Irregular Shape Anchor in Cohesionless Soils
1st Edition
Description
Irregular Shape Anchors in Cohesionless Soils presents a new type of soil anchor that can significantly lower cost and preparation time for application in low cohesion soils. The experimental data provided helps readers design and implement the new devices for their projects.
The author introduces the specific problem of soil anchors in low cohesion soils in chapter one. In chapter two, a literature review is presented comparing findings of previous researchers and positioning irregular shape anchors (ISA) within the most traditional types of soil anchors. In chapter three, the methods used for testing ISA are presented together with the specific properties of sands, anchor materials, and the model of the fracture mechanism. The experimental results are covered in chapter four, including comparisons in embedment ration and sand density. The failure mechanism is discussed both for loose and dense sands. In chapter five, the author compares the experimental data with the theoretical and computational results. In chapter six, the author presents his conclusions and recommendations on the usage of ISA to projects.
Researchers in geotechnical engineering can use the methods and models presented in the book for their own projects. Practicing engineers will benefit from the compiled experimental data and comparisons with most traditional types of soil anchors.
Key Features
- Introduces a new type of soil anchor
- Offers a thorough literature review on soil anchor types
- Presents design specifications and practical data that can be used in new projects
- Provides engineers with a way to save implementation time and costs in geotechnical projects
Readership
Geotechnical Engineers, Civil Engineers and researchers in the field of soil retaining structures
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Literature Review
3. Research Methodology
4. Experimental Results
5. Comparison between Existing Theories and Experimental Works
6. Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 3rd July 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095638
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128095508
About the Author
Hamed Niroumand
Dr Hamed Niroumand is an assistant professor at Department of Civil Engineering, Buein Zahra Technical University. He is currently the Vice-Chancellor for the Research and Academic, Buein Zahra Technical University. His main fields of research are geotechnical engineering, earth anchors, deep foundation, numerical analysis, sustainable development, and nano-materials. He is a project manager and professional engineer in various geotechnical and earth buildings projects. In the year 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015, he got various awards such as four medals and international awards for his inventions and researches and the 1st rank of research section at the national Iranian young inventor and researcher festival 2012 and the 1st rank of research section at the national Iranian youth festival 2012 and 2013. He got the best researcher award in Ministry of Road and Urban Development (MRUD) in 2016. He was the chairman and head director of the international/national conferences of civil engineering near to 20 cases that held in various countries. He chaired sessions in several international/national conferences and festivals in various countries. He presented various research papers in many conferences around the world. He published around 200 papers in journals and conferences. He is editorial team and reviewer in scientific journals. He has invented around 15 inventions that are patent/patent pending at this moment. He received many awards for his researches.
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer, Universiti Teknologi Malaysia