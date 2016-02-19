Ionisation Constants of Inorganic Acids and Bases in Aqueous Solution - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080292144, 9781483284613

Ionisation Constants of Inorganic Acids and Bases in Aqueous Solution

2nd Edition

Authors: D. D. Perrin
eBook ISBN: 9781483284613
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 194
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

Ionisation Constants of Inorganic Acids and Bases in Aqueous Solution, Second Edition provides a compilation of tables that summarize relevant data recorded in the literature up to the end of 1980 for the ionization constants of inorganic acids and bases in aqueous solution.
This book includes references to acidity functions for strong acids and bases, as well as details about the formation of polynuclear species. This text then explains the details of each column of the tables, wherein column 1 gives the name of the substance and the negative logarithm of the ionization constant and column 2 gives the temperature of measurements in degree Celsius. This book presents as well the method of measurement and the literature references that are listed alphabetically at the end of the tables. Chemists will find this book useful.

Table of Contents


Contents

Commission on Equilibrium Data

Preface

How to Use the Tables

Methods of Measurement and Calculation

Tables

References


About the Author

D. D. Perrin

