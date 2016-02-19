Kamus Saku Kedokteran Dorland - 30th Edition - ISBN: 9789814666800

Kamus Saku Kedokteran Dorland

30th Edition

Author: Dorland
Paperback ISBN: 9789814666800
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 900
Description

Lebih dari 36.000 entri, satu set halaman anatomi 32 halaman berkualitas tinggi, dan ilustrasi berwarna memungkinkan Anda mendapatkan informasi lengkap
dan memberikan informasi medis yang dapat diandalkan di ujung jari Anda.
• Termasuk hampir 2.000 entri baru dan revisi, 30 ilustrasi baru dan bagian yang diperluas tentang menggabungkan kata formulir dalam terminologi medis.
• Dengan akses gratis ke DorlandsOnline.com+G30:I35

Table of Contents

PETUNJUK MENGGUNAKAN KAMUS INI
BENTUK IMBUHAN DALAM ISTILAH MEDIS
KOSA KATA
TULANG, DISUSUN MENURUT REGIO TUBUH
TABEL UNSUR KIMIA
VIRUS HERPES PADA MANUSIA
IMUNOGLOBULIN MANUSIA
TUBUH MANUSIA—STRUKTUR DAN FUNGSI PENTING
KESETARAAN TEMPERATUIR: FAHRENHEIT KE CELCIUS
BESARAN DAN SATUAN SI
KELIPATAN DAN SUBKELIPATAN SISTEM METRIK
TABEL BERAT DAN UKURAN
UKURAN MASSA
UKURAN KAPASITAS CAIRAN
UKURAN PANJANG

Details

No. of pages:
900
Language:
Indonesian
Copyright:
© Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Paperback ISBN:
9789814666800

About the Author

