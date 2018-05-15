Kirk's Basic Surgical Techniques
7th Edition
Description
The Seventh Edition of this highly regarded title for surgical trainees gives clear, concise guidance on all aspects of acquiring surgical techniques to ensure operative success. The full range of surgical skills is comprehensively reviewed in a clear ‘how-to-do-it’ style, which consolidates those learnt both in theatre and on training courses. This new edition has been thoroughly revised by a new author based on the much praised editions by its original author Mr R M Kirk. Key Points boxes throughout the text summarise the important aspects of each technique.
Key Features
- Provides guidance on the full range of surgical techniques required by all trainee surgeons.
- Concentrates on the main principles behind the use of the surgical techniques
- Key Points boxes provide hints and tips to reinforce the main aspects of each technique.
Table of Contents
- Handling yourself
- Handling instruments
- Handling threads
- Handling ducts and cavities
- Handling blood vessels
- Handling skin
- Handling connective and soft tissue
- Handling bones and joints
- Handling dissection
- Handling bleeding
- Handling drains
- Handling infection
- Handling minimal access surgery
- Handling the patient
- Handling craft skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702073212
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702073229
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073199
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702073205
About the Author
Fiona Myint
Ms Fiona Myint qualified from Guy’s Hospital in 1987 and trained in Surgery in London. She was appointed jointly to The North Middlesex University Hospital and the Royal Free Hospital as a substantive Consultant Vascular & General Surgeon commencing December 2000. From May 2013, herservices were centralized with vascular reconfiguration to the Royal Free. Her practice covers the full range of general Vascular Surgery and in both elective and emergency settings. She has an established track record in the training of surgeons.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Vascular and General Surgeon, Royal Free Hospital; Honorary Senior Lecturer, University College London, London, UK
Reviews
This comprehensive, yet concise, book describes the basic surgical techniques required of junior trainees across the breadth of surgical specialties. It consists of 14 chapters, beginning with theatre conduct, instrument handling and suturing, before providing detailed descriptions of the elementary skills required to handle blood vessels, bowel and bone. It finishes by offering advice on preventing and managing unwanted complications such as bleeding and infection.
The author’s formal style is clear yet entertaining, while the content is contemporary with modern surgical practice. The author also delves into some of the basic techniques required for each of the surgical specialties, expanding the audience for which the book is appropriate and making it an ideal accompanying text for students undertaking the Basic Surgical Skills course. The book also bridges the gap between surgical pathology texts and true operative scripts and is ideal for medical students, foundation doctors and core surgical trainees. I certainly would have benefited from reading this text prior to beginning my surgical training. The prose is supplemented with frequent illustrations that assist in the understanding of the complex practical procedures described. All images are in colour and provide a step-by-step pictorial guide to each of the surgical techniques.
Overall, this is an exceptionally well-written book that appropriately meets the needs of its target audience in a concise manner. I would recommend this book to surgical trainees and it has certainly met the author’s aims.
Annals of the Royal College of Surgeons – January 2011