It's a Funny Thing, Humour

I. Essays on the Nature of Humor, Laughter and Comedy

If Hamlet Had a Sense of Humor

The Psychoanalytic Theory of Humor and Laughter

Humor as a Tool of Social Interaction

American Humor and the Spirit of the Times

The Appeasement Function of Mirthful Laughter

A Model of the Origins and Early Development of Incongruity-Based Humor

Elephants and Marshmallows: A Theoretical Synthesis of Incongruity Resolution and Arousal Theories of Humor

Cognitive and Disparagement Theories of Humor: A Theoretical and Empirical Synthesis

Operationalization of Incongruity in Humor Research: A Critique and Suggestions

Humor as a Form of Social Control: A Deviance Approach

Black Humor in the Modern Cartoon

Verbal Jokes as De-transformed Utterances and as Speech Acts

The Psycho-Logic of Political Humor

The Great Screen Clowns and the Development of World Cinema

The Art of Revue: Further Emphases for the Psychology of Humor

II. Approaches to the Study of Humor

Psychological Approaches to the Study of Humor

Humor and the Theory of Psychological Reversals

Some Characteristics of Resting Respiration as Predictors of Laughter

Mirth Measurement: A New Technique

The Logic of Humor and the Humor in logic

From Joseph Grimaldi to Charlie Cairoli: A Semiotic Approach to Humor

Comic Mythos and Children's Literature - Or, out of the Frying Pan and into the Pyre

Approaches to the Study of Humor: Discussion

III. Humor as a Form of Therapy

Humor As a Form of Therapy: Introduction to Symposium

The Essential Ambiguity Of, and in, Humor

The Sense of Humor: Actualizer of Persons and Theories

The Use of Jokes in Psychotherapy

The Place of Humor in Adult Psychotherapy

Humor, Irony and Self-Detachment

The Use and Abuse of Humor in the World of the Family: Current Trends in America

Humor in Psychotherapy

IV. Cross-cultural Humor

Cross-Cultural Research: Humor Here and There

A Cross-Cultural Study of the Structure of Humor

Magnificent Liars: Exaggeration in American Humor

Play and Ritual: Complementary Frames of Meta-Communication

Social Occasions for Joking: A Cross-Cultural Study

V. Children's Humor

Children's Humor: A Review of Current Research Trends

Measuring Effects of Incongruity and Resolution in Children's Humor

Humor in Children Related to Piaget's Theory of Intellectual Development

Birth Order and Humor Responsiveness in Young Children

A Developmental Analysis of Children's Favorite Jokes

Developmental Levels in Explanations of Humor From Childhood to Late Adolescence

Comprehension and Emotional Adhesion in the Genetics of Humor

Children's Humor: Discussion

VI. Ethnic Humor

Ethnic Humor: From Paradoxes Towards Principles

Context and Ethnic Humor in Intergroup Relations

The Mass Media and the Functions of Ethnic Humor in a Racist Society

Vicarious Superiority, Injustice, and Aggression in Humor: The Role of the Playful 'Judgmental Set'

Ethnic Humor is No Joke

Ethnic Humor as a Function of Social-Normative Incongruity and Ego-Involvement

An Irony of Irony: The Left-Handed Insult in Intra-group Humor

Ethnic Humor: Discussion

VII. Humor and Communication

Humor and Communication: Introduction

Tendentious Humor in the Mass Media

The Changing Stereotype of the Welsh in English Jokes

Humor In Situ: The Role of Humor in Small Group Culture

Development Aspects of Humor and Laughter in Young Adolescent Girls

Tracking the Intractable - The Analysis of Humor in the Study of Value Systems

Degree of Hostility in Squelches as a Factor in Humor Appreciation

The Function of Humor in the Classroom

Humor and Communication: Discussion

VIII. Individual Differences in Humor

Individual Differences, Personality and Humor Appreciation: Introduction to Symposium

Conceptual Tempo as an Individual Difference Variable in Children's Humor Development

Ecological Determinants of Gleeful Behaviors in Two Nursery School Environments

Sex Differences in Children's Responses to Humor

Sex-Role Attitudes, Sex Differences, and Comedians' Sex

Female Responses to Chauvinist Humor

A Genetic Analysis of Humor Preferences

Individual Differences in Humor: Discussion

IX. The World of Comedy

The World of Comedy: Introduction to Symposium

Laughter and 3oking - The Structural Axis

A Structural Approach to Humor in Farce

Uses and Abuses of Canned Laughter

Funny Ha Ha or Funny Peculiar

Humor as a System of Communication

X. Further Studies on Humor and Laughter

Favorite Jokes of Children and Their Dynamic Relation to Intra-Familial Conflicts

Humor and Fairy Tales: Quests for Wider Worlds

Nonverbal Communication Among Friends and Strangers Sharing Humor

The Effects of Humor on the Flow of Social Conversation

Suppression of Adult Laughter: An Experimental Approach

Sex Differences in Humor Appreciation: A Question of Conformity?

Teasing and Joking in Isolated Societies

Environmental Conditions Affecting the Humor Response: Developmental Trends

Vulgarity in Humor

The Measurement of Humor Appreciation

An Anatomical and Psychological Examination of Eye-Pouches

Perception of Computer-Drawn Animated-Movie Smiles

Perception of Equally-Different Computer-Drawn Mirth-Like Schematic Faces

Laughter in the Basement

A Designed Locale for Laughter to Reinforce Community Bonds

Culture Bias in Attitudes to Humor

The Fool and His World, as Exemplified in the Fool of the Tarot Pack

Humor Among the Au Pairs

Humor and the Deprived Child

Humor as a Facilitator of Learning in Primary School Children

XI. Humor, Laughter and Comedy: A Bibliography of Empirical and Non-empirical Analyses in the English Language

