Journeys in Science: Inspiring the Next Generation examines the STEM education pipeline and discusses important strategies on working through the various challenges that STEM trainees face.

The book takes a look at career possibilities for scientists in the broadest sense, and is not solely limited to academia. Coverage includes individual and local concepts, as well as a discussion on how STEM education impacts trainee communities across the globe.

The book also focuses on diversity in STEM and offers valuable insights based on the authors’ own experiences.