IT Manager's Handbook

Chapter One 1.1 Just What Does an IT Manager Do?

1.2 Managers in General 1.3 The Strategic Value of the IT Department 1.4 Develop an IT Strategy

1.5 Additional Resources

Chapter Two 2.1 Keeping Employees Focused

2.2 Avoiding Burnout

2.3 Employee Training

2.4 Performance Reviews

2.5 Additional Resources

Chapter Three 3.1 Why IT Managers Need to Deal with Hiring People

3.2 Write a Position Description

3.3 Recruiters

3.4 Selecting Candidates

3.5 Outsourcing and Offshore Outsourcing

3.6 Additional Resources

Chapter Four 4.1 Projects and “Project Management”: A Quick Overview

4.2 Phase One: Scope the Project

4.3 Phase Two: Develop a Project Plan

4.4 Phase Three: Launch the Project

4.5 Phase Four: Track the Project’s Progress 4.6 Phase Five: Close Out the Project

4.7 Decision-Making Techniques

4.8 What to do If/When the Project Gets Off Track

4.9 Useful Project Management Techniques

4.10 Funding Projects

4.11 Multiple Projects: How to Juggle Well

4.12 Dealing with Non-IT Departments on a Project 4.13 Additional Resources

Chapter Five 5.1 The First Day

5.2 The First Month

5.3 Two IT Departments – What Happens If Your Company Merges with Another? 5.4 Additional Resources

Chapter Six 6.1 The Budgeting Process

6.2 The Difference between Capital vs. Operating Expense Items

6.3 Lease versus Buy: Which One Is Better?

6.4 Other Budgeting Factors to Consider

6.5 Additional Resources

Chapter Seven 7.1 Dealing with Vendors

7.2 Key Evaluation Metrics

7.3 Getting Current Information

7.4 Purchasing Sources

7.5 Additional Resources

Chapter Eight 8.1 The Importance of Compliance to IT

8.2 The Rules

8.3 How to Comply with the Rules

8.4 Hidden Benefits of Complying with the Rules 8.5 Methodologies and Frameworks

8.6 It’s Not Just Regulatory Compliance

8.7 Additional References

Chapter Nine 9.1 The Technical Environment

9.2 Understanding the User Environment

9.3 TCO and Asset Management

9.4 Standards

9.5 Technology Refreshing

9.6 Additional Resources

Chapter Ten 10.1 Operations Center

10.2 Multiple Environments

10.3 Scheduling Downtime

10.4 Change Management

10.5 Additional References

Chapter Eleven 11.1 Data Center

11.2 The Cable Plant

11.3 Additional Resources

Chapter Twelve 12.1 OSI Model

12.2 IP Addressing

12.4 Wide Area Networks (WANs)

12.5 Remote Access

12.6 Network Management

12.7 Voice and Data Convergence

12.8 Additional Resources

Chapter Thirteen 13.1 A Quick Note on How We Got Here

13.2 Managing Security

13.3 Security Solutions and Technologies

13.4 Types of Threats

13.5 Some Security Stories

13.6 Stay Informed

13.7 Additional Resources

Chapter Fourteen 14.1 Types of Software

14.2 Operating Systems

14.3 Open Source

14.4 Managing Software

14.5 Additional Resources

Chapter Fifteen 15.1 E-mail

15.2 Directory Services

15.3 Enterprise Resource Planning

15.4 Additional Resources

Chapter Sixteen 16.1 Managing the Data

16.2 Disk Storage Technology

16.3 Tape Storage and Backup

16.4 Information Lifecycle Management

16.5 Additional Resources

Chapter Seventeen 17.1 Value of Help Desks

17.2 Components a Help Desk

17.3 Call Tracking

17.4 Staffing

17.5 Service Level Agreements

17.6 User Training

17.7 Additional Resources

Chapter Eighteen 18.1 The Internet

18.2 Corporate Websites

18.3 Intranets

18.4 Creating and Managing Websites

18.5 E-commerce

18.6 Additional Resources

Chapter Nineteen 19.1 User Equipment Issues You’ll Face

19.2 Desktops

19.3 Laptops, Handhelds and Other Portable Equipment

19.4 Additional Resources

Chapter Twenty 20.1 Defining the Scope

20.2 Create a Disaster Recovery Plan

20.3 A Word About Business Continuity

20.4 The Hidden Benefits of Good Disaster Recover Planning

20.5 Additional Resources