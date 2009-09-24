Johns Hopkins Anesthesiology Handbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416059165, 9780323078580

Johns Hopkins Anesthesiology Handbook

1st Edition

Mobile Medicine Series

Authors: Eugenie Heitmiller Deborah Schwengel
eBook ISBN: 9780323078580
Paperback ISBN: 9781416059165
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th September 2009
Page Count: 544
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Residency Basics
Sapna Kuchadkar, MD
Edited by Deborah A. Schwengel, MD

Chapter 2 Safety
Haitham Al-Grain, MD, Stacey Hamid, MD, John Marvel, DO
Edited by Bradford Winters, MD

Chapter 3 Documentation, Economic and Legal Issues
Adam Carinci, MD, Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD, Adam Schiavi, MD, PhD,
Darcy Towsley, MD
Edited by Jerry Stonemetz, MD

Chapter 4 Preoperative Evaluation
Ramola Bhambhani, MD, Enyi Nwaneri, MD
Edited by Eugenie Heitmiller, MD, Jerry Stonemetz, MD

Chapter 5 Equipment and Monitors
Maria Birzescu, MD, E. David Bravos, MD, David Nieglos, MD
Editor: Robert S. Greenberg, MD

Chapter 6 The Airway
Kanupriya Kumar, MD, Ira Lehrer, DO, Ankit Patel, DO
Edited by Lauren Berkow, MD

Chapter 7 General Care Issues
Ankara Forsythe, MD, Jeremy Getz, DO, Stephen Yang, MD, Leo Hsiao, DO
Edited by Theresa Hartsell, MD, Elizabeth Martinez, MD

Chapter 8 Regional Anesthesia
Meredith Adams, MD, Matthew Belan, MD, Benjamin Kong, MD
Edited by Jeffrey Richman, MD

Chapter 9 Cardiac Anesthesia
Hassan Ahmad, MD, Rahul Baijal, MD, Anna Fernandez-Bustamante, MD,
Brenda M. McKnight, MD, Polly-Anna Silver, MD
Edited by Kelly L. Grogan, MD and Joshua D. Stearns, MD

Chapter 10 Neuroanesthesia
Anil Abraham, MD, PhD, Alexis Bilbow, MD, Merrie Griffin, CRNA, Ira Lehrer, DO
Edited by Lauren Berkow, MD, Zenobia Casey MD, Laurel Moore, MD

Chapter 11 Intraoperative Care for Specific Disorders and Procedures
Nadia Averback, MD, Jeffrey Bolka, MD, Kelly Grogan, MD, Rabi Panigrahi, MD,
Alok Sharma, MD
Edited by Jose Rodriguez-Paz, MD

Chapter 12 Obstetrical Anesthesia
David Kim, MD, Jamie Murphy, MD, Michael Phelps, MD
Edited by Andrew Harris, MD

Chapter 13 Pediatric Anesthesia
Joshua Dishon, MD, Jennifer Lee, MD, Justin Lockman, MD, Michael Nemergut, MD, Julie Williamson, DO
Edited by Marco Corridore, MD, Eugenie Heitmiller, MD and Deborah Schwengel, MD

Chapter 14 Remote Anesthesia
Christopher McKee, DO
Edited by Deborah Schwengel, MD

Chapter 15 Crisis Management and Resuscitation
Jennifer Seebach, MD, Kelly Gidusko, MD, Lyndsey Cox, MD, Shreyas Bhavsar, MD
Alexander Papangelou, MD, Polly-Anna Silver, MD
Edited by Robert Thomsen, MD

Chapter 16 Postoperative Issues, Complications, and Home Readiness
Shireen Gujral, MD, Tina Tran, MD
Edited by Tracey Stierer, MD

Chapter 17 Acute Pain
Jay Patel, DO, Aaron Rea, MD
Edited by Marie N. Hanna, MD

Chapter 18 Chronic Pain
Adam Carinci, MD, Matthew Crooks, MD, Brandon Lenox, MD,
Danesh Mazloomdoost, MD
Edited by Paul Christo, MD, MBA

FORMULARY
Geoffrey Boyd, JD, BsPharm, Jin Sun Cho, MD
Edited by Eugenie S. Heitmiller, MD

APPENDICES

Appendix A Code-Call and Airway Management Duties

Appendix B Trauma Setup

Appendix C Resident Checklist for Adult Cardiac Setup

Appendix D Resident Checklist for Pediatric Cardiac Setup

Appendix E Common Anesthesia/Critical Care Drugs and Doses
Geoffrey Boyd, JD, BsPharm, Jin Sun Cho, MD
Edited by Eugenie S. Heitmiller, MD

Appendix F Abbreviations

Description

Written by residents, for residents, The Johns Hopkins Anesthesiology Handbook: Mobile Medicine Series, by Eugenie S. Heitmiller, MD and Deborah A. Schwengel, MD, is a concise, pocket-sized reference that focuses on the clinical pearls essential to successful anesthesia practice and training.

Key Features

  • Features a user-friendly templated format—along with a two-color design—that makes it easy to find the answers you need.

  • Presents the work of the residents and faculty from Johns Hopkins University to provide you with the most current and comprehensive clinical handbook available.

  • Offers evidence-based guidance linked to ranked evidence in anesthesia and critical care for expert recommendations on best practices.

  • Provides lists of indications, dosages, treatments, and helpful guidelines to create a powerful clinical tool.

About the Authors

Eugenie Heitmiller Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Anesthesiology and Critical Care Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Deborah Schwengel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Anesthesiology, Critical Care Medicine and Pediatrics, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

