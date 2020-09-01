Chemical kinetics in solids are often dependent on numerous factors, and it’s important for researchers to understand both the interactions relating to these factors, and how their own procedural choices may influence outcomes. Kinetics of Processes in the Solid State provides an authoritative overview of reactions in solids and helps readers quickly and easily identify the kinetic processes at play in their own work.Beginning with an introduction to the nature of solids and transformations, the book goes on to outline rate laws and experimental techniques, followed by such key areas as nucleation, phase transformations and crystallization. Chapters on the kinetics of dehydration, decomposition and polymers follow, before the book concludes by reviewing kinetics in relation to some important applications.Drawing on the experience of its expert author, Kinetics of Processes in the Solid State is a practical introduction to the field for chemists and researchers whose work is directly related to these interactions, and additionally for all those in related fields whose work would be enhanced by an understanding of these processes.