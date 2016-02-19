Ions and Light - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121208035, 9781483282343

Ions and Light

1st Edition

Editors: Michael T. Bowers
eBook ISBN: 9781483282343
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 1984
Page Count: 468
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Gas Phase Ion Chemistry, Volume 3: Ions and Light discusses how ions are formed by electron impact, ion–molecule reactions, or electrical discharge. This book discusses the use of light emitted by excited molecules to characterize either the chemistry that formed the excited ion, the structure of the excited ion, or both. Organized into 10 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of the extension of the classical flowing afterglow technique to include infrared and chemiluminescence and laser-induced fluorescence detection. This text then examines the experiments involving molecules that are isolated from collisions for periods exceeding several milliseconds. Other chapters consider the photodetachment in negative ion beams and the chemical information that can be obtained from such studies. This book discusses as well the electronic states of the open-shell organic cations. The final chapter deals with ion beam spectroscopy. This book is a valuable resource for chemists and scientists.

Table of Contents


Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

Chapter 17 Flowing Afterglow Studies of Ion Reaction Dynamics Using Infrared Chemiluminescence and Laser-Induced Fluorescence

I. Introduction

II. Survey of Optical Techniques

III. Survey of the Flowing Afterglow Method

IV. Recent Results of Product State Distributions of Thermal Energy Ion-Molecule Reactions

V. Conclusion

References

Chapter 18 Infrared Photochemistry of Gas Phase Ions

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Methods

III. Multiphoton Dissociation of Ions with Low-Intensity cw Infrared Radiation

IV. Applications of Multiphoton Dissociation

V. Multiphoton Electron Detachment (MED) from Negative Ions

VI. Selective Enhancement of Bimolecular Reaction Rates Using Low-Intensity cw Laser Radiation

VII. Prognosis

References

Chapter 19 Photodissociation in Beams: Organic Ions

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Techniques

III. Distinguishing Isomeric Ions

IV. The Effect on Competing Dissociation Reactions of Changing the Photoexcitation Energy

V. Translational Energy Released and the QET

VI. Effect of Source Temperature on the Photodissociation of Ions

VII. Photodissociation of Ions in Low-Energy Beams within a Sectored Mass Spectrometer

References

Chapter 20 Photodissociation in the ICR Ion Trap

I. Introduction

II. Methods

III. Spectroscopy and Ion Structures

IV. Rearrangements

V. Fragmentation Products

VI. Relaxation Studies Using Two-Photon Dissociation

VII. Two-Photon Kinetics and Rearrangement Processes

VIII. IR-Visible Two-Laser Photodissociation

References

Chapter 21 Electron Photodetachment from Gas Phase Molecular Anions

I. Introduction and Scope

II. Optical Photodetachment

III. Infrared Multiphoton-Induced Electron Detachment

IV. Summary of Experimentally Measured Molecular Electron Affinities

V. Summary

References

Chapter 22 Photodetachment in Negative Ion Beams

I. Introduction

II. Threshold Photodetachment

III. Ultrahigh Resolution Photodetachment

IV. Photoelectron Spectroscopy of Molecular Ions

V. Atomic Electron Affinities

VI. Summary and Conclusions

References

Chapter 23 Electronically Chemiluminescent Ion-Molecule Exchange Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Experiment and Analysis

III. Selected Results

IV. Conclusions

References

Chapter 24 The Emission of Light from Excited Products of Charge Exchange Reactions

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Considerations

III. Ion-Atom Systems

IV. Ion-Molecule Systems

V. Summary

References

Chapter 25 Relaxation Dynamics of Open-Shell Cations Studied by Photoelectron-Photon Coincidence Spectroscopy

I. Introduction

II. Photoelectron-Photon Coincidence Experiment

III. Intramolecular Relaxation of Open-Shell Cations: Model Theories

IV. Examples and Applications

V. Summary

References

Chapter 26 Spectroscopy and Structure of the Hydrogen Molecular Ion

I. Introduction

II. Historical Survey of the Theory

III. Present State of the Theory

IV. Photoelectron, Photoionization, and Photodissociation Spectroscopy

V. Radio-Frequency Spectroscopy

VI. Ion Beam Spectroscopy

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
468
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483282343

About the Editor

Michael T. Bowers

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.