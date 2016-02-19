Ir Genes and Ia Antigens
1st Edition
Description
Ir Genes and Ia Antigens features papers that were presented at the Third Ir Gene Workshop held in Asilomar, California, December 13-16, 1976. The book is organized into seven parts that correspond to the seven sessions held during the workshop. The first session focused on the definition of the I-E and I-C subregions, and the mapping and cellular expression of complementing Ir genes. The second session included papers on the expression of gene products of the I region. The third session covered two major areas: (1) the biochemical characterization and primary structure of la antigens; and (2) the possible carbohydrate nature of la antigenic determinant. The studies presented in the fourth session focused on the role of I-region gene products in cellular interactions. The fifth session discussed the "recognition" functions controlled by the I region of the major histocompatibility complex (MHC). The sixth session featured papers on la-containing T cell factors. Finally, the seventh session examined the properties of T-cell antigen receptors.
Table of Contents
Participants
Preface
Session I: Serology, Genetics, and Mapping of the / Region
Chairman's Summary: Serology, Genetics, and Mapping of the / Region
Further Serological and Genetic Characterization of the I-E and I-C Subregions
Evidence for an I-E Subregion
Evidence for the Presence of an Ia Molecule Determined by Each of the Ia-3 and Ia-5 Loci
Serological Analysis of Recombinant Strain A.TFR5
Mapping the Ir-Thy-1 Locus to the K Region of the H-2 Complex
Coupled Complementation of Ir Genes 55
Responses of Inbred Mice to Poly(Glu60Ala30Tyr10), GAT10 and Poly(Glu55Lys37Leu8)—GLLEU8—Discordant Results
Functional Complementation and Polymorphism of H-2 Linked Immune Response Genes
Gene Complementation in the T-Lymphocyte Proliferation Assay: An Analysis of the Sites of Expression of the Two Gene Products
"Interaction" MLR Stimulating Determinants Expressed on F1 Cells
Session II: Selective Expression of I Region Gene Products in Functionally Distinct Immunocompetent Cell Populations
Chairman's Summary: Selected Expression of I Region Gene Products in Functionally Distinct Immunocompetent Cell Populations
Expression of la Antigens on T Cell Leukemias and Thymocytes
T Cell Reactivity of Anti-Ia Sera
Expression of an I Region Locus in Helper T Lymphocytes
Two Loci Selectively Expressed on Functionally Different T Cells
Demonstration of T Cell Specific Ia Antigens Coded for by the I-J Subregion on Idiotypic Suppressor T Cells
Expression of la Antigens on Murine Macrophages
Subpopulations of Peritoneal Macrophages Identified with Anti-Ia Sera
The Functional Expression of la Antigens on T Lymphocytes and Macrophages in the Guinea Pig
The Association between la Antigens and Fc Receptors on Murine B Lymphocytes is Probably Ligand-Induced
Ia Antigens on FcR Positive T Lymphocytes
Session III: Chemistry of Ia Antigents
Identification of Separate I Region Products by Two-Dimensional Electrophoresis
The Guinea Pig I Region—A Structural, Genetic, and Functional Analysis
Studies of the Structure of the Human Ia-Like Antigen
Immunological Studies of Human Ia-Like Antigens
Evidence that la Antigenic Specificities Are Defined by Carbohydrate
Inability to Detect la Antigens in Mouse Sera
Antigenic Structure of the la Glycoprotein Molecules
Partial Amino Acid Sequence Analyses of Ia Molecules
Session IV: The Role of I Region Genes in Cellular Interaction
Chairman's Summary: Genetic Control of Cellular Interactions
Antigen Presentation in the T-Lymphocyte Proliferation Assay: Requirement for Genetic Identity at the Major Histocompatibility Complex
The Role of la Antigens in Macrophage-T Lymphocyte Interactions
In Vitro Responses under I Region Control
IR-IA Gene Influence on Chimeric Lymphoid Cell Interactions
Three Situations in Which Helper T Cells Fail to Collaborate with H2-Nonidentical B Cells
The Role of Inhibitory T Cells in Preventing T-B Co-operation between Histoincompatible Cells
H-2 Gene Complex Regulation of Macrophage-Lymphocyte Interactions in Antibody Responses in Vitro
On the Role of la in B-T Cell Interaction
Possible Function of H-2 Coded Cell-Surface Markers: H-2 Structures Are Receptors for Differentiation Signals
Involvement of I Region Products in T-Cell Immunity against TNP-Modified Autologous Cells 379
Session V: I Region Genes and Immunocompetent Cell Activation. New I Region Functions
Chairman's Summary: Genes and Immunocompetent Cell Activation. New I Region Functions
The Requirement of la Positive Macrophages in the Primary in Vitro Humoral Response
Determinant Selection: A Macrophage-Mediated Immune Response Gene Function
Ia Antigens on T and B Lymphocyte Subpopulations
H-2 Linked Control of the Antibody and Cellular Immune Response to Nuclease at the Level of Individual Regions of the Molecule
Inhibitory Effect of Anti-la Sera on Proliferative Responses to (H,G)-A-L and (Phe,G)-A-L
The Presence of la Antigens on the Surface of Leukemic Cells is Associated with the Immunogenicity of a Tumor Specific Transplantation Antigen
H-2 Linked Regulation of Cell-Mediated Responsiveness to an AKR Tumor Associated Antigen
Session VI: T Cell Factors Bearing Ia Determinants
Chairman's Summary: T Cell Factors Bearing la Determinants
Some Properties and Functions of Antigen Specific T Cell Factors
I-Region Products and Cell Interactions: Contribution of Non H-2 Genes to Acceptor and Factor for (T,G)-A-L
Mapping Immune Response Genes in Man Using the Antigen-Specific T Cell Factor
Role of an la-Positive Allogeneic Effect Factor in B Cell Activation
Suppressive T Cell Factor and Its Acceptor Expressed on.Different Subsets of T Cells: A Possible Amplification Loop in the Suppressor System
Expression of Ir Genes in T Cells
Properties of the Purified Immunosuppressive Factor(s) Specific for L-Glutamic Acid60-L-Alanine30-L-Tyrosine10
Specific Suppressor Extract Stimulates the Production of Suppressor T Cells
H-2 and Non H-2 Gene Control of T Cell Suppression of MLR
Session VII: The Nature of Receptors for Antigens on T Cells
Chairman's Summary: The Nature of Receptors for Antigens on T-Cells
Attempts to Evaluate the Molecular Basis of the Genetic Control of the Immune Response by Antisera Directed Against Lymphoid Cell Membrane Components
Antigen Receptors on Mouse T Lymphocytes
Idiotypic Receptors on T Lymphocytes with Specificity for Foreign MHC Alloantigens
Report on Ia Nomenclature Workshop
Details
- No. of pages:
- 632
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144216