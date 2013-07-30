Kidnapping - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124080652, 9780124080539

Kidnapping

2nd Edition

An Investigator’s Guide

Authors: Diana Concannon
eBook ISBN: 9780124080539
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124080652
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 30th July 2013
Page Count: 260
Description

Kidnapping: An Investigator's Guide to Profiling is based on a three-part analysis of 100 randomly selected kidnapping cases prosecuted in the United States that have survived Supreme Court appeal. The results of the analysis are incorporated into each chapter as part of the exploration of the inductive profile of each kidnapping subtype, thereby offering a statistically based tool that can inform investigative strategies and the allocation of limited resources. The analysis includes standardized input from four levels of professional law enforcement including a forensic psychologist, a crime analyst, a detective, and a city prosecutor.

In addition to chapters pertaining to the kidnapping subtypes – Domestic Kidnapping, Predatory Kidnapping-Adult Victim, Predatory Kidnapping-Child Victim, Profit Kidnapping, Revenge Kidnapping, Staged Kidnapping, and Political Kidnapping - an introductory chapter is dedicated to the evolution of U.S. kidnapping law and intervention strategies, including a review of relevant case law (Megan's Law, Amber Alert). Appendices include a concise summary of all the subtypes and Tabletop Drills that law enforcement can use to support potential kidnapping victims prepare and better respond to a kidnapping threat.  The second edition also includes a discussion of the relationship between kidnapping and human trafficking, as well as a new Appendix focused upon effective interview strategies with the victim-witness.

Key Features

  • A statistically-based tool that can inform investigative strategies in kidnapping cases
  • An essential resource for any professional who regularly deals with the subject of kidnapping
  • Contains appendices that provide a concise summary of the statistical information presented in the text
  • Analysis of 100 randomly selected kidnapping cases prosecuted in the United States that have survived Supreme Court appeal

Readership

Law enforcement, prosecuting attorneys, mental health professionals, ASIS, and undergraduate students in criminal justice

Table of Contents

Biographies: Author, Evaluators, and Contributors

Preface to the Second Edition

Preface to the First Edition

1. Introduction

A Previous Typology of Kidnapping

Psychology and Criminal Analysis

Methodology

Conclusion

Bibliography

2. The History of U.S. Kidnapping Laws

The Federal Kidnapping Act

Kidnapping Case Law

Kidnapping as a Distinct Crime

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

The Jacob Wetterling Act and Megan’s Law

The Amber Alert System

Kidnapping and Human Trafficking: Overlap and Distinctions

Milestones in Human Trafficking Legislation

Bibliography

3. Domestic Kidnapping

What Defines the Domestic Kidnapping

Characteristics of the Domestic Kidnapping

Implications for Prevention and Investigation

Are All Victims of Domestic Violence Kidnapping Victims?

Bibliography

4. Predatory Kidnapping—Adult Victim

What Defines the Predatory Kidnapping—Adult Victim

Characteristics of the Predatory Kidnapping—Adult Victim

Implications for Prevention and Investigation

Bibliography

5. Predatory Kidnapping—Child Victim

What Defines the Predatory Kidnapping—Child Victim

Characteristics of the Predatory Kidnapping—Child Victim

Implications for Prevention and Investigation

Bibliography

6. Profit Kidnapping

What Defines the Profit Kidnapping

Characteristics of the Profit Kidnapping

Implications for Prevention and Investigation

Human Trafficking and Kidnapping: Implications for Prevention and Investigation

Bibliography

7. Revenge Kidnapping

What Defines the Revenge Kidnapping?

The Characteristics of the Revenge Kidnapping

Implications for Prevention and Investigation

Bibliography

8. Staged Kidnapping

What Defines the Staged Kidnapping

Characteristics of the Staged Kidnapping

Implications for Prevention and Investigation

Bibliography

9. Political Kidnapping

What Defines the Political Kidnapping

Characteristics of the Political Kidnapping

Implications for Prevention and Investigation

Bibliography

10. Science and Civil Liberty: Implications for the Prevention, Investigation, and Prosecution of All Kidnapping Subtypes

Thermal Imaging and the Right to Privacy in the Home

Global-Positioning Systems and the Right to Privacy in a Vehicle

The Right to Privacy in Relation to DNA

Deoxyribonucleic Acid

Bibliography

Appendix A. Summary of Subtype Characteristics by Percentage

Appendix B. Summary of Subtype Characteristics by Element

Domestic Kidnapping

Predatory Kidnapping—Adult Victim

Predatory Kidnapping—Child Victim

Profit Kidnapping

Revenge Kidnapping

Staged Kidnapping

Appendix C. Mental Health Response to Kidnapping

Appendix D. Drill Exercises

Drill 1: Domestic Kidnapping

Drill 2: Predatory Kidnapping—Adult Victim

Drill 3: Predatory Kidnapping—Child Victim

Drill 4: Profit Kidnapping

Drill 5: Nontraditional Profit Kidnapping: Infant Abduction

Drill 6: Revenge Kidnapping

Drill 7: Political Kidnapping

Drill Exercise Evaluation Form

Appendix E. Special Considerations for Interviewing the Victim–Witness

Know the Reason(s) Why You Are Conducting the Interview

Whenever Possible, Select a Comfortable Environment

Establish Rapport

Use a Variety of Interview Techniques

Detecting Deception

Interviews with Special Populations

Exploring Suicidal and Homicidal Ideation

Concluding the Interview

Epilogue

References

About the Author

Diana Concannon

Affiliations and Expertise

California School of Forensic Studies, Alliant International University

Reviews

"…based on a three-part analysis of 100 randomly selected kidnapping cases prosecuted in the United States that have survived Supreme Court appeal. The results of the analysis are incorporated into each chapter as part of the exploration of the inductive profile of each kidnapping subtype, thereby offering a statistically based tool that can inform investigative strategies…" --The Journal, Spring 2014

Ratings and Reviews

