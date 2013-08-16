Kinn's The Medical Assistant
12th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Description
Prepare for a successful career in medical assisting! Kinn’s The Medical Assistant, 12th Edition helps you learn the real-world administrative and clinical skills essential to working in the health care setting. Administrative coverage ranges from professionalism and interpersonal skills to billing and coding and electronic health records; clinical content teaches how to assist with medications, diagnostic procedures, and surgeries. And no other comprehensive medical assisting text can match its coverage of assisting with medical specialties! Written by medical assisting experts Alexandra Adams and Deborah Proctor, this classic resource also includes an Evolve companion website with practical exercises and activities, videos, and review questions for the CMA and RMA certification exams.
Key Features
- More chapters on assisting with medical specialties than any other Medical Assisting text prepare you to assist in specialty exams and make you better qualified to work in specialty fields like cardiology, dermatology, ophthalmology, gynecology, and neurology.
- Step-by-step, illustrated procedures make it easier to learn and understand medical assisting skills, and include rationales for each step.
- Threaded case scenarios help you develop critical thinking skills and apply concepts to realistic administrative and clinical situations.
- Patient education and legal and ethical issues are described in relation to the Medical Assistant's job.
- A Portfolio Builder on the Evolve website helps you demonstrate proficiency to potential employers.
- Detailed learning objectives and vocabulary with definitions in each chapter help you study more effectively, with connections icons linking concepts in the text to exercises in the study guide and on the Evolve companion website.
- Study Guide includes a variety of exercises to test your knowledge and critical thinking skills, case scenarios from the book, and a Procedure Checklists Manual. Sold separately.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1: Becoming a Successful Student
Chapter 2: The Healthcare Industry
Unit One: Introduction to Medical Assisting
Chapter 3: The Medical Assisting Profession
Chapter 4: Professional Behavior in the Workplace
Chapter 5: Interpersonal Skills and Human Behavior
Chapter 6: Medicine and Ethics
Chapter 7: Medicine and Law
Unit Two: Administrative Medical Assisting
Chapter 8: Computer Concepts
Chapter 9: Telephone Techniques
Chapter 10: Scheduling Appointments
Chapter 11: Patient Reception and Processing
Chapter 12: Office Environment and Daily Operations
Chapter 13: Written Communications and Mail Processing
Unit Three: Health Information in the Medical Office
Chapter 14: The Paper Medical Record
Chapter 15: The Electronic Medical Record
Chapter 16: Health Information Management
Chapter 17: Privacy in the Physician’s Office
Unit Four: Billing and Coding Procedures
Chapter 18: Basics of Diagnostic Coding
Chapter 19: Basics of Procedure Coding
Chapter 20: Basics of Health Insurance
Chapter 21: The Health Insurance Claim Form
Chapter 22: Professional Fees, Billing, and Collecting
Unit Five: Financial and Practice Management
Chapter 23: Banking Services and Procedures
Chapter 24: Management of Practice Finances
Chapter 25: Medical Practice Management and Human Resources
Chapter 26: Medical Practice Marketing and Customer Service
Unit Six: Fundamentals of Clinical Medical Assisting
Chapter 27: Infection Control
Chapter 28: Patient Assessment
Chapter 29: Patient Education
Chapter 30: Nutrition and Health Promotion
Chapter 31: Vital Signs
Chapter 32: Assisting with the Primary Physical Examination
Unit Seven: Assisting with Medications
Chapter 33: Principles of Pharmacology
Chapter 34: Pharmacology Math
Chapter 35; Administering Medications
Unit Eight: Assisting with Medical Specialties
Chapter 36: Emergency Preparedness and Assisting with Medical Emergencies
Chapter 37: Assisting in Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology
Chapter 38: Assisting in Dermatology
Chapter 39: Assisting in Gastroenterology
Chapter 40: Assisting in Urology and Male Reproduction
Chapter 41: Assisting in Obstetrics and Gynecology
Chapter 42: Assisting in Pediatrics
Chapter 43: Assisting in Orthopedic Medicine
Chapter 44: Assisting in Neurology and Mental Health
Chapter 45: Assisting in Endocrinology
Chapter 46: Assisting in Pulmonary Medicine
Chapter 47: Assisting in Cardiology
Chapter 48: Assisting in Geriatrics
Unit Nine: Diagnostic Procedures
Chapter 49: Principles of Electrocardiography
Chapter 50: Assisting with Diagnostic Imaging
Chapter 51: Assisting in the Clinical Laboratory
Chapter 52: Assisting in the Analysis of Urine
Chapter 53: Assisting in Phlebotomy
Chapter 54: Assisting in the Analysis of Blood
Chapter 55: Assisting in Microbiology and Immunology
Unit Ten: Assisting with Surgeries
Chapter 56: Surgical Supplies and Instruments
Chapter 57: Surgical Asepsis and Assisting with Surgical Procedures
Unit Eleven: Career Development
Chapter 58: Career Development and Life Skills
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 16th August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187817
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187862
About the Author
Deborah Proctor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Medical Assisting Program, Butler County Community College, Butler, PA
Alexandra Adams
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Instructor, Everest College, Arlington Midcities Campus, Arlington, TX; Professional Writer, Grand Prairie, TX; Formerly, Director of Admissions, Parker College of Chiropractic, Dallas, TX; Formerly, Program Director, Medical Assisting/HIM Programs, Ultrasound Diagnostic School, Irving, TX