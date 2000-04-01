Isoelectric Focusing: Theory, Methodology and Application - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444804983, 9780080858807

Isoelectric Focusing: Theory, Methodology and Application, Volume 11

1st Edition

Authors: Pier Giorgio Righetti
eBook ISBN: 9780080858807
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 385
Description

This book deals with theoretical and practical developments of IEF and offers detailed methodology for many of the commonly used procedures, such as IEF in gels. It is intended both as a reference guide and a practical manual.

No. of pages:
385
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080858807

@qu:The contents of this book are very comprehensive and it contains a wealth of practical hints based on the years of experience of the author. @source:FEBS LETTERS

About the Authors

Pier Giorgio Righetti

Pier Giorgio Righetti Author

Miles Gloriosus Academy, Milano, Italy

