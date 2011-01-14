iPhone Application Development
1st Edition
Strategies for Efficient Mobile Design and Delivery
Table of Contents
List of figures
Preface
Technology specs
Chapter 1: Framing concepts for the iPhone as media with the historical continuity of computing best practice
What this book is about
Framing concepts
Affordances
Chapter 2: Beginning Dashcode development: remediating an RSS feed to the iPhone
User narrative: how a library patron will use an RSS app
The Dashcode design interface
Provide an RSS feed
Customizing other application attributes
Web Clip
Test and share
Iterating design based on user feedback
Your app is now ready for the iTunes App Store
Consulted
Chapter 3: Basic Dashcode development: creating a Podcast application
User narrative: envisioning how a library patron will use the podcast app
iPhone podcast app design theory
Create a podcast feed
Customize the podcast template
Dashcode workflow step 1: provide podcast
Dashcode workflow step 2: set attributes
Dashcode workflow step 3: design webclip icon
Dashcode workflow step 4: test and share
Iteration based on use: questions to ask users about this app
Consulted
Appendix 3.1 – Using Garageband for podcast creation or modification
Appendix 3.2 – XML stylesheet modification
Chapter 4: Intermediate Dashcode development: video tour iPhone application
User narrative: how a library user will use the Video Tour app
Design theory: further description of a datasource
Customize the layout in canvas view
Dashcode workflow step 1: layout interface
Dashcode workflow step 2: customize data by editing the data source
Bindings of the data source
Dashcode workflow step 3: add handlers and code
Dashcode workflow step 4: design web clip icon
Dashcode workflow step 5: test and share
Iteration based on use: questions to ask users about this app
Consulted
Chapter 5: Designing with Dashcode: using the Custom template
Functional tasks of the custom iPhone app
User narrative: envisioning how a library user will use the infoPoint app1
Dashcode workflow step 1: lay out interface
Dashcode workflow step 2: add handlers and code
Associate a data source with page elements
Iteration based on use
Chapter 6: Designing a Utility application with Dashcode
User narrative: envisioning how a library patron will use the utility app
Dashcode step 1: lay out front side
Dashcode workflow step 2: provide settings
Iterate design
Chapter 7: Introduction to the Xcode module
Software
The Xcode interface
Consulted
Chapter 8: Using the PhoneGap framework within Xcode
The PhoneGap folders
Place your Dashcode files into the PhoneGap WWW folder
Getting the binary onto the iTunes App Store
Setting the Active SDK and Active Configuration for Distribution
Consulted
Chapter 9: The future of the iPhone operating system and future mobile computing devices
Software
Access to software: iTunes App Store integration and the iPad
Hardware of the future
What is next for mobile computing?
Consulted
Appendix 1 A safety framework for mobile computing
Appendix 2 iPhone orientation
Index
Description
iPhone application development is explained here in an accessible treatment for the generalist Library and Information Science (LIS) practitioner. Future information-seeking practices by users will take place across a diverse array of ubiquitous computing devices. iPhone applications represent one of the most compelling new platforms for which to remediate and re-engineer library service. Strategies of efficient mobile design and delivery include adapting computing best practices of data independence and adhering to web standards as articulated by the W3C. These best practices apply across the diverse range of handheld devices and accompanying software development tools. This book is essentially a how-to guide for application development, laying out foundational principles and then moving toward practical implementations.
Key Features
- Overview and step-by-step development guide with Web Based Applications (the Dash code application)
- Overview and step-by-step development guide using the Native Application Developer (the Xcode application)
- Explaining principles of portability and transferability of systems
Readership
General LIS practitioners interested in making iPhone applications and seeking to understand best practices for developing in this new domain
Details
- No. of pages:
- 184
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 14th January 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630540
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345824
About the Authors
Jim Hahn Author
Jim Hahn, Librarian at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, is an award winning author of articles on mobile computing, has convened national discussion forums for librarians interested in mobile learning and has presented on mobile computing research at international conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, USA