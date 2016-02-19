Ions and Light
1st Edition
Description
Gas Phase Ion Chemistry, Volume 3: Ions and Light discusses how ions are formed by electron impact, ion–molecule reactions, or electrical discharge. This book discusses the use of light emitted by excited molecules to characterize either the chemistry that formed the excited ion, the structure of the excited ion, or both. Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the extension of the classical flowing afterglow technique to include infrared and chemiluminescence and laser-induced fluorescence detection. This text then examines the experiments involving molecules that are isolated from collisions for periods exceeding several milliseconds. Other chapters consider the photodetachment in negative ion beams and the chemical information that can be obtained from such studies. This book discusses as well the electronic states of the open-shell organic cations. The final chapter deals with ion beam spectroscopy. This book is a valuable resource for chemists and scientists.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
Chapter 17 Flowing Afterglow Studies of Ion Reaction Dynamics Using Infrared Chemiluminescence and Laser-Induced Fluorescence
I. Introduction
II. Survey of Optical Techniques
III. Survey of the Flowing Afterglow Method
IV. Recent Results of Product State Distributions of Thermal Energy Ion-Molecule Reactions
V. Conclusion
References
Chapter 18 Infrared Photochemistry of Gas Phase Ions
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods
III. Multiphoton Dissociation of Ions with Low-Intensity cw Infrared Radiation
IV. Applications of Multiphoton Dissociation
V. Multiphoton Electron Detachment (MED) from Negative Ions
VI. Selective Enhancement of Bimolecular Reaction Rates Using Low-Intensity cw Laser Radiation
VII. Prognosis
References
Chapter 19 Photodissociation in Beams: Organic Ions
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Techniques
III. Distinguishing Isomeric Ions
IV. The Effect on Competing Dissociation Reactions of Changing the Photoexcitation Energy
V. Translational Energy Released and the QET
VI. Effect of Source Temperature on the Photodissociation of Ions
VII. Photodissociation of Ions in Low-Energy Beams within a Sectored Mass Spectrometer
References
Chapter 20 Photodissociation in the ICR Ion Trap
I. Introduction
II. Methods
III. Spectroscopy and Ion Structures
IV. Rearrangements
V. Fragmentation Products
VI. Relaxation Studies Using Two-Photon Dissociation
VII. Two-Photon Kinetics and Rearrangement Processes
VIII. IR-Visible Two-Laser Photodissociation
References
Chapter 21 Electron Photodetachment from Gas Phase Molecular Anions
I. Introduction and Scope
II. Optical Photodetachment
III. Infrared Multiphoton-Induced Electron Detachment
IV. Summary of Experimentally Measured Molecular Electron Affinities
V. Summary
References
Chapter 22 Photodetachment in Negative Ion Beams
I. Introduction
II. Threshold Photodetachment
III. Ultrahigh Resolution Photodetachment
IV. Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Molecular Ions
V. Atomic Electron Affinities
VI. Summary and Conclusions
References
Chapter 23 Electronically Chemiluminescent Ion-Molecule Exchange Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Experiment and Analysis
III. Selected Results
IV. Conclusions
References
Chapter 24 The Emission of Light from Excited Products of Charge Exchange Reactions
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Considerations
III. Ion-Atom Systems
IV. Ion-Molecule Systems
V. Summary
References
Chapter 25 Relaxation Dynamics of Open-Shell Cations Studied by Photoelectron-Photon Coincidence Spectroscopy
I. Introduction
II. Photoelectron-Photon Coincidence Experiment
III. Intramolecular Relaxation of Open-Shell Cations: Model Theories
IV. Examples and Applications
V. Summary
References
Chapter 26 Spectroscopy and Structure of the Hydrogen Molecular Ion
I. Introduction
II. Historical Survey of the Theory
III. Present State of the Theory
IV. Photoelectron, Photoionization, and Photodissociation Spectroscopy
V. Radio-Frequency Spectroscopy
VI. Ion Beam Spectroscopy
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1984
- Published:
- 1st April 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483282343