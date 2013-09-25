Job Reconnaissance
1st Edition
Using Hacking Skills to Win the Job Hunt Game
Description
There is considerably more skill in the IT and security communities than is reflected in the jobs people are able to attain. Most people's limiting factor in their ability to get better jobs is not technical skills or even the soft skills necessary to do well in a new job. It is that getting a job is a completely different skill set and one that most people only practice every few years.
Job Reconnaissance: Using Hacking Skills to Win the Job Hunt Game explains the job hunting process, why the most commonly followed models fail and how to better approach the search. It covers the entire job hunt process from when to decide to leave your current job, research new possible job opportunities, targeting your new boss, controlling the job interview process and negotiating your new compensation and the departure from your current job.
This is not a complete all-in-one job-hunting book. This book assumes that the reader is reasonably competent and has already heard most of the "standard" advice, but is having difficulty putting the advice into practice. The goal is to fill in the gaps of the other books and to help the readers use their technical skills to their advantage in a different context.
The emphasis in Job Reconnaissance is for infosec and IT job seekers to leverage the same skills they use in penetration testing and recon toward job-hunting success. These skills include targeting, reconnaissance and profiling combined with a technical look at skills other career search books commonly miss.
Key Features
- Covers the entire job hunt process from when to decide to leave your current job to the departure of your current job
- Suggests how to research new possible job opportunities
- Shows how to target your new boss, controlling the job interview process and negotiating your new compensation
Table of Contents
- Acknowledgments
- Introduction
- The Ethics of Reconnaissance and Job Searching
- The Cold, Hard Truth
- Geek Culture
- Protection and Avoidance
- How to Read This Book
- Chapter 1. Foundations: What You Ought to Have Done before Buying This Book
- Task Management
- Time Management
- Your Personal Brand
- Content Creation
- Personal Brand Management
- Chapter 2. Time to Leave: How to Know When You Should Move On
- The End of the Road
- Economic Cycles
- Identifying What You Want
- Chapter 3. Résumés and Cover Letters: Why the Common Approach Only Works against You
- Résumés Close Doors
- Networking Opens Doors
- Cover Letters Open Doors
- Using Résumés to Tell Stories
- Creating and Tuning a Master Résumé
- Example Résumé and Story Cards
- Chapter 4. Talking about Yourself: The Fine Lines around Boasting, Bragging, Belittling, and Begrudging
- Telling Timely Stories
- Socially Engineering Your Audience
- What to Avoid
- Presentations
- Chapter 5. Targeting: Cyclical Filtering to Choose Targets with High Likelihoods of Success
- Job Tasks
- Job Potential
- Location and Size
- Rating
- Technology
- The Short List
- Example Short List
- Chapter 6. Initial Reconnaissance: Uncovering Seeds
- Ethics
- Continual Reassessment
- Time Management
- Bing
- Alternate Search Engines
- Quick Reference
- Filling in the Lists
- Harvester
- Filling in by Title
- Threat Agent
- Recon-ng
- Chapter 7. Deeper Reconnaissance: Uncovering Hidden Data
- Company Analysis
- Professional Analysis
- Personal Analysis
- Hail Mary Sites
- Chapter 8. Metaphor Mapping: Adjusting to Your Target
- Discovering Existing Metaphors
- Guessing at Metaphors
- Chapter 9. Repositioning: How to Make You Stand Out
- Rebottling the Genie
- Loading Social Media
- Custom Résumé
- Custom Cover Letter
- Targeted Networking
- Chapter 10. The Phone Interview: Dial M for Meeting
- Prerequisites for a Good Discussion
- Goals for the Phone Interview
- The Actual Phone Interview
- Planning the In-Person Interview
- Chapter 11. The Portfolio: Items to Leave Behind
- The Portfolio Process
- Custom Documents
- Business Cards
- Notes on Design
- Chapter 12. Thinking about Money: Making the Most of Change
- Total Compensation
- Chapter 13. Before the Interview: Plan to Succeed
- Physical Investigation
- Question Planning
- Time Planning
- Appearance
- Planning the Conversations
- Chapter 14. Interview: Take Control
- The True Purpose of the Interview
- Social Niceties
- Using Your Tools
- Manipulating the Conversation
- Chapter 15. Post-Interview: The End of the Interview Is Not the End of the Interview
- Clarification Emails
- Thank-You Notes
- Checking In
- Revising Your Portfolio
- Subsequent Interviews
- Chapter 16. Salary Negotiation: Everything Can Be Flexible
- Working with Total Compensation
- Negotiating Basics
- Accepting or Rejecting the Offer
- Chapter 17. Giving Notice: Parting Is Such Sweet Sorrow
- Preparing for the Worst
- Benefits
- Gotchas
- Formal Process
- Negotiating Notice
- Counteroffers
- Exit Interview
- Chapter 18. Conclusion
- Appendix A. Resources
- Search Resources
- Hiding Your Identity
- Managing the Process
- Managing Money
- Social Skills
- General Business
- Ethics
- Appendix B. Interview Questions
- Common Interview Questions
- Appendix C. Emotional Concerns
- Constant Progress
- Knowing When You’re Stuck
- Getting Unstuck
- Asking for Help
Details
- No. of pages:
- 196
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2014
- Published:
- 25th September 2013
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124166608
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124166011
About the Author
Josh More
Josh has over fifteen years of experience in IT, and ten years working in Security. Though today, he primarily works as a security consultant, he has also worked in roles ranging from user to developer to system administrator. He holds several security and technical certifications and serves in a leadership position on several security-focused groups. He writes a blog on security at www.starmind.org and www.rjssoftware.com. As security works best from a holistic approach, he works all angles: risk assessments, posture analysis, incident response, malware analysis, infrastructure defense, system forensics, employee training and business strategy. Josh More works at RJS Software Systems, a national data management and security company.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Security Consultant, RJS Smart Security (CISSP, GIAC-GCIH, GIAC-GSLC)
Reviews
"The book uses hacking as a metaphor for a more aggressive approach to finding a job, rather than simply relying on the stale and hackneyed approach that most people use. More cautions several times that hacking does not mean lying…For those looking to find their next job, the right job; Job Reconnaissance: Using Hacking Skills to Win the Job Hunt Game is a great resource to help you get there."--RSAConference.com, January 6, 2014