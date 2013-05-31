Joining and Assembly of Medical Materials and Devices - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781845695774, 9780857096425

Joining and Assembly of Medical Materials and Devices

1st Edition

Editors: Y N Zhou M D Breyen
eBook ISBN: 9780857096425
Hardcover ISBN: 9781845695774
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st May 2013
Page Count: 574
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials

Part I: Fundamentals of joining and assembly in medical materials and devices

Chapter 1: Introduction to medical materials and devices

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The anatomy of interaction

1.3 Materials for drug delivery

1.4 The metrology of biocompatibility

1.5 Conclusion

1.6 Future trends

Chapter 2: Introduction to joining methods in medical applications

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Welding processes

2.3 Adhesive bonding

2.4 Examples of applications

Chapter 3: Microwelding methods in medical components and devices

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Materials challenges

3.3 Medical components and devices

3.4 Joint design and process selection

3.5 Testing and verification

3.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 4: The effects of sterilization on medical materials and welded devices

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction to sterilization

4.2 Sterilization methods

4.3 The effects of sterilizing on different materials

4.4 The effects of sterilizing on welded joints

4.5 Selecting a suitable sterilization method

4.6 Conclusions

Part II: Joining and assembly of medical metals

Chapter 5: Micro-welding of shape-memory alloys

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Fundamentals of Nitinol shape-memory alloys

5.3 Micro-welding of NiTi

5.4 Future trends

5.5 Conclusion

Chapter 6: Joining of platinum (Pt) alloy wires to stainless steel wires for electronic medical devices

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Material properties

6.3 Material challenges in joining

6.4 The crossed-wire joint

6.5 Joining processes

6.6 Future trends

6.7 Conclusions

Chapter 7: Evaluating the corrosion performance of metal medical device welds

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Measurements of corrosion

7.3 Direct measurements of corrosion current

7.4 Considerations when gathering corrosion data

7.5 Test sample preparation

7.6 Instrumentation and equipment

7.7 Interpretation of data

7.8 Mitigations for weld corrosion

7.9 Future trends

7.10 Sources of further information

Chapter 8: Laser hermetic welding of implantable medical devices

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hermetic-sealing techniques

8.3 Laser conduction welding

8.4 Focused laser beams

8.5 Laser welding parameters

8.6 Requirements for laser hermetic welds

8.7 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 9: Validating hermeticity in welded metallic implantable medical devices

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 The physics of leak rates

9.3 Measurement of leak rates – testing and verification

9.4 Determining leak rate based on helium content

Part III: Joining and assembly of medical plastics

Chapter 10: Overview of welding methods for medical plastics

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Fundamental processes of plastics welding

10.3 Medical plastics and weldability

10.4 Part and Joint Design

10.5 Processes with external heating

10.6 Processes with internal heating

10.7 Processes with implant welding

10.8 Potential impacts from other manufacturing processes

10.9 Special applications for welding of medical plastics

Chapter 11: Ultrasonic welding of medical plastics

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ultrasonic-welding processes fundamentals

11.3 Ultrasonic-welding process parameters and control

11.4 Weldability

11.5 Horn design

11.6 Part and joint design

11.7 Process optimization

11.8 Other specific applications

11.9 Troubleshooting

11.10 Advantages and limitations

Chapter 12: Radio frequency (RF)/dielectric welding of medical plastics

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Dielectric heating fundamentals

12.3 Dielectric welding/sealing process description and process parameters

12.4 Key factors affecting the sealing process and seal quality

12.5 Weldability

12.6 Testing approaches for seals and the dielectric sealing process

12.7 RF welding process advantages, limitations and future trends

Chapter 13: Transmission laser welding strategies for medical plastics

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Advantages and limitations of laser welding

13.3 Process description

13.4 Main welding parameters and effects

13.5 Forms of equipment

13.6 Weldable materials

13.7 Joint designs

13.8 Monitoring and quality control

13.9 Applications

Chapter 14: Bonding strategies and adhesives for joining medical device components

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Designing a joint with adhesive

14.3 Mechanisms of adhesion

14.4 Adhesion promotion

14.5 Types of adhesives used in medical devices

14.6 Conclusion

Part IV: Joining and assembly of biomaterial and tissue implants

Chapter 15: Advanced metalâ€“ceramic joining techniques for orthopaedic applications

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 The challenges of joining metals to ceramics

15.3 Mechanical joining techniques

15.4 Direct and indirect bonded joining techniques

15.5 Active brazing joining techniques

15.6 Future trends

Chapter 16: Tissue adhesives and sealants for surgical applications

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Principles of tissue adhesives and sealants

16.3 Definitions and general considerations

16.4 Mechanisms of bonding

16.5 Application methods

16.6 Synthetic bioresorbable sealants

16.7 Commercial resorbable synthetic sealants and adhesives

16.8 Commercial resorbable bio-derived sealants and adhesives

16.9 Commercial biostable bio-derived sealants and adhesives

16.10 Commercial biostable synthetic sealants and adhesives

16.11 Conclusion

Chapter 17: Antibacterial adhesives for bone and tooth repair

Abstract:

17.1 Introduction to tooth repair

17.2 Introduction to bone repair

17.3 Future trends

17.4 Acknowledgment

Chapter 18: Testing bond strength: the case of dental biomaterials

Abstract:

18.1 Introduction

18.2 Rationale for bond strength testing

18.3 Classification of dental adhesive testing techniques

18.4 Behavioural adhesive tests

18.5 Structural adhesive tests

18.6 Future trends

18.7 Conclusion

Index

Description

As medical devices become more intricate, with an increasing number of components made from a wide range of materials, it is important that they meet stringent requirements to ensure that they are safe to be implanted and will not be rejected by the human body. Joining and assembly of medical materials and devices provides a comprehensive overview of joining techniques for a range of medical materials and applications.

Part one provides an introduction to medical devices and joining methods with further specific chapters on microwelding methods in medical components and the effects of sterilization on medical materials and welded devices. Part two focuses on medical metals and includes chapters on the joining of shape memory alloys, platinum (Pt) alloys and stainless steel wires for implantable medical devices and evaluating the corrosion performance of metal medical device welds. Part three moves on to highlight the joining and assembly of medical plastics and discusses techniques including ultrasonic welding, transmission laser welding and radio frequency (RF)/dielectric welding. Finally, part four discusses the joining and assembly of biomaterial and tissue implants including metal-ceramic joining techniques for orthopaedic applications and tissue adhesives and sealants for surgical applications.

Joining and assembly of medical materials and devices is a technical guide for engineers and researchers within the medical industry, professionals requiring an understanding of joining and assembly techniques in a medical setting, and academics interested in this field.

Key Features

  • Introduces joining methods in medical applications including microwelding and considers the effects of sterilization on the resulting joints and devices
  • Considers the joining, assembly and corrosion performance of medical metals including shape memory alloys, platinum alloys and stainless steel wires
  • Considers the joining and assembly of medical plastics including multiple welding methods, bonding strategies and adhesives

Readership

Engineers in the medical device manufacturing field

Details

No. of pages:
574
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857096425
Hardcover ISBN:
9781845695774

Reviews

"Joining and assembly of medical materials and devices" is the first major text that assimilates a wide range of biomaterial concepts with respect to medical device assembly […] The editors should be commended on their ability to simplify complex biomaterial concepts through the use of schematic diagrams and tables., BioMedical Engineering Online
This manuscript provides hundreds of references and a comprehensive review of practical biomaterial concepts and assembly techniques., BioMedical Engineering Online

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Y N Zhou Editor

Y. (Norman) Zhou is the Canadian Research Council (CRC) Chair in Microjoining and Professor of mechanical and mechatronics engineering at the University of Waterloo, Canada. His research on microwelding and joining is advancing the frontiers of knowledge in this field and making significant contributions to the increased miniaturization of micro-devices and micro-systems.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Waterloo, Canada

M D Breyen Editor

Mark Breyen is the Director, Core Technologies at Medtronic Inc., USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Medtronic Inc, USA

