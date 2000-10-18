Isotope Effects in Solid State Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521770, 9780080540962

Isotope Effects in Solid State Physics, Volume 68

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Vladmir Plekhanov
eBook ISBN: 9780080540962
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521770
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th October 2000
Page Count: 268
Description

Since its inception in 1966, the series of numbered volumes known as Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. The Willardson and Beer series, as it is widely known, has succeeded in producing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. Not only did many of these volumes make an impact at the time of their publication, but they continue to be well-cited years after their original release. Recently, Professor Eicke R. Weber of the University of California at Berkeley joined as a co-editor of the series. Professor Weber, a well-known expert in the field of semiconductor materials, will further contribute to continuing the series' tradition of publishing timely, highly relevant, and long-impacting volumes. Some of the recent volumes, such as Hydrogen in Semiconductors, Imperfections in III/V Materials, Epitaxial Microstructures, High-Speed Heterostructure Devices, Oxygen in Silicon, and others promise that this tradition will be maintained and even expanded.

Reflecting the truly interdisciplinary nature of the field that the series covers, the volumes in Semiconductors and Semimetals have been and will continue to be of great interest to physicists, chemists, materials scientists, and device engineers in modern industry.

Key Features

  • First book on the extremely fashionable subject
  • Adopts an original approach to the subject
  • Timely book in a field making significant progress
  • Introduces new optical tools for solid state physics with wide technological potential
  • Important applications are to be expected for information storage, isotopic fiber-optics, and tunable solid state lasers, isotopic optoelectronics, as well as neutron transmutation doping
  • Accessible to physics, chemists, electronic engineers, and materials scientists
  • Contents based on recent theoretical developments

Readership

Applied physicists, electrical engineers, and materials scientists both academia and industry.

