Isotope Stratigraphy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128175521

Isotope Stratigraphy, Volume 4

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Montenari
Paperback ISBN: 9780128175521
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st October 2019
Page Count: 518
Table of Contents

Chapters to include:
1. Isotope stratigraphy of Precambrian sedimentary rocks from Brazil: keys to unlock Earth's hydrosphere, biosphere, tectonic, mineral resources and climate evolution
Fabricio A. Caxito
2. Review of the Upper Ediacaran-Lower Cambrian detrital series in the Central and North Iberia. NE Africa as source area
Jose María Ugidos
3. Isotope Stratigraphy - principles and applications
Darren Richard Grocke

Description

Isotope Stratigraphy, Volume Four in the Advances in Sequence Stratigraphy series, covers current research across many stratigraphic disciplines, providing information on the most recent developments for the geoscientific research community. This fully commissioned review publication aims to foster and convey progress in stratigraphy, including geochronology, magnetostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, event-stratigraphy, isotope stratigraphy, astrochronology, climatostratigraphy, seismic stratigraphy, biostratigraphy, ice core chronology, cyclostratigraphy, paleoceanography, sequence stratigraphy, and more.

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Aims to foster and convey progress in stratigraphy, including geochronology, magnetostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, event-stratigraphy, and more

Readership

Academic and applied geoscientists in universities, industry and government; economic geologists, instructors and earth scientists

Details

No. of pages:
518
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128175521

About the Editors

Michael Montenari Editor

Dr. Michael Montenari works at the Earth Sciences and Geography Department, Keele University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Earth Sciences and Geography Department, Keele University, Newcastle, UK

