Ions and Ion Pairs and their Role in Chemical Reactions covers a wide spectrum of ion pairing phenomena. This book focuses on the structure, dynamics, and energetics of ions and ion pairs and their complexes with solvent molecules and ion coordinating ligands in the solid, liquid, and gaseous state. Organized into 12 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the theory and complications involved in dipole moment measurements in slightly conductive polar solvents. This text then explores the measurement of gas phase ion-molecule equilibria by special spectrometric methods. Other chapters consider the NMR experiments on potassium biphenyl, sodium biphenyl, and rubidium biphenyl, dissolved in different solvents. This book discusses as well the ion pair formation of some cyclic conjugated carbanions and nitranions. The final chapter deals with the information obtained from relaxation measurements on processes such as ionic dissociation, aggregation, and solvent separation. This book is a valuable resource for chemists, organic chemists, and quantum chemists.