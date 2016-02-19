Computer Science and Applied Mathematics: Iterative Solution of Nonlinear Equations in Several Variables presents a survey of the basic theoretical results about nonlinear equations in n dimensions and analysis of the major iterative methods for their numerical solution.

This book discusses the gradient mappings and minimization, contractions and the continuation property, and degree of a mapping. The general iterative and minimization methods, rates of convergence, and one-step stationary and multistep methods are also elaborated. This text likewise covers the contractions and nonlinear majorants, convergence under partial ordering, and convergence of minimization methods.

This publication is a good reference for specialists and readers with an extensive functional analysis background.