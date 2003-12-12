IPv6
2nd Edition
Theory, Protocol, and Practice
Table of Contents
I Theory
1. The Disruptive Protocol
2. What’s Wrong with IPv4?
3. Patching IPv4
4. The Road to Next Generation
5. IPv6 Transition Issues
II IPv6 Protocols
6. The IP Security Protocol (IPsec)
7. IPv6 Protocol Basics
8. IPv6 Addressing
9. IPv6 Options and Extension Headers
10. IPv6 Multicast
11. IPv6 Anycast
12. IPv6 Internet Control Message Protocol (ICMPv6)
13. IPv6 Neighbor Discovery
14. IPv6 Routing
15. IPv6 Quality of Service (QoS)
16. IPv6 Autocon.guration
17. Mobile IPv6
18. IPv6 and DNS
19. Next Generation Protocols
III IPv6 Practice
20. IPv6 Transition Planning and Strategies
21. Con.guring IPv6 on Server Operating Systems
22. Con.guring IPv6 Routers
23. Practical IPv6 Security Solutions
24. Email and DNS Under IPv6
25. The Present and the Future of IPv6
Description
The second edition of IPv6: Theory, Protocol, and Practice guides readers through implemetation and deployment of IPv6. The Theory section takes a close, unbiased look at why so much time and effort has been expended on revising IPv4. In the Protocol section is a comprehensive review of the specifics of IPv6 and related protocols. Finally, the Practice section provides hands-on explanations of how to roll out IPv6 support and services.
This completely rewritten edition offers updated and comprehensive coverage of important topics including router and server configuration, security, the impact of IPv6 on mobile networks, and evaluating the impact of IPv6-enabled networks globally. Pete Loshin's famously lucid explanations benefit readers at every turn, making Ipv6: Theory, Protocol, and Practice the best way for a large diverse audience to get up to speed on this groundbreaking technology.
Key Features
- The comprehensive, accessible, and up-to-date resource needed by network engineers and support staff, product developers and managers, programmers, and marketing professionals
- Divided into sections on theory, the protocol's technical details, and techniques for building Ipv6 networks, this book covers not only the protocol but the ways in which the protocol can be integrated into networks
- Covers critical topics in depth, including router and server configuration, security, value assessment, and the impact of Ipv6 on global networks
Readership
Professionals such as networks engineers, product developers, system administrators, Internet service providers, network applications developers, programmers, technical managers, IP networking support staff
Details
- No. of pages:
- 536
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2004
- Published:
- 12th December 2003
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080495873
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558608108
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Peter Loshin Author
Pete Loshin writes and consults about Internet protocols and open source network technologies. Formerly on staff at BYTE Magazine, Information Security Magazine and other publications, his work appears regularly in leading trade publications and websites including CPU, Computerworld, PC Magazine, EarthWeb, Internet.com, and CNN.
Pete Loshin, Independent Consultant
Affiliations and Expertise
Internet-Standard.com, Arlington, MA, USA