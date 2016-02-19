John Evelyn and His Times - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080071183, 9781483159966

John Evelyn and His Times

1st Edition

Authors: Beatrice Saunders
eBook ISBN: 9781483159966
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 210
Description

John Evelyn and His Times presents an account of the life and works of diarist John Evelyn. Evelyn came to manhood when the struggle between King Charles I and his people was tearing the country apart. He was a scholar, a historian, an expert horticulturist and forester, a connoisseur of pictures, an authority on architecture, painting, engraving, and medals. His diary is a masterpiece in English literature, and his book on trees, Sylva, is a work of national importance which gave an enormous stimulus to afforestation in Britain. His diary was written, in a very small, close hand, over a period of 56 years, and it is not strictly a book of confessions; he rarely attempted to unburden his soul. Everything was set down with reserve, restraint, and an admirable serenity. Evelyn was acquainted with kings and queens, ambassadors, noblemen, statesmen, bishops, and archbishops, and such men constantly sought his advice. Yet he remained to the end a modest and unassuming countryman.

Table of Contents


Introduction

1 The Son of the Squire

2 In Exile

3 The Commonwealth

4 Under Cromwell's Rule

5 The Restoration

6 The Dutch War

7 The Great Fire and an Invasion

8 Court Affairs

9 The Second Dutch War

10 Margaret Godolphin

11 Apprehension and Consternation

12 The End of a Reign

13 The Fear of Popery

14 The Fight for Protestantism

15 The Revolution

16 William of Orange

17 War in Ireland

18 Trials and Tribulations

19 Domestic Affairs

20 Last Days

Bibliography

Index

210
English
© Pergamon 1970
Pergamon
9781483159966

About the Author

Beatrice Saunders

