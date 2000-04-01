Isoelectric Focusing: Theory, Methodology and Application, Volume 11
1st Edition
Authors: Pier Giorgio Righetti
eBook ISBN: 9780080858807
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 385
Description
This book deals with theoretical and practical developments of IEF and offers detailed methodology for many of the commonly used procedures, such as IEF in gels. It is intended both as a reference guide and a practical manual.
@qu:The contents of this book are very comprehensive and it contains a wealth of practical hints based on the years of experience of the author. @source:FEBS LETTERS
About the Authors
Pier Giorgio Righetti Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Miles Gloriosus Academy, Milano, Italy
