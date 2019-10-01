Isotope Stratigraphy, Volume 4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapters to include:
1. Isotope stratigraphy of Precambrian sedimentary rocks from Brazil: keys to unlock Earth's hydrosphere, biosphere, tectonic, mineral resources and climate evolution
Fabricio A. Caxito
2. Review of the Upper Ediacaran-Lower Cambrian detrital series in the Central and North Iberia. NE Africa as source area
Jose María Ugidos
3. Isotope Stratigraphy - principles and applications
Darren Richard Grocke
Description
Isotope Stratigraphy, Volume Four in the Advances in Sequence Stratigraphy series, covers current research across many stratigraphic disciplines, providing information on the most recent developments for the geoscientific research community. This fully commissioned review publication aims to foster and convey progress in stratigraphy, including geochronology, magnetostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, event-stratigraphy, isotope stratigraphy, astrochronology, climatostratigraphy, seismic stratigraphy, biostratigraphy, ice core chronology, cyclostratigraphy, paleoceanography, sequence stratigraphy, and more.
Key Features
- Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
- Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
- Aims to foster and convey progress in stratigraphy, including geochronology, magnetostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, event-stratigraphy, and more
Readership
Academic and applied geoscientists in universities, industry and government; economic geologists, instructors and earth scientists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 518
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st October 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175521
About the Editors
Michael Montenari Editor
Dr. Michael Montenari works at the Earth Sciences and Geography Department, Keele University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Earth Sciences and Geography Department, Keele University, Newcastle, UK