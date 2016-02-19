Issues of Organizational Design
1st Edition
A Mathematical Programming View of Organizations
Issues of Organizational Design: A Mathematical Programming View of Organizations analyzes the view that organizations can be represented satisfactorily by a mathematical programming model and relates it to other theories of organizational behavior. The potential of this approach to organizational analysis is evaluated.
Comprised of seven chapters, this book begins with an overview of the three major schools of organizational theory: the classical/structural school, the human relations school, and the contingency school. It then defines what an organization is and outlines the relationship between organizational elements. The example of the two-product firm is used to illustrate the basic model framework, and how coordination, diversification, and incentives can be treated in this framework.Subsequent chapters explore the relationship between the contingency approach and the mathematical programming approach to organizational design; the coordination problem and the process of decision making in a decentralized organization; the decomposition of the organization into a number of smaller units; and types of evaluation and incentive schemes for addressing cheating in a multi-level organization. The book also presents a series of empirical studies where a mathematical programming view of organizations has been assumed before concluding with a discussion on the process of designing organizations.
This monograph will be useful for students of organizational design and for practitioners who use models in connection with decision making.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Introduction and Overview
Current Trends in Organizational Design
What is an Organization
The Organization as a System of Constraints
A Mathematical Programming Formulation
Measurement Problem
Organizational Design
Appendix 1A
2. The Relationship Between the "Contingency Approach" and the Mathematical Programming Approach
The Contingency Approach to Organizational Design
A Mathematical Programming Approach to Organizational Design
Environment
Organizational Interdependence
Technology
3. Organizational Coordination
The Coordination Problem
The Process of Decision Making in a Decentralized Organization
A Price-Directive Approach
A Budget Approach
A Unified Coordination Procedure
Properties of the Unified Approach
Introduction of Uncertainty
Man-Machine Planning
Appendix 3A
4. Organizational Decomposition
Structural Changes
Functional Form
The M-Form
Vertical Decomposition
Matrix Organizations
Organization by Territory and Time
5. Cheating and Incentive Mechanisms
Introduction
Cheating and Innovation
Incentive Mechanisms
Conclusion
6. The Empirical Evidence
Introduction
Real World Models
Laboratory Experiments
Computer Simulation Experiments
7. The Design Process
Introduction
Statement of the Decision Model
Evaluation of Organizational Designs
Visualization of the Design
A Step-by-Step Procedure
How Mathematical Programming can Help
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 286
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189673