Irradiation for Quality Improvement, Microbial Safety and Phytosanitation of Fresh Produce - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128110256, 9780128110263

Irradiation for Quality Improvement, Microbial Safety and Phytosanitation of Fresh Produce

1st Edition

Authors: Rivka Barkai-Golan Peter Follett
eBook ISBN: 9780128110263
Paperback ISBN: 9780128110256
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th June 2017
Page Count: 302
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
150.00
127.50
138.00
117.30
118.00
100.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
150.00
127.50
138.00
117.30
118.00
100.30
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Irradiation for Quality Improvement, Microbial Safety and Phytosanitation of Fresh Produce presents the last six and a half decades of scientific information on the topic. This book emphasizes proven advantages of ionizing irradiation over the commonly used postharvest treatments for improving postharvest life of fresh fruits and vegetables to enhance their microbial safety.

This reference is intended for a wide range of scientists, researchers, and students in the fields of plant diseases and postharvest diseases of fruits and vegetables. It is a means for disease control to promote food safety and quality for the food industry and can be used in food safety and agriculture courses.

Key Features

  • Discusses pathogen resistance to common chemical synthetic compounds
  • Presents up-to-date research and benefits of phytosanitary irradiation
  • Includes comprehensive research for alternative treatments for postharvest disease control
  • Provides the non-residual feature of ionizing radiation as a physical means for disease control to produce chemical free foods

Readership

Scientists and researchers in food safety/quality/postharvest; growers; regulators; processors; industry/government professionals; students; food technologists

Table of Contents

1. Irradiation for Quality Improvement and Microbial Safety of Fresh Produce
2. Ionizing Radiation for Shelf Life Extension
3. Postirradiation Changes in Fruits and Vegetables
4. Irradiation Effects on Mycotoxin Accumulation
5. Sprout Inhibition of Tubers, Bulbs, and Roots by Ionizing Radiation
6. Irradiation for Quality Improvement of Individual Fruits
7. Irradiation for Quality Improvement of Individual Vegetables Including Mushrooms
8. Safety of Fresh and Fresh-Cut Fruits and Vegetables Following Irradiation
9. Benefits of Fruit and Vegetable Irradiation, Labeling and Detection of Irradiated Food, Consumer Attitude, and Future Research
10. Phytosanitary Irradiation of Fresh Horticultural Commodities for Market Access
11. Phytosanitary Irradiation: Generic Treatments
12. Phytosanitary Irradiation: Combincation Treatments
13. Current Issues in Phytosanitary Irradiation

Details

No. of pages:
302
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128110263
Paperback ISBN:
9780128110256

About the Author

Rivka Barkai-Golan

Prof. Rivka Barkai-Golan has been a senior research scientist in postharvest pathology and mycology at the Volcani Center in Beit Dagan, and a Professor of plant pathology at the Faculty of Agriculture of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where she has been honoured a Distinguished Lecturer. She has published more than 150 scientific publications, 3 chapters and 6 books, many of which include irradiation topics. She was the head of the Committee for irradiation research in the Volcani Center, Israel, an organizer of food irradiation conferences and the delegate to the International Conference in Geneva, 1988, by the FAO/IAEA/WHO/ITC-UNCTAD/GATT on the Acceptance, Control and Trade in Irradiated Food.

Affiliations and Expertise

The Institute of Postharvest and Food Sciences, the Volcani Center, Israel

Peter Follett

Dr. Peter Follett is a Research Entomologist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) in Hilo, Hawaii, where he coordinates research efforts to develop new or improved postharvest treatments to control quarantine pests that restrict the export of tropical fruits and vegetables. He has authored or co-authored 180 scientific publications and is recognized internationally as an expert in the areas of postharvest entomology and commodity quarantine treatment. His research on the radiobiology of more than three dozen insect pests has been used to develop first-ever generic irradiation treatments, which are now used worldwide and have helped expand international trade in tropical fruits and vegetables. Dr. Follett received the Entomological Society of America (ESA) Distinguished Achievement Award in Horticultural Entomology, the USDA Secretary’s Group Honor Award for Excellence, and the Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer for his accomplishments in phytosanitary irradiation research and commodity quarantine treatment development.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Entomologist, USDA-ARS, U.S. Pacific Basin Agricultural Research Center, Hawaii, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.