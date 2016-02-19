Ions and Ion Pairs and Their Role in Chemical Reactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080223551, 9781483284576

Ions and Ion Pairs and Their Role in Chemical Reactions

1st Edition

Invited Lectures Presented at the Symposium on Ions and Ion Pairs and Their Role in Chemical Reactions, Syracuse, NY, USA, 30 May - 2 June 1978

Editors: J. Smid
eBook ISBN: 9781483284576
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 858
Description

Ions and Ion Pairs and their Role in Chemical Reactions covers a wide spectrum of ion pairing phenomena. This book focuses on the structure, dynamics, and energetics of ions and ion pairs and their complexes with solvent molecules and ion coordinating ligands in the solid, liquid, and gaseous state. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the theory and complications involved in dipole moment measurements in slightly conductive polar solvents. This text then explores the measurement of gas phase ion-molecule equilibria by special spectrometric methods. Other chapters consider the NMR experiments on potassium biphenyl, sodium biphenyl, and rubidium biphenyl, dissolved in different solvents. This book discusses as well the ion pair formation of some cyclic conjugated carbanions and nitranions. The final chapter deals with the information obtained from relaxation measurements on processes such as ionic dissociation, aggregation, and solvent separation. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, organic chemists, and quantum chemists.

Table of Contents


Contents

Published in Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 51, No. 1 (1979)

Preface

Dr. Michael Szwarc

Structure of Solvated Ion Pairs From Electric Dipole Moments

Information on Ion-Solvent Interactions Obtained From the Study of Isolated Complexes Containing the Ion and A Small Number of Solvent Molecules

Structure of Alkali Biphenyl Ion Pairs in Solution and in the Solid State

Optical and NMR Investigations on Alkali Ion Pairs of Carbanions and Nitranions

Multinuclear NMR Studies of Alkali Ions in Nonaqueous Solvents

Macrocyclic Ligands on Polymers

Fast Reaction Studies of Carbocations in Solution

Ion Pairing and Reactivity of ß-Keloenolates

Stereochemical Effects of Ion Pairing in Anionic Vinyl Oligomerization and Related Carbanion Reactions

The Reaction of Cations With Anions in Solution

Formation and Reactivities of Free Ions in Cationic Polymerization

Published in Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 51, No. 4 (1979)

The Dynamics of Electric Field Effects in Ion Pairing Processes


About the Editor

J. Smid

