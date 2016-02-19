Kent’s Technology of Cereals - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781855733619, 9781855736603

Kent’s Technology of Cereals

4th Edition

An Introduction for Students of Food Science and Agriculture

Authors: N. L. Kent
eBook ISBN: 9781855736603
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733619
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1994
Page Count: 352
Table of Contents

Cereal crops: Economics, statistics and uses; Botanical aspects of cereals; Chemical components; Cereals of the world: Origin, classification, types, quality; Storage and pre-processing; Dry milling technology; Flour quality; Bread-baking technology; Malting, brewing and distilling; Pasta and whole grain foods; Breakfast cereals and other products of extrusion cooking; Wet milling: Starch and gluten; Domestic and small scale products; Nutrition; Feed and industrial uses for cereals; Feed and industrial uses for cereals.

Description

This well-established textbook provides students of food science with an authoritative and comprehensive study of cereal technology. Kent compares the merits and limitations of individual cereals as sources of food products as well as looking at the effects of processing treatments on the nutritive value of the products. The fourth edition of this classic book has been thoroughly updated with new sections including extrusion cooking and the use of cereals for animal feed.

Readership

Students of food science

…excellent progressive structure from agro-botany through to cereals processing, covering the range of cereal processes., (reasons given for using the text, given by users in a questionnaire)
...its international perspective and clear coverage of principal grain technologies., (reasons given for using the text, given by users in a questionnaire)
…authoritative, well set out and easy to read., (reasons given for using the text, given by users in a questionnaire)

N. L. Kent Author

Emmanuel College, Cambridge, UK

