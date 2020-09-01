Kinetics of Processes in the Solid State - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128188767

Kinetics of Processes in the Solid State

1st Edition

Editors: James House
Paperback ISBN: 9780128188767
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 350
Table of Contents

  1. The nature of solids and transformations
    2. Experimental techniques for study of solid reactions
    3. Rate laws based on geometric factors
    4. Nucleation and diffusion
    5. Phase transformations
    6. Nonisothermal methods
    7. Crystallization and sintering
    8. Kinetic studies on dehydration
    9. Kinetic studies on decompositions
    10. Kinetics of processes in polymers
    11. Applications of kinetic studies to pharmaceuticals
    12. Applications kinetics studies to food products
    13. Solid state reactions in materials sciences
    14. Induced reactions between two solids

Description

Chemical kinetics in solids are often dependent on numerous factors, and it’s important for researchers to understand both the interactions relating to these factors, and how their own procedural choices may influence outcomes. Kinetics of Processes in the Solid State provides an authoritative overview of reactions in solids and helps readers quickly and easily identify the kinetic processes at play in their own work.Beginning with an introduction to the nature of solids and transformations, the book goes on to outline rate laws and experimental techniques, followed by such key areas as nucleation, phase transformations and crystallization. Chapters on the kinetics of dehydration, decomposition and polymers follow, before the book concludes by reviewing kinetics in relation to some important applications.Drawing on the experience of its expert author, Kinetics of Processes in the Solid State is a practical introduction to the field for chemists and researchers whose work is directly related to these interactions, and additionally for all those in related fields whose work would be enhanced by an understanding of these processes.

Key Features

  • Places the application of kinetic models in the context of reactions across numerous types of materials
  • Illustrates the potentials and limitations of experimental techniques for studying reactions in solids
  • Shows how experimental conditions can affect kinetic studies and how readers can address such issues

Readership

Chemists, Materials Scientists, Physicists, Chemical Engineers, Geologists, Nucelar Scientists, Pharmaceutical Scientists, Food chemists, and students and researchers in related fields across both academia and industry

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128188767

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

James House

James House Editor

James E. House is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at Illinois State University, and an Adjunct Professor of Chemistry at Illinois Wesleyan University. He received BS and MA degrees from Southern Illinois University and a PhD from the University of Illinois, Urbana. In his 32 years at Illinois State University, he taught a variety of courses in inorganic and physical chemistry. He has authored almost 150 publications in chemistry journals, many dealing with reactions in solid materials, as well as books on chemical kinetics, quantum mechanics, and inorganic chemistry. He was elected Professor of the Year in 2011 by the student body at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Illinois State University, Normal, IL, USA

