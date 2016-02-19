IV: Analysis of Operators, Volume 4
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Reed Barry Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780080570457
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125850049
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th May 1978
Page Count: 325
Description
BESTSELLER of the XXth Century in Mathematical Physics voted on by participants of the XIIIth International Congress on Mathematical Physics
This revision will make this book mroe attractive as a textbook in functional analysis. Further refinement of coverage of physical topics will also reinforce its well-established use as a course book in mathemtical physics.
About the Authors
Michael Reed Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Duke University, North Carolina
Barry Simon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Princeton University, New Jersey
