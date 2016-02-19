Developments in Geotectonics, 3: Island Arcs: Japan and its Environs focuses on geophysical and geological characteristics of island arcs. The book first reviews the geophysical and geological features of island arcs, including topography, crust and upper mantle structure, seismicity, direction of principal stresses of earthquakes, crustal deformation and fault systems, and geological structure. The distributions of Cenozoic volcanoes and hot springs, petrology of volcanic rocks, magnetic fields, and anomaly of electrical conductivity are also discussed. The publication also takes a look at the Cenozoic history of the Japanese Islands relative to the formation of island arcs. The Quaternary tectonic movements of Japan are reviewed. The text ponders on the processes under island arcs, such as generation and ascent of primary magma; convection current descending under island arcs; island arc tectonics and oceanic ridge tectonics; and mechanical process inferred from seismic wave radiation. The text is a valuable reference for geologists and readers interested in island arcs.

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Chapter 1. Geophysical and Geological Features of Island Arcs

Island Arcs in the World

Topography

Gravity

Crustal and Upper Mantle Structure

Seismicity

Earthquake Mechanism

Surface Faulting

Crustal Deformation

Geological Structure

Volcanoes

Basaltic Magmas

Hot Springs

Heat Flow

Geomagnetic Field

Electrical Conductivity

Paleomagnetism

Zonal Arrangements in Other Island Arcs

Chapter 2. History of Island Arcs

Sequence of Orogenies in Japan

Main Orogeny and Hidaka Orogeny

Neotectonic Age

Late Cenozoic Orogeny and Island Arcs

Late Cenozoic History of Japan

Miocene Volcanism

The Uetu-Fossa Magna Idiogeosyncline

The Kitakami-Abukuma Geanticline

The Off-Sanriku-Zyoban Geosyncline

Three Belts in East Japan

West Japan

Crossings of Orogenic Belts

Some Remarks On Plate Tectonics

Neogene Tectonic Maps

Quaternary Tectonics in Japan

"Plio-Pleistocene Movements"

Quaternary Tectonic Maps

Three Examples Characterizing the Quaternary Tectonics

Duration Period of Quaternary Tectonic Movements and Volcanic Activity

Strike-Slip Fault System

The Island Arc Trench System and Quaternary Warping

Chapter 3. Processes Under Island Arcs

Convection Current Descending Under Island Arcs

Nature of the Convection Current and Viscosity of the Mantle

Descending Flow Or Lithospheric Slab Under Trench-Arc Systems

Temperature Field Under Island Arcs

Temperature in the Crust and Upper Mantle

Temperature Under Island Arcs and Its Implications

Thermal Process of Sinking Lithosphere and A Possible Origin of the Sea of Japan

Generation and Ascent of Primary Magma

Mechanism of Magma Generation: Non-Brittle Earthquakes As A Possible Cause of Melting

Phase Relation and Zone Partial Melting

Variations Across and Between Island Arcs in Volume of Volcanic Products, Chemistry of Primary Magmas, and Heat Flow

Mechanical Process Inferred From Seismic Wave Radiation

Stress Field and Possible Anisotropic Nature of the Upper Mantle

Sinking Lithosphere and Deep Earthquake Zone

The Island-Arc Type Orogeny

The Pacific-Type Orogeny

Late Mesozoic-Early Cenozoic Paired Belts in Southwest Japan

Possible Mechanism of the Pacific-Type Orogeny and The Origin of Marginal Seas

Island Arc Tectonics and Oceanic Ridge Tectonics

