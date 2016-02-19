Kinetics Of Gas Reaction VIB
1st Edition
Description
Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise: Kinetics of Gas Reactions, Volume VIB, is devoted to gas phase chemical reactions. The purpose of this treatise is to present a comprehensive treatment of physical chemistry for advanced students and investigators in a reasonably small number of volumes. An attempt has been made to include all important topics in physical chemistry together with borderline subjects which are of particular interest and importance. The book contains six chapters and begins with a study on the elastic and inelastic scattering of ions on molecules, including such topics as rainbow scattering, reactive scattering, and experimental procedures and results of high-resolution measurements. This is followed by separate chapters on collision processes and the theory of elastic scattering; and atom reactions, with a discussion of experimental techniques (static, flow, and pulse methods), among the selected examples being the reactions of H, O, C, and N atoms with alkanes, alkenes, acetylene, sulfur, and nitrogen compounds. Subsequent chapters deal with experimental methods and results obtained by several techniques of relaxation methods in gases; thermal unimolecular reactions; and the interactions between chemical reactions, transport processes, and flow phenomena.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Previous and Future Volumes
Chapter 7 / Elastic and Reactive Scattering of Ions on Molecules
I. Introduction
II. Polarization Theory; Trajectories at Low Energies
III. Rainbow Scattering of Ions and Other Wave-Mechanical Effects
IV. Reactive Scattering
References
Chapter 8 / Collision Processes, Theory of Elastic Scattering
I. Introduction
II. Particle Scattering in Classical Mechanics
III. Quantum Treatment
IV. Semiclassical Approximation
References
Chapter 9 / Atom Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Reactions of Hydrogen Atoms
IV. Reactions of Carbon Atoms
V. Reactions of Nitrogen Atoms
VI. Reactions of Oxygen Atoms
List of Symbols
References
Chapter 10 / Relaxation Methods in Gases
I. General Introduction
II. Blackbody Flash Photolysis
III. Excitation with Pulsed Lasers
IV. Flash Photolysis with the Resonance Radiation of Atoms
V. Microwave Techniques for Rotational Relaxation
VI. Fluorescence and the Lifetimes of Electronically Excited Molecules
VII. Relaxation Studies of Reaction Rates Following Electrical Discharge in a Static Gas
VIII. Relaxation Following Chemical Production of Excited Species
IX. Conclusion
References
Chapter 11 / Unimolecular Reactions: Experiments and Theories
I. General Properties of Unimolecular Processes
II. Thermal Unimolecular Reactions
III. Photochemical Unimolecular Reactions
IV. Unimolecular Dissociation of Molecular Ions
V. Secondary Unimolecular Reactions
VI. Unimolecular Reactions with Chemical Activation
References
Chapter 12 / Interactions of Chemical Reactions, Transport Processes, and Flow
I. Introduction
II. Basic Relations
III. Shock Waves and Chemical Reactions
IV. Flame Structure
V. Chemical Reaction in Isothermal Flow
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 543
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1975
- Published:
- 28th January 1975
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323146562