Kinetic Theory
1st Edition
The Chapman–Enskog Solution of the Transport Equation for Moderately Dense Gases
Kinetic Theory, Volume 3: The Chapman-Enskog Solution of the Transport Equation for Moderately Dense Gases describes the Chapman-Enskog solution of the transport equation for moderately dense gases. Topics covered range from the propagation of sound in monatomic gases to the kinetic theory of simple and composite monatomic gases and generalizations of the theory to higher densities. The application of kinetic theory to the determination of intermolecular forces is also discussed. This volume is divided into two sections and begins with an introduction to the work of Hilbert, Chapman, and Enskog that led to the formulation of the Chapman-Enskog theory. The Chapman-Enskog results are then compared with those of earlier theories with respect to viscosity, heat conduction, diffusion, and thermal diffusion. Subsequent chapters focus on alternatives to the Chapman-Enskog method and some mathematical problems; foundations of the kinetic theory of gases; and kinetic theory of processes in dilute gases and of heat conduction, viscosity, and self-diffusion in compressed gases and liquids. This book should be of interest to graduate students and others undertaking research in kinetic theory.
Preface
Part 1
Chapter I The Work of Hilbert, Chapman, and Enskog
Hilbert
Enskog
Chapman
Chapman or Enskog
Chapter II Comparison of the Chapman-Enskog Results with those of Earlier Theories
Viscosity
Heat Conduction
Diffusion
Thermal Diffusion
Chapter III Application of Kinetic Theory to Determination of Intermolecular Forces
Lennard-Jones
The exp-6 Potential
Chapter IV Propagation of Sound in Monatomic Gases
The Newton-Laplace Theory
Early Kinetic-Theory Explanations of the Speed of Sound
Absorption and Dispersion
Applications of the Burnett Approximation
Recent Theories
Chapter V Alternatives to the Chapman-Enskog Method, and Mathematical Problems
Carleman's Results
Grad's Method
Results of Wild and Morgenstern
Ikenberry and Truesdell
Grad's Asymptotic Theory
Chapter VI Generalizations of the Kinetic Theory to Higher Densities
Early Results of Jager and Others
The BBGKY Equations
Correlation Formulas for Transport Coefficients
Transport Coefficients for the Dense Hard-Sphere Gas
Discovery of the Divergence
Part 2
1 Foundations of the Kinetic Theory of Gases (from Mathematische Annalen, 1912)
2 The Kinetic Theory of Simple and Composite Monatomic Gases: Viscosity, Thermal Conduction, and Diffusion (from Proceedings of the Royal Society of London, 1916-17)
Part I.—Outline of the Mathematical Method
Part II.—Application to the Theory of the Mean-Free-Path Phenomena
Part III.—Discussion of the Results in Various Special Cases
3 A Note on Thermal Diffusion (from Philosophical Magazine, 1917)
4 Kinetic Theory of Processes in Dilute Gases (Translated from Kinetische Theorie der Vorgange in massig verdunnten Gasen, 1917)
Introduction
I. Fundamentals
II. Processes in a Simple Gas
III. Processes in a Mixture of Two Diffusing Gases
IV. Numerical Results
V. Entropy and Entropy Transport to Second Approximation
VI. Calculation of Pressures to Third Approximation
5 Kinetic Theory of Heat Conduction, Viscosity and Self-Diffusion in Compressed Gases and Liquids (Translated from Kungliga Svenska Vetenskapsakademiens Handlingar, 1922)
6 The Kinetic Theory of Gases Fifty Years Ago (from Lectures in Theoretical Physics, Boulder, 1966)
