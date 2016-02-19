Kamus Saku Kedokteran Dorland
30th Edition
Description
Lebih dari 36.000 entri, satu set halaman anatomi 32 halaman berkualitas tinggi, dan ilustrasi berwarna memungkinkan Anda mendapatkan informasi lengkap
dan memberikan informasi medis yang dapat diandalkan di ujung jari Anda.
• Termasuk hampir 2.000 entri baru dan revisi, 30 ilustrasi baru dan bagian yang diperluas tentang menggabungkan kata formulir dalam terminologi medis.
• Dengan akses gratis ke DorlandsOnline.com+G30:I35
Table of Contents
PETUNJUK MENGGUNAKAN KAMUS INI
BENTUK IMBUHAN DALAM ISTILAH MEDIS
KOSA KATA
TULANG, DISUSUN MENURUT REGIO TUBUH
TABEL UNSUR KIMIA
VIRUS HERPES PADA MANUSIA
IMUNOGLOBULIN MANUSIA
TUBUH MANUSIA—STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI PENTING
KESETARAAN TEMPERATUIR: FAHRENHEIT KE CELCIUS
BESARAN DAN SATUAN SI
KELIPATAN DAN SUBKELIPATAN SISTEM METRIK
TABEL BERAT DAN UKURAN
UKURAN MASSA
UKURAN KAPASITAS CAIRAN
UKURAN PANJANG
