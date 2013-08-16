Kinn's The Medical Assistant

Introduction

Chapter 1: Becoming a Successful Student

Chapter 2: The Healthcare Industry

Unit One: Introduction to Medical Assisting

Chapter 3: The Medical Assisting Profession

Chapter 4: Professional Behavior in the Workplace

Chapter 5: Interpersonal Skills and Human Behavior

Chapter 6: Medicine and Ethics

Chapter 7: Medicine and Law

Unit Two: Administrative Medical Assisting

Chapter 8: Computer Concepts

Chapter 9: Telephone Techniques

Chapter 10: Scheduling Appointments

Chapter 11: Patient Reception and Processing

Chapter 12: Office Environment and Daily Operations

Chapter 13: Written Communications and Mail Processing

Unit Three: Health Information in the Medical Office

Chapter 14: The Paper Medical Record

Chapter 15: The Electronic Medical Record

Chapter 16: Health Information Management

Chapter 17: Privacy in the Physician’s Office

Unit Four: Billing and Coding Procedures

Chapter 18: Basics of Diagnostic Coding

Chapter 19: Basics of Procedure Coding

Chapter 20: Basics of Health Insurance

Chapter 21: The Health Insurance Claim Form

Chapter 22: Professional Fees, Billing, and Collecting

Unit Five: Financial and Practice Management

Chapter 23: Banking Services and Procedures

Chapter 24: Management of Practice Finances

Chapter 25: Medical Practice Management and Human Resources

Chapter 26: Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service

Unit Six: Fundamentals of Clinical Medical Assisting

Chapter 27: Infection Control

Chapter 28: Patient Assessment

Chapter 29: Patient Education

Chapter 30: Nutrition and Health Promotion

Chapter 31: Vital Signs

Chapter 32: Assisting with the Primary Physical Examination

Unit Seven: Assisting with Medications

Chapter 33: Principles of Pharmacology

Chapter 34: Pharmacology Math

Chapter 35; Administering Medications

Unit Eight: Assisting with Medical Specialties

Chapter 36: Emergency Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies

Chapter 37: Assisting in Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology

Chapter 38: Assisting in Dermatology

Chapter 39: Assisting in Gastroenterology

Chapter 40: Assisting in Urology and Male Reproduction

Chapter 41: Assisting in Obstetrics and Gynecology

Chapter 42: Assisting in Pediatrics

Chapter 43: Assisting in Orthopedic Medicine

Chapter 44: Assisting in Neurology and Mental Health

Chapter 45: Assisting in Endocrinology

Chapter 46: Assisting in Pulmonary Medicine

Chapter 47: Assisting in Cardiology

Chapter 48: Assisting in Geriatrics

Unit Nine: Diagnostic Procedures

Chapter 49: Principles of Electrocardiography

Chapter 50: Assisting with Diagnostic Imaging

Chapter 51: Assisting in the Clinical Laboratory

Chapter 52: Assisting in the Analysis of Urine

Chapter 53: Assisting in Phlebotomy

Chapter 54: Assisting in the Analysis of Blood

Chapter 55: Assisting in Microbiology and Immunology

Unit Ten: Assisting with Surgeries

Chapter 56: Surgical Supplies and Instruments

Chapter 57: Surgical Asepsis and Assisting with Surgical Procedures

Unit Eleven: Career Development

Chapter 58: Career Development and Life Skills