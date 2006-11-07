Java Data Mining: Strategy, Standard, and Practice

"This is not only a great introduction to JDM, but also a great introduction for a practitioner to data mining in general. This is a “must-have" for anyone developing large-scale data mining applications in Java." --Robert Grossman, Open Data Group and University of Illinois at Chicago

"It pleases me that the Java Community ProcessSM(JCPSM) Program could host the development of the Data Mining standard, JSR 73, whose evolution and usability are presented so compellingly in Java Data Mining: Standard, Strategy, and Practice. The authors have taken a unique approach to describing a broad range of aspects from strategies to problem solving with data mining technology in a variety of industries. The book is a ”must-read” for those who want to introduce themselves to Java data mining (JDM) and fully realize the strategic importance of this technology in an ever competitive environment." --Onno Kluyt, senior director, JCP Program at Sun Microsystems, Inc., and chair of the JCP

"Java is now ubiquitous and over the past few years the Java world has shifted focus on--among other things--new frameworks, such as the Java Data Mining (JDM) framework. JDM addresses a clear need for standardization in data mining operations, yet to those approaching both Java and data mining the mountain seems as Everest. Hornick, Marcadé, and Venkayala could not have written this book at a better time. To the expert it is reference and map of the landscape, and to the novice it will be a constant guide and companion to each journey in JDM. This book is approachable, usable, practical, and necessary for any Java data mining software architect, developer, or analyst." --Frank Byrum, Chief Scientist, CorMine Intelligent Data, LLC