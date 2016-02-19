Kinetics Of Gas Reaction VIB - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122456565, 9780323146562

Kinetics Of Gas Reaction VIB

1st Edition

Editors: Willhelm Jost
eBook ISBN: 9780323146562
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1975
Page Count: 543
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise: Kinetics of Gas Reactions, Volume VIB, is devoted to gas phase chemical reactions. The purpose of this treatise is to present a comprehensive treatment of physical chemistry for advanced students and investigators in a reasonably small number of volumes. An attempt has been made to include all important topics in physical chemistry together with borderline subjects which are of particular interest and importance. The book contains six chapters and begins with a study on the elastic and inelastic scattering of ions on molecules, including such topics as rainbow scattering, reactive scattering, and experimental procedures and results of high-resolution measurements. This is followed by separate chapters on collision processes and the theory of elastic scattering; and atom reactions, with a discussion of experimental techniques (static, flow, and pulse methods), among the selected examples being the reactions of H, O, C, and N atoms with alkanes, alkenes, acetylene, sulfur, and nitrogen compounds. Subsequent chapters deal with experimental methods and results obtained by several techniques of relaxation methods in gases; thermal unimolecular reactions; and the interactions between chemical reactions, transport processes, and flow phenomena.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Previous and Future Volumes

Chapter 7 / Elastic and Reactive Scattering of Ions on Molecules

I. Introduction

II. Polarization Theory; Trajectories at Low Energies

III. Rainbow Scattering of Ions and Other Wave-Mechanical Effects

IV. Reactive Scattering

References

Chapter 8 / Collision Processes, Theory of Elastic Scattering

I. Introduction

II. Particle Scattering in Classical Mechanics

III. Quantum Treatment

IV. Semiclassical Approximation

References

Chapter 9 / Atom Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Reactions of Hydrogen Atoms

IV. Reactions of Carbon Atoms

V. Reactions of Nitrogen Atoms

VI. Reactions of Oxygen Atoms

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 10 / Relaxation Methods in Gases

I. General Introduction

II. Blackbody Flash Photolysis

III. Excitation with Pulsed Lasers

IV. Flash Photolysis with the Resonance Radiation of Atoms

V. Microwave Techniques for Rotational Relaxation

VI. Fluorescence and the Lifetimes of Electronically Excited Molecules

VII. Relaxation Studies of Reaction Rates Following Electrical Discharge in a Static Gas

VIII. Relaxation Following Chemical Production of Excited Species

IX. Conclusion

References

Chapter 11 / Unimolecular Reactions: Experiments and Theories

I. General Properties of Unimolecular Processes

II. Thermal Unimolecular Reactions

III. Photochemical Unimolecular Reactions

IV. Unimolecular Dissociation of Molecular Ions

V. Secondary Unimolecular Reactions

VI. Unimolecular Reactions with Chemical Activation

References

Chapter 12 / Interactions of Chemical Reactions, Transport Processes, and Flow

I. Introduction

II. Basic Relations

III. Shock Waves and Chemical Reactions

IV. Flame Structure

V. Chemical Reaction in Isothermal Flow

References

Author Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
543
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1975
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323146562

About the Editor

Willhelm Jost

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.