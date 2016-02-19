Kinetics of Inorganic Reactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080114415, 9781483185675

Kinetics of Inorganic Reactions

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Chemistry Division

Authors: A. G. Sykes
Editors: Robert Robinson L. D. K. Staveley
eBook ISBN: 9781483185675
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 318
Description

Kinetics of Inorganic Reactions provides a comprehensive account of the mechanisms of inorganic reaction. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that deal with the two main fields of inorganic reaction, the homogeneous gas-phase reactions and solution reactions. The first chapter of the text provides an introduction to some of the basic concepts in inorganic reaction, which include the mechanisms of a reaction, reactions in different phases, and the feasibilities of a reaction. Next, the book details the experimental techniques and treatment of data. The next series of chapters talks about gas-phase reactions. The book also dedicates a chapter in covering various types of reactions, including isotopic reaction and redox reaction. Chapters 12 to 14 deal with substitution reactions, while Chapter 15 talks about acid-base reactions. The text will be most useful to chemists and chemical engineers, particularly those who deal with inorganic chemistry.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

1. Introduction

2. Experimental Techniques

3. Treatment of Data

4. Unimolecular Gas-Phase Decomposition Reactions

5. Third-Order Gas-Phase Reactions

6. Bimolecular Gas-Phase Reactions

7. Isotopic Exchange Reactions in Aqueous Solutions

8. Redox Reactions Between Metal Ions in Aqueous Solutions

9. Some Reactions of Ions and Molecules of Non-Metallic Elements in Aqueous Solutions

10. Some Further Reactions of Metal Ions in Aqueous Solutions

11. Reactions of the Hydrated Electron

12. Substitution Reactions of Octahedral Complexes

13. Substitution Reactions of Square-Planar Complexes

14. Substitution Reactions of Tetrahedral Complexes

15. Acid-Base Reactions

Appendixes

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index


About the Author

A. G. Sykes

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Chemistry, The University Newcastle upon Tyne, England

About the Editor

Robert Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine

L. D. K. Staveley

