Job$ in the Drug Indu$try

This book is intended to help newly graduated chemists, particularly organic chemists, at all levels from bachelors to post-doctorates, find careers in the North American pharmaceutical industry. It will serve as a practical, detailed guiedbook for job seekers as well a reference work for faculty advisers, research supervisors, development officers, employment agents, and personnel managers in the industry. The book gathers in a single volume the fundamentals of getting an industrial job as a medicinal or process chemist, and covers all aspects of a chemist's job--scientific, financial, and managerial--within a pharmaceutical/biotechnology company. Other scientists looking for jobs as analytical or physical chemists and even biochemists and biologists will find the book useful. The valuable appendix is a unique compendium of 365 commercial, governmental, or non-profit institutions that comprise the North American pharmaceutical industry.
- Discover the 12 permanent, big-pharma jobs for B.S. chemists
- Use the 500+ company index to locate potential employers
- Track pharma openings with 190+ corporate and chemist-specific job banks
- Add industry veterans to your employment network
- Find the 50+ companies offering paid summer internships to students
- Include the one resume item that wins interviews for B.S. and M.S. chemists
- Express a knowledgeable preference for drug discovery or development
- Research over 360 drug companies through their Web sites
- Discover the 70+ firms offering stock purchase plans or stock options¾and which two represent big pharma
- Find out your salary offer in time to negotiate your wages
Undergraduates majoring in chemistry and biochemistry, graduate students in organic and medicinal chemistry, post-doctoral chemical researchers, chemistry professors, career development officers in academia, independent employment agents serving the industry, and personnel managers in the industry.
ENTICEMENTS: WHY ORGANIC CHEMISTS WORK IN THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY
ELEMENTS OF DRUG DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENT
JOBS IN THE DRUG INDUSTRY
DISCOVERY AND DEVELOPMENTAL CHEMICAL RESEARCH: COMMON FEATURES
DISCOVERY RESEARCH: MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY
CHEMICAL DEVELOPMENT: CHALLENGE IN ORGANIC SYNTHESIS
QUALIFYING AND SEARCHING FOR JOBS IN THE DRUG INDUSTRY
EVALUATING COMPANIES AND JOB OFFERS
Geographical Index of the North American Pharmaceutical Industry Name Index of the North American Pharmaceutical Industry
- No. of pages:
- 364
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 15th March 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509624
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780122676451
Richard Friary
Richard Friary, Ph.D., is a synthetic organic and medicinal chemist employed by the Schering-Plough Research Institute. This institute forms the discovery and development arm of a fully integrated multinational pharmaceutical company. The author’s combined experience in this company and CIBA-Geigy (now part of Novartis) spans nearly 30 years.As a senior principal scientist, the writer is an accomplished chemical researcher who discovered a safe and effective drug that relieves psoriasis and dermatitis. He was instrumental in steering the experimental medicine to clinical trials in human beings and in developing it afterward. Dr. Friary is among the few chemists ever to have made a drug that entered clinical studies in human beings, and among fewer still whose drug passed clinical trials. Eighteen patents and 31 articles name him as an inventor and an author.Born in 1942, Richard Friary is a native of Biddeford, Maine, and a graduate of Colby (B.A., 1964) and Dartmouth Colleges (M.A., 1966) and of Fordham University (Ph.D., 1970). He is a veteran of the R. B. Woodward Research Institute in Basel, Switzerland, where he worked as a postdoctoral researcher from 1970 to 1973. There he learned medicinal chemistry by making cephalosporin C analogs as antibacterial agents, and organic synthesis through a total synthesis of prostaglandin F 2a. Only a few chemists ever wrote as many as two articles with the finest organic chemist of all time, the late R. B. Woodward, and Friary is one of them.
Schering-Plough Research Institute, Kenilworth, New Jersey, U.S.A.
". . .an accurate presentation of opportunities and rewards for chemists in the pharmaceutical field. Primarily, it is intended as a guide for organic chemists. Nonetheless, all chemists, as well as those trained in a variety of other scientific disciplines, will derive a great deal from this book . . . it will be of particular benefit to those who advise students, i.e., university professors, administrators, and faculty." --Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, June 2000
"This book is an absolute must read for organic chemistry students and their teachers, and others interested in jobs in the pharmaceutical industry. It covers all the important points, and is filled with sage advice that is well highlighted. It is so well written, with such an attractive style, that it is also a pleasure to read. Richard Friary has done a great service by writing this splendid book." --Ronald Breslow Ph.D., University Professor of Chemistry and Biological Sciences, Columbia University; former president of the American Chemical Society
"Dr. Friary's decades of experience in the drug industry are clearly evident in the pages of this much-needed volume - it's truly "one of a kind" and should be placed in a millennium time capsule to instruct future biotech entrepreneurs how to set up and run a pharmaceutical R&D operation!" --Pat N. Confalone Ph.D., Senior Vice President, DuPont Pharmaceuticals
"A feeling of déjà vu came over me to the point that I had butterflies in my stomach, thinking that it was only yesterday that I was encountering the same perplexing situations and seeking answers to the same questions that Dr. Friary addresses in his book. . . . This book is a must read for anyone considering a career or starting his/her career as a research chemist (scientist) and should be on the shelves of most human resource and guidance professionals." --William A. Metz Ph.D., Research Scientist, Drug Discovery, Hoechst Marion Roussel, Inc.
"Dick Friary's book should be required reading for chemists at any level contemplating a career in the pharmaceutical industry as well as anyone wanting to gain an understanding of the role chemists play in drug discovery and development. His writing style makes for lively reading and the tips throughout the book are accurate and invaluable." --Arthur J. Elliott, Ph.D., Vice President of Chemistry, SIDDCO
"Every chemistry major at every level of higher education should be guided through this book by a faculty mentor." --RALPH BRIGHAM, DIRECTOR OF CAREER SERVICES, MONTANA STATE UNIVERSITY
"Jobs in the Drug Industry is an authoritative compendium of guide posts by an "in-house" expert through the pharmaceutical industry, the most active market of activity in industrial organic chemistry today. This is for all level of students, post-docs, and any new hires in the pharmaceutical industry, a practical how to find it, how to do it, and how to move in it. [The book is] a real source and guide, excellently referenced, and the appendices are generous. Written by one who knows all stages of the pharmaceutical industry. The writing is easy and friendly, with a wry wit - most enjoyable reading. And what a help to all in the industry. If I were a FIPCO boss with new chemist employees, I'd give each one a copy, and my staff could use it too." --YORKE E. RHODES Ph.D., CHEMISTRY PROFESSOR AND DIRECTOR OF ENGINEERING PROGRAM, NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
"Dr. Friary has first-hand knowledge about the pharmaceutical industry and this book relays his knowledge, obtained by years of experience, to the reader. This book is unequaled in the sheer amount of information that it contains about all facets of being hired, working within, and retiring in a pharmaceutical company. Appendices provided are very helpful in getting in touch with pharmaceutical companies across the country if one desires to seek employment with one of them. I strongly recommend this book for anyone considering a career in the drug industry. ...it is a book that I will use upon initiation of my own job search." --BRENDEN RICKARDS, UNDERGRADUATE STUDENT, WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
"...A delightful and easy to read account of what might be expected in the drug industry. The author seems to have hit every base and expected every question. I will feel very comfortable in suggesting that a student look this over if he or she wants to know more about possible careers in chemistry." --BRAD MUNDY, COLBY COLLEGE
"This book is a great tool to learn everything you need to know about the pharmaceutical business and how to approach a possible job in the field. A thorough and descriptive guide to understanding the drug industry. I found it very helpful when I read what interviewers expect and look for in candidates. I felt like I was being walked through an interview as a read." --SEAN NEVILLE, CHEMISTRY MAJOR AT COLBY COLLEGE AND SUMMER INTERN AT A PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY
"This book in an excellent primer on life in the pharmaceutical industry, useful for chemists and non-chemists alike. It is a must for those interested in a career in the pharmaceutical industry...Dr. Friary has captured, in an easy-to-read, interesting text, lessons that it has taken me almost 20 years in the industry to learn. He has made available essential information that will make candidates more knowledgeable and desirable, while laying out clearly what a career in the pharmaceutical industry entails." --PETER MAUSER, SCIENTIST RESPIRATORY DISEASE, HOECHST MARION ROUSSEL
"For people trying to land jobs in the pharmaceutical industry, the proper preparation could be found in the pages of 'Jobs in the Drug Industry: A Career Guide for Chemists.' . . .job seekers will find this book full of useful information. It will make the chore of landing that first job in the drug industry a little less onerous." --CHEMICAL & ENGINEERING NEWS, August 7, 2000
". . . gives a fine overall picture of the industry and the career possibilities beyond drug discovery. ...His geographical index of drug-related firms is especially valuable." --CHEMICAL INNOVATION, June 2000
"The author, Richard Friary, is a very successful organic and medicinal chemist with more than 30 years experience. In this book he describes the kind of work that is done by medicinal or process chemists in the pharmaceutical industry as well as the consequent satisfactions and rewards deriving from his work. The book gathers into a single volume all of the basics involved in getting a job as a medicinal or process chemist in the North American drug industry. Jobs in the Drug Industry is an accurate presentation of opportunities and rewards for chemists in the pharmaceutical field."
". . .it will be of particular benefit to those who advise students, i.e., university professors, administrators, and faculty." --Carl Kaiser, JOURNAL OF MEDICINAL CHEMISTRY, Vol.43, No. 15
" . . .perhaps the most useful section is the chapter devoted to the critical reviewing of prospective employers and job offers, skills that most scientists lack. If you're looking for your first "real" job out of graduate school or after a postdoc, this is the book." --Randall Willis, TODAY'S CHEMIST AT WORK, September 2000
"Friary treats his subject in a most comprehensive way. He gathers the fundamentals for chemists of getting a job in the pharmaceutical industry and shows the kinds of work chemists do, the salaries and benefits they get, and advises on job and company evaluation. In addition to all the practical aspects in job hunting, the book's most lasting values may lie in describing the process and challenges of drug discovery." --STRUCTURAL CHEMISTRY, 2000, VOL. 11, NO. 6