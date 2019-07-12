Kalanchoe (Crassulaceae) in Southern Africa
1st Edition
Classification, Biology, and Cultivation
Description
Kalanchoe (Crassulaceae) in Southern Africa: Classification, Biology, and Cultivation provides a highly readable, illustrated account of the Kalanchoe species. The book includes an overview of the family Crassulaceae and genus Kalanchoe in global and subcontinental contexts that is followed by information on the taxonomic history of the genus. The characters and ecology of the species are also discussed, including their distribution ranges, where they occur, their habitat preferences, and where the species were formally recorded for the first time. For each indigenous and naturalized species, comprehensive taxonomic, descriptive and other information of interest is provided.
This is the must-have resource for plant scientists, plant taxonomists, ethnobotanists, herbarium curators, ecologists, pharmacologists, invasions scientists, horticulturalists and landscape designers.
Key Features
- Includes currently accepted scientific names and synonyms, common names in English, morphology, cytology, chemistry, toxicology, biogeography, pollination biology, dispersal, cultivation, biocultural applications, and more
- Contains a dichotomous identification key and descriptions, providing much needed tools for accurate species identification
- Provides an extensive sets of illustrations for all species
Readership
Plant scientists, plant taxonomists, ethnobotanists, herbarium curators, ecologists, pharmacologists, invasions scientists, horticulturalists and landscape designers
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Preface
Chapter 2. Crassulaceae of the world
Chapter 3. Crassulaceae in southern Africa
Chapter 4. The genus Kalanchoe
Chapter 5. Kalanchoe in southern Africa
Chapter 6. Geographical distribution and ecology
Chapter 7. Characters, pollination biology and life cycle
Chapter 8. Physiology and anatomy
Chapter 9. Biocultural significance and toxicity
Chapter 10. Invasiveness
Chapter 11. Gardening
Chapter 12. Taxonomic treatment
- Genus description and synonymy
- Key to southern African kalanchoes
Indigenous species
- 1. Kalanchoe alticola Compton Coin-leaved kalanchoe
- 2. Kalanchoe brachyloba Welw. ex Britten Velvet kalanchoe
- 3. Kalanchoe crenata (Andrews) Haw. Crowned kalanchoe
- 4. Kalanchoe crundallii I.Verd. Crundall’s kalanchoe
- 5. Kalanchoe hirta Harv. Bush kalanchoe
- 6. Kalanchoe laciniata (L.) DC. Christmas tree kalanchoe
- 7. Kalanchoe lanceolata (Forssk.) Pers. Narrow-leaved kalanchoe
- 8. Kalanchoe leblanciae Raym.-Hamet Sand forest kalanchoe
- 9. Kalanchoe longiflora Schltr. ex J.M.Wood Turquoise kalanchoe
- 10. Kalanchoe luciae Raym.-Hamet Flipping flapjacks
- 11. Kalanchoe montana Compton Mountain kalanchoe
- 12. Kalanchoe neglecta Toelken Umbrella kalanchoe
- 13. Kalanchoe paniculata Harv. Rabbit’s ear kalanchoe
- 14. Kalanchoe rotundifolia (Haw.) Haw. Common kalanchoe
- 15. Kalanchoe sexangularis N.E.Br. Red-leaved kalanchoe
- 16. Kalanchoe thyrsiflora Harv. White lady
- 17. Kalanchoe winteri Gideon F.Sm., N.R.Crouch & Mich.Walters Wolkberg kalanchoe
Naturalised species and garden escapes
- 18. Kalanchoe beharensis Drake Donkey’s ear
- 19. Kalanchoe daigremontiana Raym.-Hamet & H.Perrier Mother of thousands
- 20. Kalanchoe fedtschenkoi Raym.-Hamet & H.Perrier Purple scallops
- 21. Kalanchoe gastonis-bonnieri Raym.-Hamet & H.Perrier Life plant
- 22. Kalanchoe pinnata (Lam.) Pers. Cathedral bells
- 23. Kalanchoe prolifera (Bowie ex Hook.) Raym.-Hamet Blooming boxes
- 24. Kalanchoe tubiflora (Harv.) Raym.-Hamet. Chandelier plant
Exotic Kalanchoe species of horticultural importance
- 25. Kalanchoe blossfeldiana Poelln. Flaming Katy
- 26. Kalanchoe humilis Britten Zebra kalanchoe
- 27. Kalanchoe ‘Margrit’s Magic’ Red chandelier plant
- 28. Kalanchoe porphyrocalyx (Baker) Baill. Red-cup kalanchoe
- 29. Kalanchoe pumila Baker Flower dust kalanchoe
- 30. Kalanchoe tomentosa Baker Panda plant
Chapter 13. Acknowledgements
Chapter 14. Bibliography
Chapter 15. Glossary
Chapter 16. Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 12th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128140079
About the Author
Gideon Smith
Having authored or co-authored over 50 books, and hundreds of scientific and popular papers, Gideon F. Smith is South Africa’s most prolific author on succulents of the Old and New Worlds. He also has a keen interest in landscaping, gardens, and gardening. He is an Honorary Professor at the Nelson Mandela University, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, and a research associate at the University of Coimbra in Portugal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, Port Elizabeth, South Africa and Centre for Functional Ecology, Departamento de Ciências da Vida, Universidade de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal
Estrela Figueiredo
With a keen interest in the African flora and the succulents of the world, Estrela Figueiredo has authored or co-authored several hundred scientific and popular papers, and numerous books on aspects of the botany of the continent. She also has a keen interest in sustainable gardening. She is an Honorary Professor at the Nelson Mandela University, Port Elizabeth, South Africa, and a research associate at the University of Coimbra in Portugal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Botany, Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, Port Elizabeth, South Africa and Centre for Functional Ecology, Departamento de Ciencias da Vida, Universidade de Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal
Abraham van Wyk
A plant taxonomist by training, but with a wide interest in the biodiversity of southern Africa, Abraham E. [Braam] van Wyk is an Emeritus Professor with more than 40 years of service to the University of Pretoria. He is a prolific researcher, and has authored or co-authored numerous publications on the botany of southern Africa, including several popular-scientific books on the wild flowers and trees of the region.
Affiliations and Expertise
H.G.W.J. Schweickerdt Herbarium, Department of Plant and Soil Sciences, University of Pretoria, Pretoria, South Africa and National Herbarium, South African National Biodiversity Institute, Pretoria, South Africa