Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy XV

Written by todays leading experts, Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy, Volume XV keeps you completely current with the latest in disease management for dogs and cats. It uses a clear and practical approach to medical disorders; the typical chapter includes both a brief guide to diagnosis and a detailed discussion of therapy. Youll gain quick access to information such as critical care; infectious, toxicologic, and dermatologic disorders; and diseases of the gastrointestinal, cardiovascular, respiratory, urinary, reproductive, neurologic,and ophthalmologic systems. From editors John Bonagura and David Twedt plus hundreds of expert contributors, Kirk's Current Veterinary Therapy enhances your skills in evidence-based treatment planning.

"For the practitioner who wants to keep abreast of current therapies for a wide range of topics, … CVT is the perfect reference ." Reviewed by: Ryan Ong, WAVES Veterinary Hospital on behalf of Australian Veterinary Hospital, March 2015