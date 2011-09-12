Key Concepts in Environmental Chemistry
1st Edition
Key Concepts in Environmental Chemistry provides a modern and concise introduction to environmental chemistry principles and the dynamic nature of environmental systems. It offers an intense, one-semester examination of selected concepts encountered in this field of study and provides integrated tools in explaining complex chemical problems of environmental importance. Principles typically covered in more comprehensive textbooks are well integrated into general chapter topics and application areas. The goal of this textbook is to provide students with a valuable resource for learning the basic concepts of environmental chemistry from an easy to follow, condensed, application and inquiry-based perspective. Additional statistical, sampling, modeling and data analysis concepts and exercises will be introduced for greater understanding of the underlying processes of complex environmental systems and fundamental chemical principles. Each chapter will have problem-oriented exercises (with examples throughout the body of the chapter) that stress the important concepts covered and research applications/case studies from experts in the field. Research applications will be directly tied to theoretical concepts covered in the chapter. Overall, this text provides a condensed and integrated tool for student learning and covers key concepts in the rapidly developing field of environmental chemistry.
- Intense, one-semester approach to learning
- Application-based approach to learning theoretical concepts
- In depth analysis of field-based and in situ analytical techniques
- Introduction to environmental modeling
Upper level undergraduate physical science students who have taken a General Chemistry course.
Preface to Faculty
Preface to Students
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Chapter 1 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 1. Introduction to Environmental Chemistry
1.1. Overview and Importance of Environmental Chemistry
1.2. Ecosystem Considerations
1.3. Review of Energy and Thermodynamic Concepts
1.4. Review of Chemical Kinetics and Chemical Equilibrium
1.5. Global Water and Element Cycles
1.6. An Introduction to Environmental Data Analysis
1.7. End of Chapter Problems
Chapter 2 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 2. Environmental Statistical Analysis and Sampling Considerations
2.1. Introduction to Environmental Statistics
2.2. Sample Collection
2.3. The Distribution and Transformation of Data
2.4. Inferential Statistics and Hypothesis Testing
2.5. Outlying Results
2.6. Analysis of Variance
2.7. Graphical Data Analysis
2.8. Multivariate Data Analysis: A brief introduction
2.9. End of Chapter Problems
Chapter 3 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 3. Aqueous Chemistry
3.1. Chemical Composition and Properties of Water
3.2. Acid-Base Phenomena
3.3. Oxidation-Reduction in Natural Waters
3.4. Dissolution and Precipitation in Aquatic Environments
3.5. Adsorption in Aquatic Environments
3.6. The Bjerrum Plot: Construction from Excel Spreadsheets
3.7. End of Chapter Problems
Chapter 4 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 4. Surface/Groundwater Quality and Monitoring
4.1. Surface and Groundwater Relationships
4.2. Water Quality Units and Concentration Considerations
4.3. Water Quality Parameters and Criteria Guidelines
4.4. Physico-Chemical Water Quality Indicators
4.5. Developmental Toxicants
4.6. Biological Assessements
4.7. Water Quality Monitoring
4.8. Introduction to Environmental Modeling: a Water Quality Perspective
4.9. End of Chapter Problems
Chapter 5 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 5. Water Treatment and Related Technologies
5.1. Municipal Wastewater Treatment
5.2. The Treatment of Municipal Sewage and Water
5.3. Disinfection
5.4. Use and Disposal of Biosolids
5.5. Point-of-entry and Point-of-use Technologies
5.6. End of Chapter Problems
Chapter 6 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 6. The Atmosphere and Associated Processes
6.1. Introduction
6.2. The Layers of the Atmosphere
6.3. Atmospheric Radiation and Photochemical Reactions
6.4. Pressure and Temperature Considerations
6.5. Biosphere-Atmosphere Interactions
6.6. Transport, Transformation, and Deposition Processes: A Brief Introduction
6.7. Global Climate Change: A Primer
6.8. End of Chapter Problems
Chapter 7 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 7. Air Pollutants and Associated Chemical and Photochemical Processes
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Ambient Particulate Matter: Primary and Secondary Contributions and Formation
7.3. Photochemical Mechanism of Ozone (O3) Formation: The Role of VOCs and NOx
7.4. Peroxyacetyl Nitrate (PAN) Formation and NOX Transport
7.5. Photochemical Smog: Formation Conditions and Health Effects
7.6. Aldehydes in the Atmosphere
7.7. Heterogeneous Atmospheric Reactions
7.8. Example Predictive Atmospheric Models
7.9. End of Chapter Problems
Chapter 8 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 8. Soil Chemistry
8.1. Introduction to Soil Chemistry
8.2. Soil Formation, Composition, and Structure
8.3. Soil Organic Matter and Biochemical Aspects
8.4. Sorption of Metals and Hydrophobic Organic Compounds in soils
8.5. Pesticide Adsorption in Soils
8.6. Acid and Base Characteristics
8.7. End of Chapter Questions
Chapter 9 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 9. Environmental Toxicology and Hazardous Waste Characterization
9.1. Introduction to Environmental Toxicology
9.2. Evaluating Exposure Pathways and Mechanisms of Action
9.3. Hazardous Waste Identification, Characterization, and Minimization
9.4. Risk Assessment
9.5. End of Chapter Problems
Chapter 10 Abstracts and Keywords
Chapter 10. Green Chemistry and Sustainable Chemical Processes
10.1. Principles of Green Chemistry
10.2. Life of the Manufactured Chemical Product
10.3. Sustainable Chemical and Related Processes
10.4. Pollution Prevention and Waste Minimization
10.5. Sustainable Materials and Application Areas
10.6. End of Chapter Problems
Appendix I. Common Excel Shortcuts and Key Combinations
Appendix II. Values of Student’s t at the Various Confidence Levels
Appendix III. Critical Values of F for a One-Tailed Test with p = 0.05
Appendix IV. Critical Values of F for a Two-Tailed Test with p = 0.05
Appendix V. Common Matrix Notation and Calculations
Index
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 12th September 2011
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080961705
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123749932
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128103500
Grady Hanrahan
John Stauffer Endowed Professor of Analytical Chemistry, Department of Chemistry, California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks, CA
"The author delivers a blend of theoretical and practical material in a very concise manner. Given the wide range of topics covered (to account for the complex environment), it is impressive to encounter such a compact work designed for use in a one-semester course." --CHOICE