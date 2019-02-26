Iron Metabolism: Hepcidin, Volume 110
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface
Gerald Litwack
1. Hepcidin, bacterial infection, and iron overload
Ron Acton and James Barton
2. The role of heparan sulfates in hepcidin regulation
Paolo Arosio
3. hepcidin CDNa and human gene
Mohamed Boumaiza
4. Sex hormones, growth factors and hepcidin
Paresh Dandona
5. HFE gene polymorphisms and hereditary hemochromatosis
Nikolaos Drakoulis
6. HEPCIDIN & IL-1beta
Funaba Masayuki
7. Hepcidin-ferroportin axis
Yelene Ginzburg
8. Cardiomyocyte hepcidin
Samira Lakhal-Littleton
9. Adipocyte iron, leptin and hepcidin
Donald A. McClain
10. Regulators of hepcidin expression
Marie-Paule Roth and Helene Coppin
11. Splicing variant of hepcidin mRNA
Katsunori Sasaki
12. Hepcidin and the bmp-smad pathway
Laura Silvestri, Antonella Nai and Alessia Pagani
13. Hfe/Tfr2 null mice and hepcidin
Nathan Subrumaniam
Description
Iron Metabolism, Volume 110, the latest release in the Vitamins and Hormones series first published in 1943, covers the field of hormone action, vitamin action, X-ray crystal structure, physiology and enzyme mechanisms, with this release focusing on topics relating to hepcidin, bacterial infection, and iron overload, the role of heparan sulfates in hepcidin regulation, hepcidin CDNA and human gene sex hormones, growth factors and hepcidin, HFE gene polymorphisms and hereditary hemochromatosis, hepcidin and il-1beta, hepcidin-ferroportin axis, cardiomyocyte hepcidin, adipocyte iron, leptin and hepcidin, regulators of hepcidin expression, and much more.
Key Features
- Focuses on the newest aspects of hormone action in connection with diseases
- Lays the groundwork for the focus of new chemotherapeutic targets
- Represents reviews on emerging areas in hormone action, cellular regulators and signaling pathways
Readership
Intense basic science to the molecular and physiological aspects of a particular disease state. The audience includes all basic scientists and clinicians interested in the focus of a given volume
Details
- No. of pages:
- 280
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 26th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128178430
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128178423
About the Editors
Gerald Litwack Editor
Dr. Gerald Litwack obtained M.S. and PhD degrees from the University of Wisconsin Department of Biochemistry and remained there for a brief time as a Lecturer on Enzymes. Then he entered the Biochemical Institute of the Sorbonne as a Fellow of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. He next moved to Rutgers University as an Assistant Professor of Biochemistry and later as Associate Professor of biochemistry at the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Medicine. After four years he moved to the Temple University School of Medicine as Professor of Biochemistry and Deputy Director of the Fels Institute for Cancer Research and Molecular Biology, soon after, becoming the Laura H. Carnell Professor. Subsequently he was appointed chair of Biochemistry and Molecular Pharmacology at the Jefferson Medical College as well as Vice Dean for Research and Deputy Director of the Jefferson Cancer Institute and Director of the Institute for Apoptosis. Following the move of his family, he became a Visiting Scholar at the Department of Biological Chemistry of the Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and then became the Founding Chair of the Department of Basic Sciences at the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, becoming Professor of Molecular and Cellular Medicine and Associate Director of the Institute for Regenerative Medicine at the Texas A&M Health Science Center as his final position. During his career he was a visiting scientist at the University of California, San Francisco and Berkeley, Courtauld Institute of Biochemistry, London and the Wistar Institute. He was appointed Emeritus Professor and/or Chair at Rutgers University, Thomas Jefferson University and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. He has published more than 300 scientific papers, authored three textbooks and edited more than sixty-five books. Currently he lives with his family and continues his authorship and editorial work in Los Angeles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Toluca Lake, North Hollywood, California, USA