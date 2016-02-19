Keperawatan Kesehatan Komunitas dan Keluarga - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9789814570985, 9789814666107

Keperawatan Kesehatan Komunitas dan Keluarga

1st Edition

Authors: Mary Nies Melanie McEwen
Editors: Junaiti Sahar Agus Setiawan Ni Made Riasmini
Paperback ISBN: 9789814570985
eBook ISBN: 9789814666107
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 490
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Buku keperawatan kesehatan komunitas dan keluarga ini membantu Anda memahami tema-tema utama dan prioritas terkait masalah kesehatan populasi, populasi rentan, prevensi dan promosi kesehatan serta terapi komplementer dalam konteks masyarakat Indonesia.
• Buku teks komprehensif berdasarkan kurikulum Ners dan D3 Keperawatan
• Bekerjasama dengan para Editor dari IPPKI, AIPNI dan AIPViKI
• Studi kasus dan aplikasi proses keperawatan kesehatan komunitas menampilkan cuplikan situasi nyata klien dalam konteks keluarga dan masyarakat Indonesia
• Lengkap dengan akses ke soal latihan uji kompetensi di www.ujikomku.com

Table of Contents

BAGIAN 1 PENGANTAR KEPERAWATAN KESEHATAN KOMUNITAS
BAGIAN 2 PENGANTAR KEPERAWATAN KESEHATAN KELUARGA
BAGIAN 3 SISTEM KEPERAWATAN KESEHATAN INDONESIA
BAGIAN 4 MASALAH KESEHATAN PENDUDUK
BAGIAN 5 AGREGAT DAN PENGATURAN DI KOMUNITAS
BAGIAN 6 POPULASI RENTAN
BAGIAN 7 PENGEMBANGAN TERAPI KOMPLEMENTER DALAM KEPERAWATAN

Details

No. of pages:
490
Language:
Indonesian
Copyright:
© Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2017
Imprint:
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Paperback ISBN:
9789814570985
eBook ISBN:
9789814666107

About the Authors

Mary Nies

Affiliations and Expertise

Carol Grotnes Belk Endowed Chair in Nursing and Professor; Adjunct Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, NC

Melanie McEwen

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX

About the Editors

Junaiti Sahar

Agus Setiawan

Ni Made Riasmini

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.