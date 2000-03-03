More than any other product on the market, the most successful Medical Assistants begin their careers with Kinn. Trusted for more than 60 years, Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 14th Edition teaches you real-world administrative skills essential for a career in the modern medical office – always with a focus on application through unfolding case scenarios, critical thinking questions, procedure videos, and interactive exercises. The reorganized 14th edition includes expanded content on topics from professionalism and interpersonal skills to billing and coding, electronic health records, and practice management as well as a new chapter reviewing medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, and pathology. With an easy-to-read style and practical focus, paired with a full complement of separately sold adaptive solutions, real-world simulations, EHR documentation experience, and HESI remediation and assessment — you’ll learn the leading skills to prepare for certification and a successful career in the dynamic and growing Medical Assisting profession.