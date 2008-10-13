Juvenile Osteology
1st Edition
A Laboratory and Field Manual
Description
The need for a laboratory and field manual to assist with the evaluation of juvenile skeletal material is long overdue. This resource is essential for the practising osteoarchaeologist and forensic anthropologist who requires a quick, reliable and easy-to-use reference to aid in the identification, siding and aging of juvenile osseous material. While excellent reference books on juvenile osteology are currently available, no pre-existing source adequately fills this particular niche in the market.
This field manual is designed with practicality as its primary directive. Descriptions of each bone contain 1) morphological characteristics useful for identification, 2) other elements with which the bone may be confused, 2) tips for siding, 3) illustrations of varying developmental phases, 4) data useful for ageing, and 5) a summary of developmental timings. Concise, bullet-style descriptions assist with quick retrieval of information.
Unique to this manual is the presentation of data collected from a variety of populations, utilizing a range of observational methods, as an alternative to providing one overall aging summary that is derived from a compilation of many individual sources. This manual provides a host of data on a variety of populations to enable the user to select the reference most applicable to their needs.
The final chapter combines information from each bone to provide a summary of developmental changes occurring at different life stages to act as an immediate 'ready reckoner' for the knowledgeable practitioner. It also provides forms useful for documenting juvenile material and diagrams to help with the recognition of commingled juvenile remains.
The manual is a must for anyone responsible for the evaluation of juvenile osseous material through dry bone assessment, radiographs, sonograms, and or CT scans.
Key Features
Identifies every component of the developing skeleton Provides detailed analysis of juvenile skeletal remains and the development of bone as a tissue Summarizes key morphological stages in the development of every bone Provides data on a variety of populations to enable the user to select the reference most applicable to their needs Focuses on practicality, with direct, bullet style descriptions Provides forms for documenting juvenile material Provides diagrams to help with the recognition of commingled juvenile remains Final chapter provides summary of developmental changes occurring at different life stages to act as an immediate 'ready reckoner' for the practitioner
Readership
Practicing osteoarchaeologists and forensic anthropologists, forensic and medical scientists, pediatrics and paleontologists, coroners and medical examiners.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The Head and Neck
Chapter 2: The Dentition
Chapter 3: The Vertebral Column
Chapter 4: The Thorax
Chapter 5: The Pectoral Girdle
Chapter 6: The Upper Limb
Chapter 7: The Pelvic Girdle Chapter 8: The Lower Limb Chapter 9: Collection of Summary Materials Chapter 10: Useful Forms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2009
- Published:
- 13th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080878188
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123746351
About the Author
Louise Scheuer
Louise Scheuer teaches anatomy and dental anatomy to undergraduates, and forensic and archaeological osteology at the postgraduate level at various medical schools thoughout London. She holds degrees in zoology and anatomy, and is particularly interested are in the developmental anatomy of the juvenile skeletons, the biology of past peoples, and in the field of skeletal identification in forensic investigations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy & Developmental Biology, University College London, UK
Sue Black
Sue Black holds a Ph.D. Human Anatomy. She has done research into methods of identification from human skeleton. Her research interests include all aspects of skeletal identification, particularly in relation to forensic investigations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Anatomy & Human Identification, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK
Maureen Schaefer
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Anatomy & Forensic Anthropology, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK