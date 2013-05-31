Joining and Assembly of Medical Materials and Devices
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
Part I: Fundamentals of joining and assembly in medical materials and devices
Chapter 1: Introduction to medical materials and devices
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The anatomy of interaction
1.3 Materials for drug delivery
1.4 The metrology of biocompatibility
1.5 Conclusion
1.6 Future trends
Chapter 2: Introduction to joining methods in medical applications
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Welding processes
2.3 Adhesive bonding
2.4 Examples of applications
Chapter 3: Microwelding methods in medical components and devices
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Materials challenges
3.3 Medical components and devices
3.4 Joint design and process selection
3.5 Testing and verification
3.6 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 4: The effects of sterilization on medical materials and welded devices
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction to sterilization
4.2 Sterilization methods
4.3 The effects of sterilizing on different materials
4.4 The effects of sterilizing on welded joints
4.5 Selecting a suitable sterilization method
4.6 Conclusions
Part II: Joining and assembly of medical metals
Chapter 5: Micro-welding of shape-memory alloys
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Fundamentals of Nitinol shape-memory alloys
5.3 Micro-welding of NiTi
5.4 Future trends
5.5 Conclusion
Chapter 6: Joining of platinum (Pt) alloy wires to stainless steel wires for electronic medical devices
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Material properties
6.3 Material challenges in joining
6.4 The crossed-wire joint
6.5 Joining processes
6.6 Future trends
6.7 Conclusions
Chapter 7: Evaluating the corrosion performance of metal medical device welds
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Measurements of corrosion
7.3 Direct measurements of corrosion current
7.4 Considerations when gathering corrosion data
7.5 Test sample preparation
7.6 Instrumentation and equipment
7.7 Interpretation of data
7.8 Mitigations for weld corrosion
7.9 Future trends
7.10 Sources of further information
Chapter 8: Laser hermetic welding of implantable medical devices
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Hermetic-sealing techniques
8.3 Laser conduction welding
8.4 Focused laser beams
8.5 Laser welding parameters
8.6 Requirements for laser hermetic welds
8.7 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 9: Validating hermeticity in welded metallic implantable medical devices
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 The physics of leak rates
9.3 Measurement of leak rates – testing and verification
9.4 Determining leak rate based on helium content
Part III: Joining and assembly of medical plastics
Chapter 10: Overview of welding methods for medical plastics
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fundamental processes of plastics welding
10.3 Medical plastics and weldability
10.4 Part and Joint Design
10.5 Processes with external heating
10.6 Processes with internal heating
10.7 Processes with implant welding
10.8 Potential impacts from other manufacturing processes
10.9 Special applications for welding of medical plastics
Chapter 11: Ultrasonic welding of medical plastics
Abstract:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Ultrasonic-welding processes fundamentals
11.3 Ultrasonic-welding process parameters and control
11.4 Weldability
11.5 Horn design
11.6 Part and joint design
11.7 Process optimization
11.8 Other specific applications
11.9 Troubleshooting
11.10 Advantages and limitations
Chapter 12: Radio frequency (RF)/dielectric welding of medical plastics
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Dielectric heating fundamentals
12.3 Dielectric welding/sealing process description and process parameters
12.4 Key factors affecting the sealing process and seal quality
12.5 Weldability
12.6 Testing approaches for seals and the dielectric sealing process
12.7 RF welding process advantages, limitations and future trends
Chapter 13: Transmission laser welding strategies for medical plastics
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Advantages and limitations of laser welding
13.3 Process description
13.4 Main welding parameters and effects
13.5 Forms of equipment
13.6 Weldable materials
13.7 Joint designs
13.8 Monitoring and quality control
13.9 Applications
Chapter 14: Bonding strategies and adhesives for joining medical device components
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Designing a joint with adhesive
14.3 Mechanisms of adhesion
14.4 Adhesion promotion
14.5 Types of adhesives used in medical devices
14.6 Conclusion
Part IV: Joining and assembly of biomaterial and tissue implants
Chapter 15: Advanced metalâ€“ceramic joining techniques for orthopaedic applications
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 The challenges of joining metals to ceramics
15.3 Mechanical joining techniques
15.4 Direct and indirect bonded joining techniques
15.5 Active brazing joining techniques
15.6 Future trends
Chapter 16: Tissue adhesives and sealants for surgical applications
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Principles of tissue adhesives and sealants
16.3 Definitions and general considerations
16.4 Mechanisms of bonding
16.5 Application methods
16.6 Synthetic bioresorbable sealants
16.7 Commercial resorbable synthetic sealants and adhesives
16.8 Commercial resorbable bio-derived sealants and adhesives
16.9 Commercial biostable bio-derived sealants and adhesives
16.10 Commercial biostable synthetic sealants and adhesives
16.11 Conclusion
Chapter 17: Antibacterial adhesives for bone and tooth repair
Abstract:
17.1 Introduction to tooth repair
17.2 Introduction to bone repair
17.3 Future trends
17.4 Acknowledgment
Chapter 18: Testing bond strength: the case of dental biomaterials
Abstract:
18.1 Introduction
18.2 Rationale for bond strength testing
18.3 Classification of dental adhesive testing techniques
18.4 Behavioural adhesive tests
18.5 Structural adhesive tests
18.6 Future trends
18.7 Conclusion
Index
Description
As medical devices become more intricate, with an increasing number of components made from a wide range of materials, it is important that they meet stringent requirements to ensure that they are safe to be implanted and will not be rejected by the human body. Joining and assembly of medical materials and devices provides a comprehensive overview of joining techniques for a range of medical materials and applications.
Part one provides an introduction to medical devices and joining methods with further specific chapters on microwelding methods in medical components and the effects of sterilization on medical materials and welded devices. Part two focuses on medical metals and includes chapters on the joining of shape memory alloys, platinum (Pt) alloys and stainless steel wires for implantable medical devices and evaluating the corrosion performance of metal medical device welds. Part three moves on to highlight the joining and assembly of medical plastics and discusses techniques including ultrasonic welding, transmission laser welding and radio frequency (RF)/dielectric welding. Finally, part four discusses the joining and assembly of biomaterial and tissue implants including metal-ceramic joining techniques for orthopaedic applications and tissue adhesives and sealants for surgical applications.
Joining and assembly of medical materials and devices is a technical guide for engineers and researchers within the medical industry, professionals requiring an understanding of joining and assembly techniques in a medical setting, and academics interested in this field.
Key Features
- Introduces joining methods in medical applications including microwelding and considers the effects of sterilization on the resulting joints and devices
- Considers the joining, assembly and corrosion performance of medical metals including shape memory alloys, platinum alloys and stainless steel wires
- Considers the joining and assembly of medical plastics including multiple welding methods, bonding strategies and adhesives
Readership
Engineers in the medical device manufacturing field
Details
- No. of pages:
- 574
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st May 2013
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857096425
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781845695774
Reviews
"Joining and assembly of medical materials and devices" is the first major text that assimilates a wide range of biomaterial concepts with respect to medical device assembly […] The editors should be commended on their ability to simplify complex biomaterial concepts through the use of schematic diagrams and tables., BioMedical Engineering Online
This manuscript provides hundreds of references and a comprehensive review of practical biomaterial concepts and assembly techniques., BioMedical Engineering Online
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Y N Zhou Editor
Y. (Norman) Zhou is the Canadian Research Council (CRC) Chair in Microjoining and Professor of mechanical and mechatronics engineering at the University of Waterloo, Canada. His research on microwelding and joining is advancing the frontiers of knowledge in this field and making significant contributions to the increased miniaturization of micro-devices and micro-systems.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Waterloo, Canada
M D Breyen Editor
Mark Breyen is the Director, Core Technologies at Medtronic Inc., USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Medtronic Inc, USA