11. Ventilator Therapy for the Critical Patient
12. Analgesia of the Critical Patient
13. Anesthesia for the Critical Care Patient
14. Hyperthermia and Heat-Induced Illness
15. Thromboelastography
16. Critical Illness-Related Corticosteroid Insufficiency
17. Evaluation of Canine Orthopedic Trauma
18. Emergency Management of Open Fractures
19. Emergency Wound Management and Vacuum Assisted Wound Closure
Web Chapter 1. Acid-Base Disorders
Web Chapter 2. Drainage Techniques for the Septic Abdomen
Web Chapter 3. Gastric Dilation-Volvulus
Web Chapter 4. Pacing in the ICU Setting
Section II: Toxicologic Diseases
20. ASPCA Animal Poison Center Toxin Exposures for Pets
21. Toxin Exposures in Small Animals
22. Urban Legends of Toxicology: Fact and Fiction
23. Drugs Used to Treat Toxicoses
24. Intravenous Lipid Emulsion Therapy
25. Human Drugs of Abuse and CNS Stimulants
26. Antidepressants and anxiolytics
27. Over-the-Counter Drug Toxicosis
28. Top 10 Toxic and Non-Toxic Household Plants
29. Herbal Hazards
30. Lawn and Garden Product Safety
31. Rodenticide Toxicoses
32. Insecticide Toxicoses
33. Pesticides: New Vertebrate Toxic Agents for Pest Species
34. Parasiticide Toxicoses: Avermectins
35. Human Foods with Pet Toxicoses: Alcohol to Xylitol
36. Automotive Toxins
37. Lead Toxicoses in Small Animals
38. Aflatoxicosis in Dogs
Web Chapter 5. Nephrotoxicants
Web Chapter 6. Reporting Adverse Events to the Food and Drug Administration – Center for Veterinary Medicine
Web Chapter 7. Respiratory Toxicants of Interest to Pet Owners
Web Chapter 8. Small Animal Poisoning: Additional Considerations Related to Legal Claims
Web Chapter 9. Sources of Help for Toxicoses
Web Chapter 10. Treatment of Animal Toxicoses: Regulatory Points to Consider
Section III: Endocrine and Metabolic Diseases
39. Bilaterally Symmetrical Alopecia in Dogs
40. Imaging in Diagnosis of Endocrine Disorders
41. CIRCI: Evidence For and Against
42. Canine Hypothyroidism
43. Feline Hyperthyroidism and Renal Function
44. Canine Diabetes Mellitus
45. Diabetic Monitoring
46. Diet and Diabetes
47. Insulin Resistance
48. Feline Diabetes Mellitus
49. Feline Hypersomatotropism and Acromegaly
50. Occult Hyperadrenocorticism: Is It Real?
51. Canine Hyperadrenocorticism Therapy
52. Ectopic Acth Syndrome and Food-Dependent Hypercortisolism In Dogs
53. Canine Hypoadrenocorticism
54. Feline Hyperaldosteronism
55. Idiopathic Feline Hypercalcemia
56. Approach to Hypomagnesemia and Hypokalemia
57. Obesity
58. Approach to Hyperlipidemia
Web Chapter 11. Canine Hypercalcemia and Primary Hyperparathyroidism
Web Chapter 12. Clinical Use of the Vasopressin Analogue Desmopressin for the Diagnosis and Treatment of Diabetes Insipidus
Web Chapter 13. Complicated Diabetes Mellitus
Web Chapter 14. Complications and Concurrent Conditions Associated with Hypothyroidism in Dogs
Web Chapter 15. Diagnosis and Management of Large Pituitary Tumors in Dogs with Pituitary-Dependent Hyperadrenocorticism
Web Chapter 16. Differential Diagnosis of Hyperkalemia and Hyponatremia in Dogs and Cats
Web Chapter 17. Hyperadrenocorticism in Ferrets
Web Chapter 18. Interpretation of Endocrine Diagnostic Tests
Web Chapter 19. Medical Treatment of Feline Hyperthyroidism
Web Chapter 20. Nutritional Management of Feline Hyperthyroidism
Web Chapter 21. Radioiodine for Feline Hyperthyroidism
Web Chapter 22. Treatment of Hypoparathyroidism
Web Chapter 23. Treatment of Insulinoma in the Dog, Cat and Ferret
Web Chapter 24. Treatment of Non-Insulin Dependent Diabetes Mellitus in Cats Using Oral Hypoglycemic Agents
Section IV: Oncology and Hematology
59. Immunosuppressive Agents
60. Management of Immune Mediated Hemolytic Anemia in Dogs
61. Thrombocytopenia
62. von Willebrand's Disease and Other Hereditary Coagulopathies
63. Disseminated Intravascular Coagulation: Diagnosis and Management
64. Hypercoagulable States
65. Lymphocytosis
66. Quality Control for the In-Clinic Laboratory
67. Transfusion Medicine: Best Practices
68. Bone Marrow Dyscrasias
69. Anticancer Drugs: New Drugs
70. Tumor Biopsy and Specimen Submission
71. Chemotherapy Handling and Safety
72. Treatment of Adverse Effects from Cancer Therapy
73. Cancer Immunotherapy
74. Advances in Radiation Therapy for Nasal Tumors
75. Malignant Effusions
76. Interventional Oncology
77. Nutritional Support of the Cancer Patient
78. Metronomic Chemotherapy
79. Drug Update: Toceranib
80. Drug Update: Masitinib
81. Oral Tumors
82. Perineal Tumors
83. Urinary Bladder Cancer
84. Mammary Cancer
85. Rescue Therapy for Canine Lymphoma
86. Plasma Cell Neoplasms
87. Osteosarcoma
88. Hemangiosarcoma
89. Thyroid Tumors
Web Chapter 25. Anticancer Drugs: New Drugs
Web Chapter 26. Blood Typing and Crossmatching
Web Chapter 27. Canine Soft-Tissue Sarcomas
Web Chapter 28. Collection of Specimens for Cytology
Web Chapter 29. Nasal Tumors
Web Chapter 30. Nonregenerative Anemias
Web Chapter 31. Pulmonary Neoplasia
Web Chapter 32. Surgical Oncology Principles
Section V: Dermatologic Diseases
90. Diagnostic Criteria for Canine Atopic Dermatitis
91. Treatment Guidelines for Canine Atopic Dermatitis
92. Cyclosporine Use in Dermatology
93. Allergen-Specific Immunotherapy
94. Systemic Glucocorticoids in Dermatology
95. Topical Therapy for Pruritus
96. Hypoallergenic Diets: Principles in Therapy
97. Flea Control in Flea Allergy Dermatitis
98. Treatment of Ectoparasitoses
99. Canine Demodicosis
100. Staphylococci Causing Pyoderma
101. Treatment of Superficial Pyoderma
102. Topical Therapy for Infectious Diseases
103. Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcal Infections
104. Canine Leproid Granulma Syndrome and Feline Leprosy
105. Dermatophytosis
106. Dermatophytosis in Catteries and Shelters
107. Hospital Disinfection for Infectious Skin Diseases
108. Principles of Therapy for Otitis
109. Topical and Systemic Glucocorticoids for Otitis
110. Topical Antimicrobials for Otitis
111. Systemic Antimicrobials for Otitis
112. Ototoxicity
113. Ear Flushing Techniques
114. Primary Cornification Disorders In Dogs
115. Alopecia X
116. Actinic Dermatoses and Sun Protection
117. Drugs for Behavior-Related Dermatoses
118. Superficial Necrolytic Dermatitis
119. Cutaneous Adverse Drug Reactions (CADR)
Web Chapter 33. Acral Lick Dermatitis
Web Chapter 34. Avermectins in Dermatology
Web Chapter 35. Canine Papilloma Viruses
Web Chapter 36. Diseases of the Anal Sac
Web Chapter 37. Feline Demodicosis
Web Chapter 38. Feline Viral Skin Diseases
Web Chapter 39. House Dust Mites and Their Control
Web Chapter 40. Interferons
Web Chapter 41. Pentoxifylline
Web Chapter 42. Pyotraumatic Dermatitis
Web Chapter 43. Sebaceous Adenitis
Web Chapter 44. Therapy of Malassezia Infections
Web Chapter 45. Topical Immunomodulators
Section VI: Gastrointestinal Diseases
120. Feline Caudal Stomatitis
121. Oropharyngeal Dysphagia
122. Gastroesophageal Reflux
123. Antacid Therapy
124. Gastric Helicobacter
125. Diagnosis and Treatment of Motility Disorders
126. Antibiotic Responsive Enteropathy
127. Cobalamin Deficiency in Cats
128. Probiotic Therapy
129. Protozoal Diarrhea
130. Diagnosis and Treatment of Canine Parvoviral Enteritis
131. Inflammatory Bowel Disease
132. Protein Losing Enteropathy
133. Feline Gastrointestinal Lymphoma
134. Management of Canine Colitis
135. Laboratory Testing for the Exocrine Pancreas
136. Exocrine Pancreatic Insufficiency in Dogs
137. Treatment of Canine Pancreatitis
138. Feline Exocrine Pancreatic Disorders
139. Diagnostic Approach to Hepatobiliary Disease
140. Drug Associated Liver Disease
141. Acute Liver Failure Therapy
142. Chronic Hepatitis Therapy
143. Copper Chelator Therapy
144. Ascites and Hepatic Encephalopathy Therapy for Liver Disease
145. Portosystemic Shunts
146. Portal Vein Hypoplasia (Microvascular Dysplasia)
147. Management of Extrahepatic Biliary Tract Disease
148. Idiopathic Vacuolar Hepatopathy
149. Feline Hepatic Lipidosis Therapy
150. Feline Inflammatory Liver Disease
Web Chapter 46. Canine Biliary Mucocele
Web Chapter 47. Canine Megaesophagus
Web Chapter 48. Copper Associated Chronic Hepatitis
Web Chapter 49. Esophagitis
Web Chapter 50. Evaluation of Elevated Serum Alkaline Phosphatase in Dogs
Web Chapter 51. Flatulence
Web Chapter 52. Gastric Ulceration
Web Chapter 53. Hepatic Support Therapy
Web Chapter 54. Oral Pharyngeal Dysphagia
Web Chapter 55. Tylosin Responsive Diarrhea
Section VII: Respiratory Diseases
151. Respiratory Drug Therapy
152. Feline Upper Respiratory Tract Infection
153. Canine Infectious Respiratory Disease Complex
154. Rhinitis in the Dog
155. Rhinitis in the Cat
156. Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome
157. Nasopharyngeal Disorders
158. Laryngeal Diseases
159. Tracheal Collapse
160. Chronic Bronchial Disorders in the Dog
161. Chronic Bronchitis and Asthma in Cats
162. Pneumonia
163. Eosinophilic Pulmonary Diseases
164. Pleural Effusion
165. Pneumothorax
166. Pulmonary Thromboembolism
167. Pulmonary Hypertension
Web Chapter 56. Interstitial Lung Diseases
Web Chapter 57. Respiratory Parasites
Section VIII: Cardiovascular Diseases
168. Nutritional Management of Heart Disease
169. Systemic Hypertension
170. Bradyarrhythmias
171. Supraventricular Tachyarrhythmias in Dogs
172. Ventricular Arrhythmias in Dogs
173. Feline Cardiac Arrhythmias
174. Congenital Heart Disease
175. Drugs for Treatment of Heart Failure
176. Management of Heart Failure in Dogs
177. Chronic Valvular Heart Disease in Dogs
178. Dilated Cardiomyopathy in Dogs
179. Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy
180. Feline Myocardial Diseases
181. Arterial Thromboembolism
182. Pericardial Effusion
183. Feline Heartworm Disease
184. Canine Heartworm Disease
Web Chapter 58. Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Cardiomyopathy in the Cat
Web Chapter 59. Bradyarrhythmias and Cardiac Pacing
Web Chapter 60. Cardioversion
Web Chapter 61. Infective Endocarditis
Web Chapter 62. Mitral Valve Dysplasia
Web Chapter 63. Myocarditis
Web Chapter 64. Patent Ductus Arteriosus
Web Chapter 65. Pulmonic Stenosis
Web Chapter 66. Subaortic Stenosis
Web Chapter 67. Syncope
Web Chapter 68. Tricuspid Valve Dysplasia
Web Chapter 69. Ventricular Septal Defect
Section IX: Urinary Diseases
185. Applicatioins of Ultrasound in Diagnosis and Management of Urinary Disease
186. Prevention and Management of AKI/ARF in the Hospital
187. Proteinuria
188. Glomerular Disease and Nephrotic Syndrome
189. Chronic Kidney Disease in Dogs and Cats
190. Using NSAIDS in Kidney Disease
191. Medical Management of Acute Kidney Injury/ARF
192. CRRT
193. Surveillance for Asymptomatic and Hospital Acquired UTI
194. Persistent E. coli UTI
195. Interventional Strategies for Urinary Disease
196. Medical Management for Nephroliths and Ureteroliths
197. Management of Calcium Oxalate Uroliths
198. Management of Urate Urolithiasis
199. Mini-Laparotomy Assisted Cystoscopy for Cystouroliths
200. Multimodal Environmental Enrichment for FIC
201. Urinary Incontinence – Medical Management
202. Mechanical Occluder Devices for Urinary Incontinence
203. Top Ten Urology Consult Questions
Web Chapter 70. Laser Lithotripsy
Web Chapter 71. Urinary Incontinence – Bulking Agents
Section X: Reproductive Diseases
204. Breeding Management of the Bitch
205. Diagnosis of Female ReproductiveTract Disease
206. Endoscopic Transcervical Insemination
207. Pregnancy Diagnosis
208. Dystocia Management
209. Canine Postpartum Disorders
210. Nutrition in the Bitch During Pregnancy and Lactation
211. Pyometra
212. Vaginitis
213. Surgical Repair of Vaginal Anomalies in the Bitch
214. Early Age Neutering in the Dog and Cat
215. Estrus Suppression
216. Pregnancy Termination
217. Inherited Disorders of the Reproductive Tract in Dogs and Cats
218. Ovarian Remnant Syndrome
219. Pregnancy Loss in the Bitch and Queen
220. Medical Treatment of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy and Prostatitis in Dogs
221. Methods and Availability of Tests for Hereditary Disorders of Dogs
222. Reproductive Oncology
223. Reproductive Toxicology/Teratogens
224. Penile, Preputial, Testicular or Scrotal Diseases/Problems
Web Chapter 72. Aspermia/Oligozoospermia Caused by Retrograde Ejaculation in the Dog
Web Chapter 73. Priapism in Dogs
Section XI: Neurologic and Musculoskeletal Diseases
225. Congenital Hydrocelphalus
226. Intracranial Arachnoid Cysts
227. Treatment of Intracranial Tumors
228. Metabolic Brain Disorders
229. New Maintenance Anticonvulsant Therapy for Dogs and Cats
230. Treatment of Cluster Seizures and Status Epilepticus
231. Non-Infectious/Inflammatory Diseases of the Central Nervous System
232. Peripheral and Central Vestibular Disorders of Dogs and Cats
233. Diagnosis and Treatment Degenerative Intervertebral Disk Disease
234. Degenerative Myelopathy in Dogs
235. Diagnosis and Treatment of Atlantoaxial Subluxation
236. Diagnosis and Treatment of Cervical Spondylomyelopathy
237. Craniocervical Junction Abnormalities in Dogs
238. Diagnosis and Treatment of Degenerative Lumbosacral Stenosis
239. Acquired Myasthenia Gravis in Dogs and Cats
240. Peripheral Nervous System Disorders in Dogs and Cats: Selected Myopathies in Neuropathies
241. Vascular Disease of the Central Nervous System
Web Chapter 74. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation of Neurologic Patients
Section XII: Ophthalmologic Diseases
242. Pearls of the Ophthalmic Examination
243. Evaluation of Blindness
244. Canine Conjunctivitis
245. Tear Film Disorders of Dogs
246. Corneal Ulcers
247. Canine Non-Ulcerative Corneal Disease
248. Feline Corneal Disease
249. Canine Uveitis
250. Feline Uveitis
251. Canine Glaucoma
252. Feline Glaucoma
253. Disorders of the Lens
254. Canine Retinopathies
255. Feline Retinopathies
256. Orbital Disease
257. Canine Ocular Neoplasia
258. Feline Ocular Neoplasia
Web Chapter 75. Diseases of the Eyelids and Periocular Skin
Web Chapter 76. Canine Retinal Detachment
Web Chapter 77. Epiphora
Web Chapter 78. Ocular Emergencies
Web Chapter 79. Tear Film Disorders of Cats
Web Chapter 80. Anisocoria and Abnormalties of the Pupillary Light Reflex: The Neuro-Ophthalmic Examination
Section XIII: Infectious Diseases
259. Common Infectious Disease Differentials for Medical Problems
260. Empiric Antimicrobial Therapy
261. Infectious and Immune Polyarthritis
262. Use of Immunomodulators in the Treatment of Infectious Diseases
263. Use of Antifungal Drugs
264. Infectious Diseases Associated with Raw Meat Diets
265. Pet Associated Illness
266. Vaccine Associated Side-Effects in Dogs
267. Vaccine Associated Side-Effects in Cats
268. Babesiosis in North America
269. Bartonellosis, Canine
270. Bartonellosis, Feline
271. Borreliosis
272. Feline Leukemia Virus/FIV
273. Hepatozoon Americanum Infections
274. Leptospirosis
275. Neospora Caninum
276. Rickettsia Infections in Dogs and Cats (Anaplasma, Ehrlichia and Rickettsia)
277. Toxoplasmosis
278. Use of Glucocorticoids in Infectious Diseases
279. Feline Infectious Peritonitis
Web Chapter 80. American Leishmaniasis
Web Chapter 81. Canine and Feline Hemotropic Mycoplasmas
Web Chapter 82. Canine Brucellosis
Web Chapter 83. Cytauxzoonosis
Web Chapter 84. Pneumocytosis
Web Chapter 85. Pythiosis and Lagenidiosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1456
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 20th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455745210
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323227629
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437726893
About the Author
John Bonagura
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
David Twedt
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Small Animal Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, Colorado State University, USA