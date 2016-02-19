Kinetics of Inorganic Reactions
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Chemistry Division
Description
Kinetics of Inorganic Reactions provides a comprehensive account of the mechanisms of inorganic reaction. The book is comprised of 15 chapters that deal with the two main fields of inorganic reaction, the homogeneous gas-phase reactions and solution reactions. The first chapter of the text provides an introduction to some of the basic concepts in inorganic reaction, which include the mechanisms of a reaction, reactions in different phases, and the feasibilities of a reaction. Next, the book details the experimental techniques and treatment of data. The next series of chapters talks about gas-phase reactions. The book also dedicates a chapter in covering various types of reactions, including isotopic reaction and redox reaction. Chapters 12 to 14 deal with substitution reactions, while Chapter 15 talks about acid-base reactions. The text will be most useful to chemists and chemical engineers, particularly those who deal with inorganic chemistry.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
1. Introduction
2. Experimental Techniques
3. Treatment of Data
4. Unimolecular Gas-Phase Decomposition Reactions
5. Third-Order Gas-Phase Reactions
6. Bimolecular Gas-Phase Reactions
7. Isotopic Exchange Reactions in Aqueous Solutions
8. Redox Reactions Between Metal Ions in Aqueous Solutions
9. Some Reactions of Ions and Molecules of Non-Metallic Elements in Aqueous Solutions
10. Some Further Reactions of Metal Ions in Aqueous Solutions
11. Reactions of the Hydrated Electron
12. Substitution Reactions of Octahedral Complexes
13. Substitution Reactions of Square-Planar Complexes
14. Substitution Reactions of Tetrahedral Complexes
15. Acid-Base Reactions
Appendixes
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 318
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1966
- Published:
- 1st January 1966
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483185675
About the Author
A. G. Sykes
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemistry, The University Newcastle upon Tyne, England
About the Editor
Robert Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine