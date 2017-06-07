Irradiation for Quality Improvement, Microbial Safety and Phytosanitation of Fresh Produce
1st Edition
Description
Irradiation for Quality Improvement, Microbial Safety and Phytosanitation of Fresh Produce presents the last six and a half decades of scientific information on the topic. This book emphasizes proven advantages of ionizing irradiation over the commonly used postharvest treatments for improving postharvest life of fresh fruits and vegetables to enhance their microbial safety.
This reference is intended for a wide range of scientists, researchers, and students in the fields of plant diseases and postharvest diseases of fruits and vegetables. It is a means for disease control to promote food safety and quality for the food industry and can be used in food safety and agriculture courses.
Key Features
- Discusses pathogen resistance to common chemical synthetic compounds
- Presents up-to-date research and benefits of phytosanitary irradiation
- Includes comprehensive research for alternative treatments for postharvest disease control
- Provides the non-residual feature of ionizing radiation as a physical means for disease control to produce chemical free foods
Readership
Scientists and researchers in food safety/quality/postharvest; growers; regulators; processors; industry/government professionals; students; food technologists
Table of Contents
1. Irradiation for Quality Improvement and Microbial Safety of Fresh Produce
2. Ionizing Radiation for Shelf Life Extension
3. Postirradiation Changes in Fruits and Vegetables
4. Irradiation Effects on Mycotoxin Accumulation
5. Sprout Inhibition of Tubers, Bulbs, and Roots by Ionizing Radiation
6. Irradiation for Quality Improvement of Individual Fruits
7. Irradiation for Quality Improvement of Individual Vegetables Including Mushrooms
8. Safety of Fresh and Fresh-Cut Fruits and Vegetables Following Irradiation
9. Benefits of Fruit and Vegetable Irradiation, Labeling and Detection of Irradiated Food, Consumer Attitude, and Future Research
10. Phytosanitary Irradiation of Fresh Horticultural Commodities for Market Access
11. Phytosanitary Irradiation: Generic Treatments
12. Phytosanitary Irradiation: Combincation Treatments
13. Current Issues in Phytosanitary Irradiation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 302
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 7th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110263
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110256
About the Author
Rivka Barkai-Golan
Prof. Rivka Barkai-Golan has been a senior research scientist in postharvest pathology and mycology at the Volcani Center in Beit Dagan, and a Professor of plant pathology at the Faculty of Agriculture of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, where she has been honoured a Distinguished Lecturer. She has published more than 150 scientific publications, 3 chapters and 6 books, many of which include irradiation topics. She was the head of the Committee for irradiation research in the Volcani Center, Israel, an organizer of food irradiation conferences and the delegate to the International Conference in Geneva, 1988, by the FAO/IAEA/WHO/ITC-UNCTAD/GATT on the Acceptance, Control and Trade in Irradiated Food.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Institute of Postharvest and Food Sciences, the Volcani Center, Israel
Peter Follett
Dr. Peter Follett is a Research Entomologist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service (ARS) in Hilo, Hawaii, where he coordinates research efforts to develop new or improved postharvest treatments to control quarantine pests that restrict the export of tropical fruits and vegetables. He has authored or co-authored 180 scientific publications and is recognized internationally as an expert in the areas of postharvest entomology and commodity quarantine treatment. His research on the radiobiology of more than three dozen insect pests has been used to develop first-ever generic irradiation treatments, which are now used worldwide and have helped expand international trade in tropical fruits and vegetables. Dr. Follett received the Entomological Society of America (ESA) Distinguished Achievement Award in Horticultural Entomology, the USDA Secretary’s Group Honor Award for Excellence, and the Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer for his accomplishments in phytosanitary irradiation research and commodity quarantine treatment development.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Entomologist, USDA-ARS, U.S. Pacific Basin Agricultural Research Center, Hawaii, USA