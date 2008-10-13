Juvenile Osteology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123746351, 9780080878188

Juvenile Osteology

1st Edition

A Laboratory and Field Manual

Authors: Louise Scheuer Sue Black Maureen Schaefer
eBook ISBN: 9780080878188
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123746351
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th October 2008
Page Count: 384
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
60.00
51.00
58.95
50.11
43.00
36.55
49.00
41.65
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
55.95
47.56
51.95
44.16
42.95
36.51
33.99
28.89
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The need for a laboratory and field manual to assist with the evaluation of juvenile skeletal material is long overdue. This resource is essential for the practising osteoarchaeologist and forensic anthropologist who requires a quick, reliable and easy-to-use reference to aid in the identification, siding and aging of juvenile osseous material. While excellent reference books on juvenile osteology are currently available, no pre-existing source adequately fills this particular niche in the market.

This field manual is designed with practicality as its primary directive. Descriptions of each bone contain 1) morphological characteristics useful for identification, 2) other elements with which the bone may be confused, 2) tips for siding, 3) illustrations of varying developmental phases, 4) data useful for ageing, and 5) a summary of developmental timings. Concise, bullet-style descriptions assist with quick retrieval of information.

Unique to this manual is the presentation of data collected from a variety of populations, utilizing a range of observational methods, as an alternative to providing one overall aging summary that is derived from a compilation of many individual sources. This manual provides a host of data on a variety of populations to enable the user to select the reference most applicable to their needs.

The final chapter combines information from each bone to provide a summary of developmental changes occurring at different life stages to act as an immediate 'ready reckoner' for the knowledgeable practitioner. It also provides forms useful for documenting juvenile material and diagrams to help with the recognition of commingled juvenile remains.

The manual is a must for anyone responsible for the evaluation of juvenile osseous material through dry bone assessment, radiographs, sonograms, and or CT scans.

Key Features

Identifies every component of the developing skeleton Provides detailed analysis of juvenile skeletal remains and the development of bone as a tissue Summarizes key morphological stages in the development of every bone Provides data on a variety of populations to enable the user to select the reference most applicable to their needs Focuses on practicality, with direct, bullet style descriptions Provides forms for documenting juvenile material Provides diagrams to help with the recognition of commingled juvenile remains Final chapter provides summary of developmental changes occurring at different life stages to act as an immediate 'ready reckoner' for the practitioner

Readership

Practicing osteoarchaeologists and forensic anthropologists, forensic and medical scientists, pediatrics and paleontologists, coroners and medical examiners.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The Head and Neck Chapter 2: The Dentition Chapter 3: The Vertebral Column Chapter 4: The Thorax Chapter 5: The Pectoral Girdle Chapter 6: The Upper Limb
Chapter 7: The Pelvic Girdle Chapter 8: The Lower Limb Chapter 9: Collection of Summary Materials Chapter 10: Useful Forms

Details

No. of pages:
384
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080878188
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123746351

About the Author

Louise Scheuer

Louise Scheuer teaches anatomy and dental anatomy to undergraduates, and forensic and archaeological osteology at the postgraduate level at various medical schools thoughout London. She holds degrees in zoology and anatomy, and is particularly interested are in the developmental anatomy of the juvenile skeletons, the biology of past peoples, and in the field of skeletal identification in forensic investigations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy & Developmental Biology, University College London, UK

Sue Black

Sue Black holds a Ph.D. Human Anatomy. She has done research into methods of identification from human skeleton. Her research interests include all aspects of skeletal identification, particularly in relation to forensic investigations.

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Anatomy & Human Identification, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Maureen Schaefer

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Anatomy & Forensic Anthropology, University of Dundee, Scotland, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.