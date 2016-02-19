Gas Phase Ion Chemistry, Volume 3: Ions and Light discusses how ions are formed by electron impact, ion–molecule reactions, or electrical discharge. This book discusses the use of light emitted by excited molecules to characterize either the chemistry that formed the excited ion, the structure of the excited ion, or both. Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the extension of the classical flowing afterglow technique to include infrared and chemiluminescence and laser-induced fluorescence detection. This text then examines the experiments involving molecules that are isolated from collisions for periods exceeding several milliseconds. Other chapters consider the photodetachment in negative ion beams and the chemical information that can be obtained from such studies. This book discusses as well the electronic states of the open-shell organic cations. The final chapter deals with ion beam spectroscopy. This book is a valuable resource for chemists and scientists.