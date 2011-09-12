Key Concepts in Environmental Chemistry - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123749932, 9780080961705

Key Concepts in Environmental Chemistry

1st Edition

Authors: Grady Hanrahan
eBook ISBN: 9780080961705
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123749932
Paperback ISBN: 9780128103500
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th September 2011
Page Count: 384
Description

Key Concepts in Environmental Chemistry provides a modern and concise introduction to environmental chemistry principles and the dynamic nature of environmental systems. It offers an intense, one-semester examination of selected concepts encountered in this field of study and provides integrated tools in explaining complex chemical problems of environmental importance. Principles typically covered in more comprehensive textbooks are well integrated into general chapter topics and application areas. The goal of this textbook is to provide students with a valuable resource for learning the basic concepts of environmental chemistry from an easy to follow, condensed, application and inquiry-based perspective. Additional statistical, sampling, modeling and data analysis concepts and exercises will be introduced for greater understanding of the underlying processes of complex environmental systems and fundamental chemical principles. Each chapter will have problem-oriented exercises (with examples throughout the body of the chapter) that stress the important concepts covered and research applications/case studies from experts in the field. Research applications will be directly tied to theoretical concepts covered in the chapter. Overall, this text provides a condensed and integrated tool for student learning and covers key concepts in the rapidly developing field of environmental chemistry.

Key Features

  • Intense, one-semester approach to learning

  • Application-based approach to learning theoretical concepts

  • In depth analysis of field-based and in situ analytical techniques

  • Introduction to environmental modeling


Readership

Upper level undergraduate physical science students who have taken a General Chemistry course.

Table of Contents

Preface to Faculty

Preface to Students

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Chapter 1 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 1. Introduction to Environmental Chemistry

1.1. Overview and Importance of Environmental Chemistry

1.2. Ecosystem Considerations

1.3. Review of Energy and Thermodynamic Concepts

1.4. Review of Chemical Kinetics and Chemical Equilibrium

1.5. Global Water and Element Cycles

1.6. An Introduction to Environmental Data Analysis

1.7. End of Chapter Problems

Chapter 2 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 2. Environmental Statistical Analysis and Sampling Considerations

2.1. Introduction to Environmental Statistics

2.2. Sample Collection

2.3. The Distribution and Transformation of Data

2.4. Inferential Statistics and Hypothesis Testing

2.5. Outlying Results

2.6. Analysis of Variance

2.7. Graphical Data Analysis

2.8. Multivariate Data Analysis: A brief introduction

2.9. End of Chapter Problems

Chapter 3 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 3. Aqueous Chemistry

3.1. Chemical Composition and Properties of Water

3.2. Acid-Base Phenomena

3.3. Oxidation-Reduction in Natural Waters

3.4. Dissolution and Precipitation in Aquatic Environments

3.5. Adsorption in Aquatic Environments

3.6. The Bjerrum Plot: Construction from Excel Spreadsheets

3.7. End of Chapter Problems

Chapter 4 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 4. Surface/Groundwater Quality and Monitoring

4.1. Surface and Groundwater Relationships

4.2. Water Quality Units and Concentration Considerations

4.3. Water Quality Parameters and Criteria Guidelines

4.4. Physico-Chemical Water Quality Indicators

4.5. Developmental Toxicants

4.6. Biological Assessements

4.7. Water Quality Monitoring

4.8. Introduction to Environmental Modeling: a Water Quality Perspective

4.9. End of Chapter Problems

Chapter 5 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 5. Water Treatment and Related Technologies

5.1. Municipal Wastewater Treatment

5.2. The Treatment of Municipal Sewage and Water

5.3. Disinfection

5.4. Use and Disposal of Biosolids

5.5. Point-of-entry and Point-of-use Technologies

5.6. End of Chapter Problems

Chapter 6 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 6. The Atmosphere and Associated Processes

6.1. Introduction

6.2. The Layers of the Atmosphere

6.3. Atmospheric Radiation and Photochemical Reactions

6.4. Pressure and Temperature Considerations

6.5. Biosphere-Atmosphere Interactions

6.6. Transport, Transformation, and Deposition Processes: A Brief Introduction

6.7. Global Climate Change: A Primer

6.8. End of Chapter Problems

Chapter 7 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 7. Air Pollutants and Associated Chemical and Photochemical Processes

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Ambient Particulate Matter: Primary and Secondary Contributions and Formation

7.3. Photochemical Mechanism of Ozone (O3) Formation: The Role of VOCs and NOx

7.4. Peroxyacetyl Nitrate (PAN) Formation and NOX Transport

7.5. Photochemical Smog: Formation Conditions and Health Effects

7.6. Aldehydes in the Atmosphere

7.7. Heterogeneous Atmospheric Reactions

7.8. Example Predictive Atmospheric Models

7.9. End of Chapter Problems

Chapter 8 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 8. Soil Chemistry

8.1. Introduction to Soil Chemistry

8.2. Soil Formation, Composition, and Structure

8.3. Soil Organic Matter and Biochemical Aspects

8.4. Sorption of Metals and Hydrophobic Organic Compounds in soils

8.5. Pesticide Adsorption in Soils

8.6. Acid and Base Characteristics

8.7. End of Chapter Questions

Chapter 9 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 9. Environmental Toxicology and Hazardous Waste Characterization

9.1. Introduction to Environmental Toxicology

9.2. Evaluating Exposure Pathways and Mechanisms of Action

9.3. Hazardous Waste Identification, Characterization, and Minimization

9.4. Risk Assessment

9.5. End of Chapter Problems

Chapter 10 Abstracts and Keywords

Chapter 10. Green Chemistry and Sustainable Chemical Processes

10.1. Principles of Green Chemistry

10.2. Life of the Manufactured Chemical Product

10.3. Sustainable Chemical and Related Processes

10.4. Pollution Prevention and Waste Minimization

10.5. Sustainable Materials and Application Areas

10.6. End of Chapter Problems

Appendix I. Common Excel Shortcuts and Key Combinations

Appendix II. Values of Student’s t at the Various Confidence Levels

Appendix III. Critical Values of F for a One-Tailed Test with p = 0.05

Appendix IV. Critical Values of F for a Two-Tailed Test with p = 0.05

Appendix V. Common Matrix Notation and Calculations

Index

About the Author

Grady Hanrahan

Affiliations and Expertise

John Stauffer Endowed Professor of Analytical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks, CA

Reviews

"The author delivers a blend of theoretical and practical material in a very concise manner.  Given the wide range of topics covered (to account for the complex environment), it is impressive to encounter such a compact work designed for use in a one-semester course." --CHOICE

Ratings and Reviews

