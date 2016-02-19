Keperawatan Kesehatan Komunitas dan Keluarga
1st Edition
Buku keperawatan kesehatan komunitas dan keluarga ini membantu Anda memahami tema-tema utama dan prioritas terkait masalah kesehatan populasi, populasi rentan, prevensi dan promosi kesehatan serta terapi komplementer dalam konteks masyarakat Indonesia.
• Buku teks komprehensif berdasarkan kurikulum Ners dan D3 Keperawatan
• Bekerjasama dengan para Editor dari IPPKI, AIPNI dan AIPViKI
• Studi kasus dan aplikasi proses keperawatan kesehatan komunitas menampilkan cuplikan situasi nyata klien dalam konteks keluarga dan masyarakat Indonesia
• Lengkap dengan akses ke soal latihan uji kompetensi di www.ujikomku.com
BAGIAN 1 PENGANTAR KEPERAWATAN KESEHATAN KOMUNITAS
BAGIAN 2 PENGANTAR KEPERAWATAN KESEHATAN KELUARGA
BAGIAN 3 SISTEM KEPERAWATAN KESEHATAN INDONESIA
BAGIAN 4 MASALAH KESEHATAN PENDUDUK
BAGIAN 5 AGREGAT DAN PENGATURAN DI KOMUNITAS
BAGIAN 6 POPULASI RENTAN
BAGIAN 7 PENGEMBANGAN TERAPI KOMPLEMENTER DALAM KEPERAWATAN
- No. of pages:
- 490
- Language:
- Indonesian
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9789814570985
- eBook ISBN:
- 9789814666107
Mary Nies
Carol Grotnes Belk Endowed Chair in Nursing and Professor; Adjunct Professor, Department of Public Health Sciences, College of Health and Human Services, University of North Carolina at Charlotte, Charlotte, NC
Melanie McEwen
Associate Professor, School of Nursing, University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston, Houston, TX
Junaiti Sahar
Agus Setiawan
Ni Made Riasmini
