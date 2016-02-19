Kähler Metric and Moduli Spaces - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120010110, 9781483214672

Kähler Metric and Moduli Spaces

1st Edition

Advanced Studies in Pure Mathematics, Vol. 18.2

Editors: T. Ochiai
eBook ISBN: 9781483214672
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1991
Page Count: 472
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Kähler Metric and Moduli Spaces, Volume 18-II covers survey notes from the expository lectures given during the seminars in the academic year of 1987 for graduate students and mature mathematicians who were not experts on the topics considered during the sessions about partial differential equations. The book discusses basic facts on Einstein metrics in complex geometry; Einstein-Kähler metrics with positive or non-positive Ricci curvature; Yang-Mills connections; and Einstein-Hermitian metrics. The text then describes the tangent sheaves of minimal varieties; Ricci-Flat Kähler metrics on affine algebraic manifolds; and degenerations of Kähler-Einstein. The moduli of Einstein metrics on a K3 surface and degeneration of Type I and the uniformization of complex surfaces are also considered. Mathematicians and graduate students taking differential and analytic geometry will find the book useful.

Table of Contents


(1) Einstein Metrics in Complex Geometry: An Introduction

(2) Einstein-Kähler Metrics with Positive Ricci Curvature

(3) Einstein-Kähler Metrics with Non-Positive Ricci Curvature

(3-a) On the Tangent Sheaves of Minimal Varieties

(3-b) Einstein Kähler Metrics on Negative Ricci Curvature on Open Kähler Manifolds

(3-c) Ricci-Flat Kähler Metrics on Affine Algebraic Manifolds and Degenerations of Kähler-Einstein K3 Surfaces

(3-d) Compact Ricci-Flat Kähler Manifolds

(3-e) Moduli of Einstein Metrics on K3-Surfaces and Degeneration of Type I

(3-f) Uniformization of Complex Surfaces

(4) Yang-Mills Connections and Einstein-Hermitian Metrics




Details

No. of pages:
472
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214672

About the Editor

T. Ochiai

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.