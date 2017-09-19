Kent’s Technology of Cereals: An Introduction for Students of Food Science and Agriculture, Fifth Edition, is a classic and well-established book that continues to provide students, researchers and practitioners with an authoritative and comprehensive study of cereal technology.

This new edition has been thoroughly updated with new sections, including extrusion cooking and the use of cereals for animal feed. In addition, it offers information on statistics, new products, the impact of climate changes and genetics, new economic trends, nutrition regulations and new technologies.

The book is useful for students, researchers, and industrial practitioners alike, covering the full spectrum of cereal grain production, processing, and use for foods, feeds, fuels, industrial materials, and other uses.