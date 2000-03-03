Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant
14th Edition
An Applied Learning Approach
Description
More than any other product on the market, the most successful Medical Assistants begin their careers with Kinn. Trusted for more than 60 years, Kinn's The Administrative Medical Assistant: An Applied Learning Approach, 14th Edition teaches you real-world administrative skills essential for a career in the modern medical office – always with a focus on application through unfolding case scenarios, critical thinking questions, procedure videos, and interactive exercises. The reorganized 14th edition includes expanded content on topics from professionalism and interpersonal skills to billing and coding, electronic health records, and practice management as well as a new chapter reviewing medical terminology, anatomy and physiology, and pathology. With an easy-to-read style and practical focus, paired with a full complement of separately sold adaptive solutions, real-world simulations, EHR documentation experience, and HESI remediation and assessment — you’ll learn the leading skills to prepare for certification and a successful career in the dynamic and growing Medical Assisting profession.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of all administrative procedures prepares you to run a medical office.
- 65 step-by-step illustrated procedures with rationales break down key administrative skills to master.
- Applied approach to learning helps you use what you’ve learned in a real-world setting, including case scenarios, critical thinking exercises, procedures videos, and interactive online activities.
- Thorough EHR coverage with access to hands-on activities incorporates use of SimChart® for the Medical Office software (sold separately) designed to ensure that you are practice-ready.
- Key vocabulary terms and definitions are presented at the beginning of each chapter and highlighted in text discussions.
- Summary of Learning Objectives serves as a checkpoint and study tool.
- Robust companion website includes chapter quizzes, sample certification exams, procedures videos, and interactive exercises.
- Patient education and legal and ethical features help relate content to practical use.
Table of Contents
PART 1 – Introduction to Medical Assisting
1.The Professional Medical Assistant and the Healthcare Team
2.Therapeutic Communication
3.Legal Principles
4.Healthcare Laws
5.Healthcare Ethics
6.Introduction to Anatomy and Medical Terminology
7.Patient Coaching
PART 2 – Fundamentals of Ambulatory Care Administration
8.Technology
9.Written Communication
10.Telephone Techniques
11.Scheduling Appointments and Patient Processing
12.Health Records
13.Daily Operations and Safety
14.Principles of Pharmacology
PART 3 – Coding and Medical Billing
15.Health Insurance Essentials
16.Diagnostic Coding Essentials
17.Procedural Coding Essentials
18.Medical Billing and Reimbursement Essentials
PART 4 – Advanced Ambulatory Care Administration
19.Patient Accounts and Practice Management
20.Advanced Roles in Administration
PART 5 – Assisting with Medical Specialties
21.Medical Emergencies
PART 6 – Job Seeking
22.Skills and Strategies
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2020
- Published:
- 3rd March 2000
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323613651
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323613682
About the Author
Brigitte Niedzwiecki
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Program Director & Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
Julie Pepper
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin
P. Ann Weaver
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assistant Instructor, Chippewa Valley Technical College, Eau Claire, Wisconsin