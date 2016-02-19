Ions and Ion Pairs and Their Role in Chemical Reactions
1st Edition
Invited Lectures Presented at the Symposium on Ions and Ion Pairs and Their Role in Chemical Reactions, Syracuse, NY, USA, 30 May - 2 June 1978
Ions and Ion Pairs and their Role in Chemical Reactions covers a wide spectrum of ion pairing phenomena. This book focuses on the structure, dynamics, and energetics of ions and ion pairs and their complexes with solvent molecules and ion coordinating ligands in the solid, liquid, and gaseous state. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the theory and complications involved in dipole moment measurements in slightly conductive polar solvents. This text then explores the measurement of gas phase ion-molecule equilibria by special spectrometric methods. Other chapters consider the NMR experiments on potassium biphenyl, sodium biphenyl, and rubidium biphenyl, dissolved in different solvents. This book discusses as well the ion pair formation of some cyclic conjugated carbanions and nitranions. The final chapter deals with the information obtained from relaxation measurements on processes such as ionic dissociation, aggregation, and solvent separation. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, organic chemists, and quantum chemists.
Table of Contents
Published in Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 51, No. 1 (1979)
Dr. Michael Szwarc
Structure of Solvated Ion Pairs From Electric Dipole Moments
Information on Ion-Solvent Interactions Obtained From the Study of Isolated Complexes Containing the Ion and A Small Number of Solvent Molecules
Structure of Alkali Biphenyl Ion Pairs in Solution and in the Solid State
Optical and NMR Investigations on Alkali Ion Pairs of Carbanions and Nitranions
Multinuclear NMR Studies of Alkali Ions in Nonaqueous Solvents
Macrocyclic Ligands on Polymers
Fast Reaction Studies of Carbocations in Solution
Ion Pairing and Reactivity of ß-Keloenolates
Stereochemical Effects of Ion Pairing in Anionic Vinyl Oligomerization and Related Carbanion Reactions
The Reaction of Cations With Anions in Solution
Formation and Reactivities of Free Ions in Cationic Polymerization
Published in Pure and Applied Chemistry, Volume 51, No. 4 (1979)
The Dynamics of Electric Field Effects in Ion Pairing Processes
- No. of pages:
- 858
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1979
- Published:
- 1st January 1979
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483284576