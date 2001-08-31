JDBC
1st Edition
Practical Guide for Java Programmers
Table of Contents
1 - Introduction to JDBC
1.1 An Analogy
1.2 Connection/Statement Example
1.3 Example Database
1.4 Analogy Continued
1.5 Simple Example
1.6 API Summary
1.7 Going Beyond
2 - Presenting Information to Users
2.1 JTables
2.2 JTable Example with Abstract Table Model
2.3 JDBC 2.0 ResultSets
2.4 Serializing ResultSets
2.5 API Summary
2.6 Going Beyond
3 - Querying the Database
3.1 Prepared Statements
3.2 CallableStatements
3.3 Summary API
3.4 Going Beyond
4 - Updating the Database
4.1 Simple Updates
4.2 BatchUpdates
4.3 Update Through ResultSets
4.4 API Summary
4.5 Going Beyond
5 - Advanced JDBC Topics
5.1 Drivers
5.2 Metadata
5.3 Transactions
5.4 Blobs
5.5 API Summary
5.6 Going Beyond
6 - An eCommerce Example
6.1 Applets
6.2 Servlets
6.3 Multi-Tiered Architecture Example
6.3.1 The Applet
6.3.2 The Servlet
6.3.3 The Stored Procedures
6.4 Going Beyond
7 - How to Stay Current with JDBC
7.1 JDBC 3.0
7.2 javax.sql Package
7.3 The Rest of java.sql
7.4 JSP
7.5 Security
8 - Appendix
8.1 GUIJDBC
8.2 Communication
8.3 JSP Example
Description
JDBC: Practical Guide for Java Programmers is the quickest way to gain the skills required for connecting your Java application to a SQL database. Practical, tutorial-based coverage keeps you focused on the essential tasks and techniques, and incisive explanations cement your understanding of the API features you'll use again and again. No other resource presents so concisely or so effectively the exact material you need to get up and running with JDBC right away.
Key Features
- Provides tutorial-based instruction in key JDBC techniques, complemented by example code.
- Centered around an incrementally developed example of a three-tiered application for a video rental e-commerce site.
- Designed to help you tackle standard JDBC tasks: connecting your database to the Internet, displaying query results, using stored procedures, updating the database, storing metadata, carrying out transactions, working with binary large objects, implementing security, and more.
Readership
database programmers, Java programmers and developers, system designers, database administrators and upper-level undergraduate/graduate computer science students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 120
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2002
- Published:
- 31st August 2001
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080509594
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558607361
@qu:"A highly useful reference for students, educators, and professionals alike, who are learning to use JAVA and JDBC for interconnecting and using databases. The real world analogies and JDBC examples presented throughout the text direct the reader to the essential elements required to make the Java database connection function seamlessly within a user's application. I found the book easy to read, informative, and a great addition to standard course texts." @source:—Dr. Paul J. Fortier, University of Massachusetts--Dartmouth
About the Authors
Gregory Speegle Author
Gregory D. Speegle is an associate professor at Baylor University where he has taught graduate and undergraduate database courses for 10 years. He received a B.S. degree from Baylor in 1984, and a Ph.D. from the University of Texas in 1990. He has been the graduate director since 1994. Dr. Speegle believes students should be comfortable using databases as part of routine programming. His area of research interest is multimedia databases.
Affiliations and Expertise
Baylor University, Waco, TX