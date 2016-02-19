Kinetic Models of Catalytic Reactions, Volume 32
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Minimum minimorum. 2. The development of basic concepts of chemical kinetics in heterogeneous catalysis. 3. Formalism of chemical kinetics. 4. Graphs in chemical kinetics. 5. Simplest non-linear mechanisms of catalytic reactions producing critical phenomena. 6. Studies of kinetic models for oxidation reactions over metals (exemplified by CO oxidation). 7. Critical retardation effects and slow relaxations. 8. Conclusions. Index.
Description
This book has been written by a group of mathematicians and chemists whose common interest is in the complex dynamics of catalytic reactions. Based on developments in mathematical chemistry, a general theory is described that allows the investigation of the relationships between the kinetic characteristics of complex reactions and their detailed reaction mechanism. Furthermore, a comprehensive analysis is made of some typical mechanism of catalytic reactions, in particular for the oxidation of carbon monoxide on platinum metals.
In fact, the book presents three kinetics: (a) detailed, oriented to the elucidation of a detailed reaction mechanism according to its kinetic laws; (b) applied, with the aim of obtaining kinetic relationships for the further design of chemical reactors; and (c) mathematical kinetics whose purpose is the analysis of mathematical models for heterogeneous catalytic reactions taking place under steady- or unsteady-state conditions.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 391
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1991
- Published:
- 17th April 1991
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080868264
Reviews
@qu:...can be recommended highly. A major strength is that it will bring chemistry to chemical reaction engineers, and it will bring mathematical analysis to catalytic chemists. It could be effectively used as a text in a graduate course on chemical reaction engineering in a chemical engineering curriculum. @source:Journal of the American Chemical Society
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
G.S. Yablonskii Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Siberian Branch of the USSR Academy of Sciences, Kysyl
V.I. Bykov Author
V.I. Elokhin Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Siberian Branch of the USSR Academy of Sciences, Novosibirsk, USSR
A.N. Gorban Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Siberian Branch of the USSR Academy of Sciences, Krasnoyarsk