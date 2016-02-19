IV: Analysis of Operators - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125850049, 9780080570457

IV: Analysis of Operators, Volume 4

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Reed Barry Simon
eBook ISBN: 9780080570457
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125850049
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th May 1978
Page Count: 325
Description

BESTSELLER of the XXth Century in Mathematical Physics voted on by participants of the XIIIth International Congress on Mathematical Physics

This revision will make this book mroe attractive as a textbook in functional analysis. Further refinement of coverage of physical topics will also reinforce its well-established use as a course book in mathemtical physics.

About the Authors

Michael Reed Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Duke University, North Carolina

Barry Simon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University, New Jersey

