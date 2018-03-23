Ischemic and Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injuries
1st Edition
Mechanisms and Potential Therapies
Description
Ischemic and Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injuries: Mechanisms and Potential Therapies presents readers with comprehensive and cutting-edge information on molecular mechanisms, including the signal transduction processes associated with neurodegeneration and neuroprotection in ischemic, spinal cord, severe and mild brain injuries. The book also covers the molecular mechanisms of drugs used for the treatment of neurotraumatic disease. Chapters are organized by molecular aspects and neuroprotective strategies by disease, including ischemic injury, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy.
The book integrates and consolidates knowledge on neurotraumatic diseases, with the hope of bringing forth more dramatic advances and developments, not only on molecular mechanisms, but also on the causes of, and treatments for, neurotraumatic diseases.
Key Features
- Offers a clearly written, logically organized, comprehensive overview on the molecular aspects of risk factors, pathogenesis, biomarkers, and therapeutic strategies for ischemic, spinal cord, severe and mild brain injuries
- Provides cutting-edge research information on the signal transduction processes associated with neurodegeneration and neuroprotection in ischemic, spinal cord, severe and mild brain injuries
- Presents chapters that are organized by molecular aspects and neuroprotective strategies by disease, including ischemic injury, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, and chronic traumatic encephalopathy
Readership
Researchers, Practitioners and advanced graduate students in Neuroscience, Neurology, and Pharmacology
Table of Contents
- Classification and molecular aspects of neurotraumatic diseases
2. Molecular Aspects of Ischemic Injury
3. Potential neuroprotective strategies for ischemic injury
4. Molecular Aspects of Spinal Cord Injury
5. Potential neuroprotective strategies for spinal cord injury
6. Molecular Aspects of traumatic brain injury
7. Potential neuroprotective strategies for traumatic brain injury
8. Molecular Aspects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy
9. Potential neuroprotective strategies for chronic traumatic encephalopathy
10. Summery and perspective for future research on ischemic, traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 484
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 23rd March 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135976
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135969
About the Author
Akhlaq A. Farooqui
Akhlaq A. Farooqui is a leader in the field of signal transduction, brain phospholipases A2, bioactive ether lipid metabolism, polyunsaturated fatty acid metabolism, glycerophospholipid-, sphingolipid-, and cholesterol-derived lipid mediators, glutamate-induced neurotoxicity and modulation of signal transduction by phytochemicals. He has published more than 200 hundred papers, authored 11 monographs: Glycerophospholipids in Brain: Phospholipase A2 in Neurological Disorders (2007); Neurochemical Aspects of Excitotoxicity (2008); Metabolism and Functions of Bioactive Ether Lipids in Brain (2008); and Hot Topics in Neural Membrane Lipidology (2009); Beneficial Effects of Fish Oil in Human Brain (2009); Neurochemical Aspects of Neurotraumatic and Neurodegenerative Diseases (2010); Lipid Mediators and their Metabolism in the Brain (2011); Phytochemicals, Signal Transduction, and Neurological Disorders (2012); Metabolic Syndrome: An Important Risk Factor for Stroke, Alzheimer Disease, Depression (2013); Inflammation and Oxidative Stress in Neurological Disorders (2014); High Calorie Diet and the Human Brain: Consequences of Long Term Consumption (2015); Therapeutic Potentials of Curcumin for Alzheimer Disease (2016). All monographs are published by Springer, New York. Akhlaq A. Farooqui has edited 10 books published by Wiley Blackwell Publishing Company, New York; Nova Science Publisher, New York; Bentham Science Publishers, Dubai, and Elsevier, San Diego, CA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Scientist, Department of Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA