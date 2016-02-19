Island Arcs
1st Edition
Japan and Its Environs
Developments in Geotectonics, 3: Island Arcs: Japan and its Environs focuses on geophysical and geological characteristics of island arcs.
The book first reviews the geophysical and geological features of island arcs, including topography, crust and upper mantle structure, seismicity, direction of principal stresses of earthquakes, crustal deformation and fault systems, and geological structure. The distributions of Cenozoic volcanoes and hot springs, petrology of volcanic rocks, magnetic fields, and anomaly of electrical conductivity are also discussed. The publication also takes a look at the Cenozoic history of the Japanese Islands relative to the formation of island arcs. The Quaternary tectonic movements of Japan are reviewed. The text ponders on the processes under island arcs, such as generation and ascent of primary magma; convection current descending under island arcs; island arc tectonics and oceanic ridge tectonics; and mechanical process inferred from seismic wave radiation.
The text is a valuable reference for geologists and readers interested in island arcs.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. Geophysical and Geological Features of Island Arcs
Island Arcs in the World
Topography
Gravity
Crustal and Upper Mantle Structure
Seismicity
Earthquake Mechanism
Surface Faulting
Crustal Deformation
Geological Structure
Volcanoes
Basaltic Magmas
Hot Springs
Heat Flow
Geomagnetic Field
Electrical Conductivity
Paleomagnetism
Zonal Arrangements in Other Island Arcs
Chapter 2. History of Island Arcs
Sequence of Orogenies in Japan
Main Orogeny and Hidaka Orogeny
Neotectonic Age
Late Cenozoic Orogeny and Island Arcs
Late Cenozoic History of Japan
Miocene Volcanism
The Uetu-Fossa Magna Idiogeosyncline
The Kitakami-Abukuma Geanticline
The Off-Sanriku-Zyoban Geosyncline
Three Belts in East Japan
West Japan
Crossings of Orogenic Belts
Some Remarks On Plate Tectonics
Neogene Tectonic Maps
Quaternary Tectonics in Japan
"Plio-Pleistocene Movements"
Quaternary Tectonic Maps
Three Examples Characterizing the Quaternary Tectonics
Duration Period of Quaternary Tectonic Movements and Volcanic Activity
Strike-Slip Fault System
The Island Arc Trench System and Quaternary Warping
Chapter 3. Processes Under Island Arcs
Convection Current Descending Under Island Arcs
Nature of the Convection Current and Viscosity of the Mantle
Descending Flow Or Lithospheric Slab Under Trench-Arc Systems
Temperature Field Under Island Arcs
Temperature in the Crust and Upper Mantle
Temperature Under Island Arcs and Its Implications
Thermal Process of Sinking Lithosphere and A Possible Origin of the Sea of Japan
Generation and Ascent of Primary Magma
Mechanism of Magma Generation: Non-Brittle Earthquakes As A Possible Cause of Melting
Phase Relation and Zone Partial Melting
Variations Across and Between Island Arcs in Volume of Volcanic Products, Chemistry of Primary Magmas, and Heat Flow
Mechanical Process Inferred From Seismic Wave Radiation
Stress Field and Possible Anisotropic Nature of the Upper Mantle
Sinking Lithosphere and Deep Earthquake Zone
The Island-Arc Type Orogeny
The Pacific-Type Orogeny
Late Mesozoic-Early Cenozoic Paired Belts in Southwest Japan
Possible Mechanism of the Pacific-Type Orogeny and The Origin of Marginal Seas
Island Arc Tectonics and Oceanic Ridge Tectonics
References
Index To Authors Cited in Text
Subject Index 2
